Green Globe re-certifies OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli for second year

OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli is a luxury all-inclusive tropical island resort comprised of 116 villas complete with spacious open air bathrooms.

The resort is situated in a world renowned dive location on Helengeli Island in the North Male’ Atoll in the Maldives.

Green Globe recently re-certified OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli for the second consecutive year.

According to The OBLU Helengeli Vision, “Green Globe Certification offers the world’s most recognised and longest running program allowing us, as one of the green leaders in the travel and tourism industry, to confidently promote our environmental credentials along with our commitment to the people and prosperity of our location.”

Both management and staff are committed to the property’s Sustainability Management Plan which guides the property’s daily operations in a sustainable manner and takes into consideration environmental, socio-cultural, quality and health & safety issues.

Environmental protection

OBLU Helengeli works in collaboration with TGI Maldives to protect and maintain the marine environment, primarily its house reef, which is rated as one of the best snorkelling and diving spots in the Maldives.

Yearly checks of the health of the reef are conducted confirming that biodiversity is maintained at a high level.

The resort has also started a programme to catalogue all the marine species found in surrounding waters to aid conservation and education efforts.

Design, construction

Minimising environmental impacts is at the forefront of planning in this pristine location.

Renovations and repairs completed at the property include sustainable and energy-saving methods that will be durable over a long period.

Refurbishments re-use as much of the original structure as possible and incorporate local design and architecture such as kajan roofing and dhoani shaped masts along with environmentally friendly materials like coir, wood and bamboo.

Regional development

OBLU Helengeli actively contributes to community development in line with Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts’ CSR policy.

The resort provides educational opportunities for interns from local educational establishments to undertake vocational training and skill development in tourism and hospitality.

In addition, OBLU Helengeli supports health initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of local community members.

The property also purchases food from local producers and local fishermen to stimulate regional economic activity.

New tourism market

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15, 2020, the first Asian destination to reopen for tourism since the start of the pandemic lockdowns.

Massive growth was seen in the number of tourists visiting the Maldives from India, an unprecedented year-over-year growth of 105 per cent as compared to other global businesses that have experienced a downturn in overall visitor numbers.

Historically, India is not a top volume generator for Maldivian resorts however, travel restrictions impeding traditional tourism markets contributed to this turnaround.