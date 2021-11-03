Travel Trade Maldives announces new categories of TTM Awards 2022

Travel Trade Maldives has announced new categories for TTM Awards, which will feature expanded classifications such as MICE, Spa & Wellness, Wedding, Innovation, and Sustainability for TTM Awards 2022.

Resorts can apply for the awards once registration is open, and the award winners will be selected through a voting process.

The voting will be carried out with a certain percentage taken from the public, while the remaining percentage will be taken from the top producers.

TTM Awards are open for TTM partners only, and the voting process for TTM Awards 2022 will commence from January. These new awards will be given during the TTM Awards & Gala 2022.

Currently, TTM Awards are only given to top producers in the Maldives tourism industry which are handed over during the TTM Awards & Gala night.

This year, TTM Awards & Gala will be held at CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first fully integrated leisure and resort destination.

CROSSROADS Maldives opened its doors to guests in September 2019, featuring two lifestyle resorts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton®️, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

TTM Awards & Gala is held on the final night of TTM Maldives 2021, Maldives’ leading travel trade show.

TTM Maldives 2021 is scheduled to be held as a hybrid event from 28th to 30th November 2021, and more than 300 hoteliers, suppliers, related industries, and travel industry professionals from Maldives and abroad are expected to visit TTM to network, negotiate and discover the latest industry opinion and trends in Maldives.

TTM Awards & Gala is dedicated to tourism industry professionals who work around the clock to ensure that Maldives is the leading tourism destination in the world.

Every year, TTM Awards & Gala will feature a classy dinner, live music and informal networking sessions.

Registration for TTM Maldives is still ongoing and can be done via connect.traveltrademaldives.com/register