Cocoon Maldives to host intl dance festival

Have you ever dreamt of dancing and relaxing on a tropical island? Here Cocoon Maldives is giving you a chance to experience one of the most anticipated dance festivals in the Maldives with renowned instructors, great food, music and chance to interact with the dance community!

Cocoon Maldives plans to host one of the most luxurious Dance Festival in collaboration with One Maldivian and Like Lisbon- Lisbon’s International Kizomba Energy from December 4-12 for Afro-Latin Dance Holidays.

You will get to experience progressive Bachata, Salsa, Kizomba and Tarraxinha dance style workshops with our instructors, Social Dancing Nights and Sunset Parties with one of the finest DJs to make your vacation even more memorable.

Joao & Giedre

Joao and Giedre are specialised in Kizomba and have been teaching together since 2012.

They lived in Stockholm from 2012 till mid 2015 creating and developing the Kizomba scene. In 2015 they moved to Frankfurt (Germany) and own a Kizomba school called “Kizomba Fabrik”, where they give weekly classes and organise parties.

They are a part of different Kizomba festivals and weekenders all around the world teaching in over 40 countries. Their classes are known as very detailed and highly technical, they focus on Kizomba, Samba and Tarraxinha, pay a lot of attention to the Angolan culture.

They created a modern class of Kizomba fusion with tango in 2011, which has become one of their most popular classes together with musicality.

Mark-Anthony & Olesia

Mark-Anthony and Olesia were among the first ones to teach kizomba in Ukraine.

Their classes are fun, full of cultural information, great knowledge about music and history and they have the ability to teach students with different dance experiences and make it easy and fun at the same time.

They teach all styles of Latin dances along with Kizomba, Semba & Taaraxinha.

Robert and Jean

Robert and Jean started learning Cuban and Colombian Salsa in 1992 with the first generation of instructors in the UK: Xihomara Granados, Nelson Batista, and Ramiro Zapata and Zina.

They were later introduced to New York-style ‘cross-body’ Salsa by Pedro Gomez, a Puerto Rican teacher based in Italy.

Since then they have studied with many famous US proponents of that style including Eddie Torres, Nelson Flores of Descarga Latina Dance Company, Tomas Guerrero of Santo Rico Dance Company and Frankie Martinez.

They started teaching and founded Mambo City in 1999.

Both Robert and Jean teach at Mambo City venues and Robert also DJs (as Cruz and Bobby Blanco). He has a diverse musical background and is a former session musician who has played Reggae and R&B on a semi-professional basis.

They have been teaching at Depo dance Café for the past six years and Ravado Studio for around 10 months. They have travelled the world entertaining audiences with their creative shows and fun workshops. When the music speaks you should listen.

Their motto is “Dance, Live, Laugh, Connect.” and we might as well just do what they say.

All in-house guests will have the opportunity to participate in this festival for a special rate of $150 per day pass for per person and $400 weekly pass for per person.

The resort also offers special discounts for couples looking to join this exclusive festival.

Book your holidays now to experience this one-of-a kind event in Cocoon Maldives, the first design hotel in Maldives located in stunning Lhaviyani Atoll.