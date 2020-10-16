LUX* South Ari Atoll brings circus to town this festive season

To celebrate this year’s festive season, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas pulls out all the stops to put on a sparkling circus show spanning December 21 to January 6, 2021.

The fun-filled, family-friendly programme offers guests to take part of exquisite culinary experiences, enjoy entertaining circus shows, as well as try something new at one of many circus, art and cooking workshops.

The programme’s savoury highlights include special theme nights visiting Italy, India, Indonesia and Thailand, serving you some of the most delicious signature dishes.

Lunch offerings will include pop-up concepts such as The Burger Shack Experience, The Smoke Shack and the Shashlik and Tandoori barbecues on the beach.

To add some local flavour to the mix, the resort will host a series of traditional Maldivian theme nights for guests who wish to take part of authentic culinary and cultural experiences of the destination.

As far as entertainment goes, guests will have a generous schedule on their hands. Don’t miss the various family beach challenges and competitions, an action-filled pirate cruise for kids and teens, glammed-up cocktails accompanied by magic circus acts, as well as DJ nights and movies under the stars.

Counting down to the new year, guest can expect a big bang on New Year’s Eve with extravagant fireworks and surprises to end 2020.

As part of the resort’s environmental initiatives, not only will guests be able to grow new life by planting trees to welcome the near year, the resident marine biologist will also invite guests to join coral planting sessions while introducing the spectacular marine life of the Maldives. Combine this with an excursion to meet the breath-taking whale sharks just minutes from the resort to get the full experience.

Wellness is a vital part of this year’s programme. Guests looking for unique offerings in regards to health are welcome to join the guided mindful walks around the island, to practice the art of looking inwards and observe your most recurring thoughts.

Special workshops at LUX* Me Spa include feet treatments and coconut-based product making – all offered on the house!

If you wish to get the last drops of 2020’s sweat out of your system, Titus, the resort’s personal trainer will host High Interval Training sessions at the Fitness Centre.

Book your stay now at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas for this festive season, and enjoy a reduction of up to 35 per cent and a special rate for your inland transfers. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.