Experience 10 years of JA Manafaru: special offers for a memorable getaway

Situated in the breathtaking northernmost region of the Maldives, JA Manafaru is a serene island paradise where adventure meets relaxation, transforming every moment into an unforgettable story. As it celebrates ten years of creating treasured memories, the resort invites guests to join in the festivities with an exclusive offer tailored for GCC travellers, promising an exceptional winter retreat in this tropical haven.

The journey begins with an exhilarating seaplane ride to the resort, igniting a sense of adventure while showcasing the Maldives’ stunning beauty from above. Upon arrival, guests can unwind in an idyllic setting free from the distractions of boats and seaplanes, providing a peaceful escape amidst vibrant natural surroundings. Visitors can marvel at the island’s pristine landscape, adorned with 150-year-old banyan trees and lush greenery that epitomise the Maldives’ enchanting allure.

Dedicated to preserving the island’s natural beauty, JA Manafaru prioritises sustainability by cultivating its own herbs and vegetables, minimising its carbon footprint. The resort also sources seafood responsibly to support the local fishing community while ensuring top-notch quality. Ethically raised meats are selected to promote sustainable practices within the industry.

For those seeking ultimate rejuvenation, the resort’s wellness offerings take centre stage. With bespoke Wellness Your Way retreats and tailored wellness menus, each guest can enjoy a personalised experience designed to meet their individual needs. The resort features two crystal-clear pools, a cutting-edge ocean-view gym, invigorating yoga sessions, and full access to the spa’s steam room, sauna, and plunge pool. Food enthusiasts will delight in vibrant themed nights and a dynamic dining scene that allows for exploration of a diverse array of flavours and international cuisines.

For a decade, JA Manafaru has welcomed travellers from around the globe to experience the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, creating cherished memories for guests of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to seize the opportunity to experience the magic of the Maldives and book their dream winter escape. For reservations and further information, please visit the website.

To commemorate this significant milestone, JA Manafaru is excited to introduce its exclusive Anniversary Offer. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off their stays, along with an additional 10% discount for bookings of seven nights or more. To enhance the experience, guests can look forward to a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board or from full board to dine-around all-inclusive. Families will appreciate child-friendly benefits, allowing up to two children under 12 to stay and dine for free, making it an ideal opportunity for a family getaway.

Visitors can kick off their trip in style with access to the exclusive seaplane airport lounge and a complimentary bottle of house sparkling wine upon arrival. The package includes a variety of activities to ensure fun and relaxation, from daily recreational options and non-motorised water sports to the CoolZone kids’ club. Additional conveniences such as bike hire and dedicated resort host services guarantee a memorable stay.

This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a decade of unforgettable experiences at JA Manafaru!