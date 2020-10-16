Milaidhoo Maldives crowned Best Private Island Getaway by Robb Report Singapore

Milaidhoo Island Maldives has been awarded with the Best of the Best award in the Best Private Island Getaway category by Robb Report Singapore.

“We are honoured to be part of this exclusive selection of hotels and resorts, highlighting the bespoke service we offer here at Milaidhoo,” the resort said, in an announcement.

Robb Report Singapore is the industry’s leading publication in luxury lifestyle. The magazine constantly introduces HNWIs to the finest things in life through industry insights, visually arresting images, carefully curated topics and conversations with industry leaders that go beyond pleasantries.

Since 2013, Robb Report’s Best of the Best has been a platform for the magazine to recognise the outstanding achievements by brands that have pushed boundaries in design and innovation across a spectrum of luxury categories.

Last year, the magazine unveiled the Asian edition of Best of the Best, a showcase of just how much talent there was in its very own backyard.

The winners of Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2020 have been selected by the Singapore-based editorial team – together with their counterparts in the US – for more than just their creativity and innovation. The list is truly the culmination of the magazine editors’ years of expertise and dedication in curating the beats that they cover, further substantiated by the opinions of industry leaders and readers as well.

Alongside awards for outstanding finesse in categories such as cars, watches and jewellery, design, food and wine, the magazine is also recognising the significant contributions made to alleviate the Covid-19 crisis.

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas custom made and made for comfort designed by a local architect.

Every guest is assigned an island host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include over-water spa treatments and sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli – a unique Maldivian gourmet restaurant. Reflecting its heritage, the restaurant is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by flavours of the islands’ ancient Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, and experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a truly tropical island.

As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for an exclusive beach picnic.

Milaidhoo can be easily reached via a 30-minute seaplane from the Maldives main Velana international airport, or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat transfer.

For more information and bookings, please email reservations@milaidhoo.com or visit www.milaidhoo.com.