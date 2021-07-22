Fan Club Featured News Offers Travel

Seaside Finolhu all-access pass: Your barefoot chic private island playground awaits

For a limited time, Seaside Finolhu is offering an island-wide privatisation through its exclusive buyout.

The host guest can plan an all-access, all-inclusive barefoot chic luxury escapade, corporate retreat, dream destination wedding or milestone birthday blowout, and turn Seaside Finolhu into their very own Private Island Playground

With its kilometre-long white sand beaches, 125 newly transformed beachfront and overwater villas, award- winning dining experiences, vibrant performances at the Beach Club and a line-up of daily activities amid a turquoise blue lagoon surrounded by some of the most stunning sandbanks in the Maldives, Seaside Finolhuis the place to be!

Located within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, Seaside Finolhu is a barefoot chic resort that puts a playful twist on luxury. Top athletes, technopreneurs, supermodels, and celebrities have all called Finolhu their island home.

Privatisation of Seaside Finolhu starts from $187,500 per night for the entire island, with a minimum length of stay of four nights.

Access to your very own Private Island Playground starts here.

