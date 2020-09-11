Amilla Maldives rolls out unbeatable dining packages

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has unveiled new money-saving meal plan options for guests searching for an idyllic tropical escape following the reopening of the Maldives’ borders.

Travellers of every nationality receive a free 30-day visa on arrival, and due to its self-contained villas, coronavirus prevention protocols and abundance of space to roam, Amilla is proving a popular choice.

The owners of the luxury resort decided they wanted to provide their guests with extra value that boosts their satisfaction levels and surpasses their expectations. So, they decided to revolutionise Amilla’s meal plans, packing them with even more perks than ever, including a wide range of unlimited cocktails.

The specially designed meal plans with new lower prices on offer range from Bed and Breakfast right through to Inclusive packages.

One of the ways that sets Amilla apart from other resorts is that Inclusive plan guests have special access to a uniquely-priced wine list, featuring very favourable prices for premium wines and even better prices than ever for in-house excursions and spa treatments.

Kids under 12 can eat from the children’s menu for free every day, teenagers get reduced rates and a everyone can savour a delicious complimentary breakfast daily at Fresh restaurant.

Fresh is Amilla’s beautiful, sunny dining venue offering open air or air conditioned spaces. Guests can enjoy freshly-squeezed juices, pastries, wellness cuisine, breakfast bowls or cooked specialities there before an exciting day searching for dolphins on a cruise, snorkelling among the resort’s vibrant coral gardens or enjoying a Maldivian Dhivehi Beys massage.

Alternatively, guests staying in Amilla’s multi-bedroom Residences can enjoy breakfast in the privacy and comfort of their luxury accommodation.

For those on the Half Board plan, the treats include sumptuous two-course lunch or three course dinner and a special dinner at Feeling Koi once every seven days, with a 35 per cent discount on any additional meals at this romantic venue.

Full Board perks include (in addition to a weekly dinner at Feeling Koi and the special 35 per cent discount), lunch and dinner at their choice of venues.

In addition to the full board perks, the Inclusive plan has been beefed up with a broader range of beverages and exclusive discounts of around 20 per cent off spa treatments and house excursions.

The changes will provide guests with a worry-free holiday experience, without the headache of dealing with dozens of bills at the end of their stay.

Amilla was temporarily closed for a few months but bounced back in July with new and improved offerings, activities and innovations.

For more information and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com