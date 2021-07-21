Russian superstar to headline festive season at Amilla Maldives

Russian performer, Dima Bilan, won Eurovision in 2008 with ‘Believe’, came a respectable second place in 2006 with ‘Never Let You Go’ and has had several number one hits in Russia.

He visited Amilla earlier this year for a holiday and says he couldn’t wait to come back to the idyllic tropical playground again. But this time, he’ll be taking to the stage at the five-star Baa Atoll Resort for its legendary Christmas and New Years’ entertainment programme.

Amilla Maldives is renowned for its thrilling festive extravaganzas and this Festive Season is shaping up to be even more spectacular than ever. Bilan will perform two shows, one on Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve (January 6, 2022) and a follow up performance on January 13, 2022.

Dima says: “After staying at Amilla earlier this year I knew there was no other place I wanted to be to celebrate the Festive Season. I am looking forward to being back in paradise and performing for Amilla’s guests”.

Amilla Maldives will be announcing more headline acts over the coming months.

The resort’s action-packed Summer Programme is currently in full swing, featuring entertainments for kids, activities for teens and even the launch of new holistic Wellness Packages.

The flexible Wellness Package schedules are designed to fit around guests’ holidays, without compromising quality time with their partners or families. They include an array of options, from Acrobatics to Detox, and the imaginative components aimed at balancing mind, body and soul range from fire juggling to chef-guided ‘gourmet foraging’ for indigenous fruits and vegetables growing on the spacious, lush private island resort.

Autumn is also packed with activities for all guests including the increasingly popular weekly sandbank party.

For more information, email stay@amilla.com.