Kudadoo Maldives Private Island offers fully inclusive island buyout package
Reserve Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi exclusively for a holiday with family and friends, a wedding or a corporate retreat. The perfect fusion of luxury, style and intimacy, Kudadoo is the ultimate escape.
Kudadoo, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, is a sanctuary of serenity for those seeking a fully-inclusive luxury experience, defined by the philosophy of freedom offering anything, anytime, anywhere concept. Personal butlers are available 24 hours a day to assist in making this possible by facilitating authentic experiences that capture the senses.
A total of 15 exclusively appointed, highly stylised one- and two-bedroom Ocean Residences float above the aquamarine waters of the Indian Ocean.
Kudadoo is an exclusive private island surrounded by a beautiful lagoon, a stunning house reef and long stretches of white sandy beach and just a scenic 40-minute direct seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport.
The island buyout packages, available for minimum three-night stays from now to December 23, come with:
- 13 beautifully designed One Bedroom Ocean Residences (330sqm) and two Two Bedroom Ocean Residences (380sqm), each with a 44sqm infinity pool.
- Exclusive access to the Retreat, which features a restaurant, a bar, a wine cellar and cheese room, a games room, a fitness centre, the Sulha Spa including a steam and sauna, an infinity pool, and a sun deck.
- AAA – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere – includes all meals, destination dining, beverages, limitless Spa treatments, activities and selected excursions as well as meals and beverages at Kashibo and Canneli Restaurant at the Hurawalhi Maldives resort (just a five-minute boat transfer away).
- All excursions and watersports activities – Paddleboards, jet skis, kayaks, parasailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, kite surfing, snorkelling trips, diving, sunset dolphin cruise, fishing trips and private yacht cruises.
- Access to the Kudadoo lounge at the seaplane terminal in Velana airport – Complimentary soft drinks, snacks and Wi-Fi available.
Guests can choose from three options:
- Ten guests: $63,000 net
- Twenty guests: $75,600 net
- Thirty guests: $88,200 net
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is now open and accepting bookings. Please contact reservations@kudadoo.com to reserve your stay at this exclusive island paradise.