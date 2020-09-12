Fancy ‘working from home’ in paradise? One&Only Reethi Rah offers idyllic remote work stay package

Working remotely has become the new normal for many of us. As offices and workplaces remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, commuting dropped off the radar and the world settled into a new remote working pattern.

Many hotels that have taken a financial hit in the pandemic have restructured their offerings to capitalise on this new work-from-home scenario. This means there has been a noticeable rise in the number of resorts and hotels offering long-stay packages.

The ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah resort in the Maldives is offering what is possibly one of the most idyllic remote-working set-ups in the world.

The all-villa luxury resort in the Indian Ocean is selling a 28-day remote-work stay on the island at a cost of about $42,500.

Travellers booking the package will have nearly a month to spend in paradise. Daily breakfast at the all-villa resort is included in the price, as is half-board dining at Reethi Restaurant.

Getting to the island in North Male Atoll is a breeze, as travellers will be picked up from the Maldives main Velana International Airport via a luxury yacht; the price of this transfer is also included in the stay.

To ensure remote working is easy, all the villas offer high-speed Wi-Fi and plenty of work space coupled with amazing views, especially if you book an overwater villa. You won’t need a virtual Zoom background if you’re working from here.

For families with children, the daily activity calendar at the Kids Only club will keep little ones entertained throughout the day, leaving adults to get on with their work.

And when it’s time to down tools, there’s lots to help travellers take advantage of being in such a paradisiacal location. With endless beaches, the resort also has some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world right on its doorstep and all non-motorised water sports are complimentary.

There’s also a range of pools to while away the day in, from an adults-only and infinity pool to a palm-shaded family-friendly pool with in-water slides and mini sun loungers.

A fully equipped fitness centre offering daily classes is good for quashing any lingering work-related stress, and there’s also a sea-facing spa where access to the vitality pool, crystal steam room and sauna are included in the package price.

Evenings can be spent watching a show under the stars at the outdoor cinema, or dining in the treetops at one of the resort’s other eateries.

Set on one of the largest islands in North Male Atoll, the all-villa ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah offers an unparalleled array of luxurious options to create an unforgettable holiday.

Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, One&Only Reethi Rah inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the exotic underwater world, to the mesmerising One&Only Spa, guests are spoilt for choice.

The resort offers 122 thatch-roofed villas and a wide range of culinary experiences, including the Botanica restaurant, which offers the ultimate in organic garden-to-fork cuisine, and Rabarbaro, which offers genuine Italian fare, as well as a superfoods breakfast menu.

Guests at One&Only Reethi Rah can enjoy an array of spa experiences, including private sunrise yoga classes on a secluded sandbank, a ‘Twilight Spa Rendezvous’ massage experience under the stars, ‘foot rehab’ – a concept created by the resident yoga instructor and the Bastien Gonzalez therapist which combines yoga and foot massage, Barber+Blade – a men’s grooming and shaving studio and a Spa Courtyard featuring a vitality pool, outdoor sauna and steam room.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/reethi-rah, call +960 664 8800 or +960 664 8822, or email reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.