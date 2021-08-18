Fully vaccinated: Kudadoo, Hurawalhi Maldives

Kudadoo Maldives Spa Island and Hurawalhi Island Resort, part of Crown & Champa Resorts, confirm all eligible team members have been 100 per cent vaccinated.

Through the resorts’ strong commitment to safeguarding team members and guests, and in close cooperation with the Maldives’ ministries of health and tourism, all qualified employees have received their first and second vaccine doses and are, therefore, fully immunised against Covid-19.

Alongside being 100 per cent vaccinated, the properties also follow reinforced health and safety guidelines under the ‘A Safe Holiday Experience in Paradise’ programme, including daily temperature checks, physical distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency, and strict implementation of hygiene measures.

Additionally, on-site PCR testing facilitation is available for those guests with this compulsory requirement.

The Maldives’ unique geographic disposition, with its ‘one island, one resort’ set-up, lends itself perfectly to offering a safe haven for guests in Covid times.

Each resort is nestled on its own island, accessible only by speedboat or seaplane; therefore, there is no mixing of other guests from other resorts – creating a ‘bubble’ and naturally achieving safe physical distancing in the new normal way of travel.

Crown & Champa Resorts is inviting travellers to experience moments of magnificence at Kudadoo, the Maldives’ first and only fully solar-powered private island.

The ultra-luxury resort offers the most discerning of travellers ‘Anything.Anywhere.Anytime’, an all-inclusive concept that promises an unhindered enjoyment of luxuries, where every desire is granted and expedited by a personal butler.

On the one hand, honeymooners and romantic couples can embark on a naturally chic adults’ escape at the five-star Hurawalhi Island Resort, which offers a perfect balance of barefoot luxury and enchanting adventures.

