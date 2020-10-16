The Ritz-Carlton Maldives looks to hire environmental ambassadors

The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is in search of passionate environmental ambassadors, Naturalists, to join the distinguished team of Ladies & Gentlemen.

The Maldives is a destination with a rare landscape, and a lifestyle and culture deeply rooted in its nature. The role of the Naturalist is to connect guests to nature, by leading a host of well-designed experiences tailored around special interests of island discovery, sports and wellness, culture and sustainability.

Apart from the recreational activities, the Naturalist, who is the environmental ambassador, is also responsible to curate entertaining adventures for young travellers as part of the new and exciting Ritz Kids club programme of the resort, inspiring the next generation of environmentalists.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands not only intends to take guests on an inspiring journey but also create meaningful experiences for guests that leave long-lasting global footprints. After all, the brand genuinely believes that the guest engagement plays a vital role to protect nature for a sustainable future and the commitment of the Ladies and Gentlemen to fulfil its global environmental responsibility efforts is instrumental.

The unique career position paves an interesting prospect for active candidates, who enjoy nature-based activities, to pursue an ambition that is exciting yet, creates positive awareness and impact on the environment.

The open-air office setting accompanied with this role is certainly an added appeal.

This remarkable opportunity will be announced in the upcoming weeks. Currently, there are various opportunities in rooms division, finance, human resources, food and beverage, spa, loss prevention, and sales and marketing departments advertised in the careers portal: jobs.marriott.com/marriott/jobs.

The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands, Maldives will be sharing more news in the upcoming months, including an exciting partnership that will truly leave indelible marks on the destination’s most precious asset: nature.

Set to open in 2021, the debut Maldives resort by The Ritz-Carlton is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. It is a 50-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories.

The world’s largest hotel chain already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.