Emperor Maldives launches Lucky Trip offer with guaranteed liveaboard spot

Book your ‘Best of Maldives’ diving experience during this September with Emperor Maldives at the super low price of €890 (£809, $1,037) and be allocated a space on either Voyager, Serenity or Leo on arrival.

Emperor understands why guests want to book at the last minute but that makes it more difficult for the team to plan guaranteed departures. To solve the problem, Emperor has introduced a price that will guarantee a place on either Voyager, Leo or Serenity doing a ‘Best of Maldives’ itinerary.

Commenting on the Lucky Trip idea, Alex Bryant Area Manager for Emperor Maldives said: “Having this flexibility allows us to fill a boat enough to make trips viable and most importantly means our guests can book, knowing their trip will happen on one of our comfortable and well thought of boats.”

Currently the diving is uncrowded and Emperor hopes their Lucky Trip offer will make it easier for divers to come and experience some great diving in the near future.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 72 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.

