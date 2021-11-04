Bestbuy Maldives, IREKS to host bakery training

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) in coordination with IREKS is organising an online webinar/training on bakery.

By taking part in this training, participants get the opportunity to further enhance their skills and knowledge in bakery, in particular on the topic “Gluten Free”.

Brand new recipe ideas with the latest IREKS products will also be showcased during the programme.

IREKS is known worldwide for first-class baking ingredients and creative product ideas. First-class baking ingredients, made from the best grain and other high quality natural raw materials, are combined at IREKS with creative product ideas and attractive recipes. In this way, the company provides strong impulses with which each bakery can develop its own individual profile further.

BBM is Maldives’ one of the leading supplier of food, bakery, cooking ingredients as well as non-food offerings to Resorts, HORECA, and the mainstream consumer market. BBM is the choice distributor favoured by some of the world’s leading brands such as Unilever, IREKS, Lamb Weston, TWG, San Benedetto, Ravi Fruit, Fontana, Aryzta, Harvey Fresh, and, more.

BBM’s service goes beyond mere supplies and extends to knowledge sharing. The company regularly hosts trainings under its ‘Masterclass’ series, led by world-renowned (usually Michelin Starred) chefs and industry professionals. These trainings are offered to chefs pro-bono to enhance their appreciation of the culinary art.

The hour-long training with IREKS will take place virtually at 3pm on 17 November. Interested participants can register via this online form. For more information, please call +960 7921448.