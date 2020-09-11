MMPRC concludes first three sessions in new Rediscover Maldives webinar series

The first three sessions in a recently-launched webinar series to brief the travel trade community in key source markets on the ‘new normal’ measures have successfully concluded, the Maldives’ tourism promotion body announced Thursday.

With the reopening of Maldives’ borders to international tourists in July, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) kick-started the “Rediscover Maldives…the Sunny Side of Life” campaign.

Under this campaign, the “Rediscover Maldives Webinar Series” was launched on September 1.

The first session focused on the Middle East, European, Asian and American markets, while the second webinar targeted the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US. The third session took place Thursday, reaching out to over 300 travel trade professionals in India, China, Korea, Japan and Australia.

The webinar series consists of four sessions, for selected markets.

It is hosted by MMPRC, together with the ministries of tourism and Health, as well as with PR representatives from respective markets and industry partners, in the format of informative discussions and video clips.

During these sessions, the impacts of Covid-19 on the travel industry are discussed and emphasis is given on the recovery strategies. The new norms in traveling are also highlighted in order to give participants a better understanding and rebuild their confidence in the destination as a “safe haven” for tourists.

Maldives is considered one of the safest countries to visit due to its unique geography and the stringent measures taken by tourist establishments.

During the first session of the webinar series, MMPRC also initiated a new campaign titled, “A Dozen Must do Experiences in the Maldives”. Some of these experiences are only attainable in Maldives, such as flying above the islands, staying at your own private overwater villa and exquisite underwater dining experiences and many more.

Industry partners took the initiative to transport participants virtually to the Maldives as they presented the unique experiences available at their properties for tourists.

Amid the changing situation in several markets, MMPRC has been participating in and conducting several marketing campaigns such as destination training for travel trade in key potential markets, as well as virtual events for travel trade and consumers.

The initiatives include the ‘Maldives, The Sun Will Shine Again’ Facebook live event, the Dream to Travel Festival organised by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), an online campaign with Kayak and a global advertising campaign with CNN, as well as webinar sessions targeted to Chinese and Indian travel trade.