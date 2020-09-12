Kudadoo Maldives Private Island offers fully inclusive island buyout package

Reserve Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi exclusively for a holiday with family and friends, a wedding or a corporate retreat. The perfect fusion of luxury, style and intimacy, Kudadoo is the ultimate escape.

Kudadoo, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.

A total of 15 exclusively appointed, highly stylised one- and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean.

Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.

The island buyout packages, available for minimum three-night stays from now to December 23, come with:

13 beautifully designed One Bedroom Ocean Residences (330sqm) and two Two Bedroom Ocean Residences (380sqm), each with a 44sqm infinity pool.

Exclusive access to the Retreat, which features a restaurant, a bar, a wine cellar and cheese room, a games room, a fitness centre, the Sulha Spa including a steam and sauna, an infinity pool, and a sun deck.

AAA – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere – includes all meals, destination dining, beverages, limitless Spa treatments, activities and selected excursions as well as meals and beverages at Kashibo and Canneli Restaurant at the Hurawalhi Maldives resort (just a five-minute boat transfer away).

All excursions and watersports activities – Paddleboards, jet skis, kayaks, parasailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, kite surfing, snorkelling trips, diving, sunset dolphin cruise, fishing trips and private yacht cruises.

Access to the Kudadoo lounge at the seaplane terminal in Velana airport – Complimentary soft drinks, snacks and Wi-Fi available.

Guests can choose from three options:

Ten guests: $63,000 net

Twenty guests: $75,600 net

Thirty guests: $88,200 net

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is now open and accepting bookings. Please contact reservations@kudadoo.com to reserve your stay at this exclusive island paradise.