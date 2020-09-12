Stay longer, save more at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives

Have an extended stay at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives and enjoy savings of up to 40 per cent in this paradisiacal retreat!

Available exclusively via the resort’s website, the offer can be booked from now until December 1 for stays of at least four nights before December 23.

Complimentary upgrade to next villa category is available to guests booking a Deluxe Beach Villa, a Deluxe Beach Villa with Pool, a Water Villa or a Horizon Water Villa.

Those booking villas with private pools can also enjoy a complimentary floating breakfast.

A 20 per cent discount on spa treatments is also offered when booked prior to arrival. The discount is valid on treatments with a duration of 60 minutes and more.

Located among the unspoiled islands of Noonu atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey away from Male, The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is where nature’s simplicity and beauty is in abundance – it’s a world away from the everyday.

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi features 221 luxury oceanfront villas, including 70 overwater bungalows, inspired by traditional Maldivian architecture. All rooms are equipped with the latest in-room amenities, including 32” flat-screen TV and Bose home theatre systems.

In addition to 15 restaurants and bar choices, the resort’s unrivalled range of leisure activities and excursions include a fully-equipped PADI and SSI dive facility and a water sports centre, tennis and badminton courts, kids club and multiple swimming pools. The tropical spa comprises 20 treatments rooms, each dedicated to a different Eastern or Western wellness philosophy for a wide range of health, relaxation and beauty options.

Guests at The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will enjoy luxurious relaxation, while immersing themselves in the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. Whatever kind of magical getaway guests are looking for, The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has it all!