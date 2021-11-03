Visit Maldives begins marketing campaign with TUI Group in Austria

Visit Maldives begins an ambitious campaign with TUI Group targeting the Austrian market. The campaign will be held from November 2021 to January 2022.

TUI Group is a German multinational travel and tourism company headquartered in Hanover, Germany. It is the largest leisure, travel and tourism company in the world, and it owns travel agencies, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and retail shops. The group owns five European airlines — the largest holiday fleet in Europe — and several tour operators based in Europe.

Activities to be held during the campaign between Visit Maldives and TUI Austria includes advertising, press releases, newsletters, social media activities, trade communications with dedicated emails distributed to the partners and clientele of TUI Austria.

These advertising and dedicated content will promote Maldives as a safe haven, emphasising on the geographical formation of our scattered islands which offer natural social distancing.

The campaign will focus on marketing the Maldivian tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), the experiences unique to the Maldives, and the stringent measures in place at our properties. Latest information about the destination will be relayed to travel trade and tourists from the Austrian market through this campaign.

This campaign will support top tour operators in boosting sales to Maldives, creating destination awareness and support the efforts of tour operators and agents promoting and selling the destination during the peak season. This campaign would also enable us to increase bookings and arrivals from the Austrian market.

Visit Maldives has held a media event targeting the Swiss & Austria and conducted a joint campaign with Connoisseur Circle in order to market the brand and increase arrivals from this market. We have also been holding several virtual and in-person activities to promote the destination in top, new and emerging markets.

So far this year, Visit Maldives has held several webinars, fam trips, roadshows and participated in fairs and exhibitions across the globe as part of the effort to increase destination momentum and increase arrivals to reach pre-pandemic figures.

With more than 1 million tourist arrivals so far this year, we have crossed the projected arrivals for this period which is evidence of the hard work and dedication of the industry stakeholders in promoting the destination.