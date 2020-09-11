Crossroads Maldives’ resorts bag accolades at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Two distinct restaurants at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, the two lifestyle resorts at Crossroads Maldives, have been recognised at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

The Elephant & The Butterfly at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and Miss Olive Oyl at SAii Lagoon Maldives were crowned the winners of Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2020, entering the top 10 in the category of ‘Luxury Dining Experiences in the Maldives’.

Rooted in Mexico and inspired by Latin American cuisine, The Elephant and The Butterfly is the iconic oceanfront restaurant and bar at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offering pan-Latin inspired dishes and live music six days a week. Enjoy lunch with a panoramic ocean view or dive into the menu of gourmet bites, including a variety of soft tacos, locally-caught seafood ceviche and tiradito, or signature guacamole prepared tableside. All of these culinary delights pair perfectly with a varied selection of international wines, selected by our resident sommelier.

At SAii Lagoon’s Miss Olive Oyl, casual menu combines offerings from the land and sea with fresh seafood and tasty grilled dishes and a drinks list of tropical cocktails, endearing wines and smooth spirits. Tantalising tastes come with panoramic sea views and sounds that serenade the Maldivian shoreline.

Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination, encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

SAii Lagoon Maldives is aimed at light-hearted couples, families and groups of fun-seeking friends. Each room, suite and villa – including overwater rooms and pool villas – blends contemporary design with natural textures and driftwood décor, while its unique culinary concepts include Miss Olive Oyl, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, which serves Thai-inspired cuisine with an open kitchen and outdoor decks.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is an upbeat international resort that showcases the spirit of this famous music-themed brand. The 178 rooms, suites and villas, including overwater pool villas, are complemented by signature amenities for all ages, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, Body Rock fitness centre, Rock Spa, Rock Shop, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

Crafted from tales of the past and designed to inspire the present, Crossroads Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.