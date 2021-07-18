Maldives nominated in prestigious Indian Ocean categories at World Travel Awards

Maldives has secured nominations in 10 exciting ‘Indian Ocean’ categories at the 28th annual World Travel Awards, the most prestigious honours programme in the global travel trade and tourism industry.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to recognise, reward and celebrate distinguished destinations across all key sectors and segments of the travel trade, tourism, and hospitality industries. It is recognised globally as the benchmark of industry excellence.

Maldives is nominated for the following Indian ocean categories this year:

Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board 2021: Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation

Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination 2021

Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2021

In addition, Maldives is also nominated at the World Cruise Awards, the sister event of World Travel Awards that serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector through our annual awards programme:

Indian Ocean’s Best Cruise Destination 2021

Voting for the Indian Ocean categories is now open and runs until midnight on September 1 and the voting for World Cruise Awards ends midnight on August 31.

This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to give us the reassurance that Maldives is indeed, one of the most loved and preferred destinations in the world.

The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be the winner.

As Maldives have welcomed over half a million travellers and is on its way to achieve pre-pandemic arrival figures, the nominations at the 28th World Travel Awards will help in strengthening the image and increase the brand presence globally.

The Maldives has secured multiple awards in various categories over the years including the Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020, Indian, Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2020 and the World’s Leading Destination 2020.

The destination had also won famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 13 times over the past 16 years.