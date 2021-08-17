Soneva welcomes dazzling guest line-up through Soneva Stars calendar

Pioneering luxury resorts operator Soneva is ‘inspiring a lifetime of rare experiences’ through Soneva Stars, an ever-changing calendar of visiting experts and one-of-a-kind guest experiences at its resorts in the Maldives and Thailand.

Launched in early 2020, the annual programme promises that every Soneva stay is utterly unique, curating an eclectic and thought-provoking line-up that includes Michelin-starred chefs, legendary sports men and women, leading wellness specialists, acclaimed artists, best-selling authors and more.

No matter what time of year they visit, guests can enjoy an array of unforgettable experiences, from intimate dinners hosted by the world’s top chefs and engaging talks with luminary experts, to one-on-one coaching from sporting heroes or healing sessions with leading wellness therapists.

August and September promise to welcome some of the most exciting Soneva Stars to date.

From the world of gastronomy, Germany’s Heiko Nieder, Chef of Fine Dining at the renowned Dolder Grand’s The Restaurant, hosted exclusive dinners at Soneva Jani’s So Engaging Chef’s Table until August 4, following his July guest residency at Soneva Fushi.

Manu Buffara, Executive Chef and Owner of Brazil’s Manu, one of the world’s top 50 restaurants, was at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from July 30 to August 13.

The two-Michelin-starred Sylvestre Wahid showcases his exquisite take on French cuisine at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from August 5 to 20.

From August 12 and 23, the ground-breaking Andalusian chef, Paco Morales, brings the flavours of Cordoba to Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.

Béatriz Gonzales of Paris’ celebrated Neva Cuisine and Coretta, is at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from August 15 to 30.

In the realm of sports and fitness, tennis legend Jonas Björkman has made a welcome return to Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani to offer one-on-one tennis coaching on the resorts’ rainforest courts between August 6 and 21.

Master fitness trainer Johnny Owen, a multi-faceted coach with more than two decades of experience, will be working with guests on bespoke wellness programmes that incorporate nature, natural movement, nutrition and mindset to help them reach their fullest potential. Johnny will be at Soneva Jani until October 15, followed by an extended residency at Soneva Fushi later in the year.

World-class wellness specialists will also be sharing their wisdom and many years of experience with Soneva guests.

Almudena ‘Alma’ Romera, an expert in multiple healing disciplines, including energy work, emotional balance, and soul transformation, is at Soneva Jani from August 1 to September 6.

With more than three decades’ experience in mindfulness and energy work, Bodhin Philip Woodward creates highly personalised healing pathways that include mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, Yin Yoga and stress reduction approaches – he is at Soneva Jani from August 1 to September 6.

Roger J. Moore, named in Tatler’s Little Black Book as one of the ‘world’s top therapists worth travelling for’ due to his unique approach that combines Western science with Eastern esotericism, will be returning to Soneva Jani from September 5 to October 15.

Acclaimed neuromuscular and orthopaedic sports massage specialist, Stephen Kirwin, a 12-time Ironman who works with leading athletes and a celebrity clientele, will be at Soneva Jani between September 10 and October 24.

