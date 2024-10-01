Featured
Experience 10 years of JA Manafaru: special offers for a memorable getaway
Situated in the breathtaking northernmost region of the Maldives, JA Manafaru is a serene island paradise where adventure meets relaxation, transforming every moment into an unforgettable story. As it celebrates ten years of creating treasured memories, the resort invites guests to join in the festivities with an exclusive offer tailored for GCC travellers, promising an exceptional winter retreat in this tropical haven.
The journey begins with an exhilarating seaplane ride to the resort, igniting a sense of adventure while showcasing the Maldives’ stunning beauty from above. Upon arrival, guests can unwind in an idyllic setting free from the distractions of boats and seaplanes, providing a peaceful escape amidst vibrant natural surroundings. Visitors can marvel at the island’s pristine landscape, adorned with 150-year-old banyan trees and lush greenery that epitomise the Maldives’ enchanting allure.
Dedicated to preserving the island’s natural beauty, JA Manafaru prioritises sustainability by cultivating its own herbs and vegetables, minimising its carbon footprint. The resort also sources seafood responsibly to support the local fishing community while ensuring top-notch quality. Ethically raised meats are selected to promote sustainable practices within the industry.
For those seeking ultimate rejuvenation, the resort’s wellness offerings take centre stage. With bespoke Wellness Your Way retreats and tailored wellness menus, each guest can enjoy a personalised experience designed to meet their individual needs. The resort features two crystal-clear pools, a cutting-edge ocean-view gym, invigorating yoga sessions, and full access to the spa’s steam room, sauna, and plunge pool. Food enthusiasts will delight in vibrant themed nights and a dynamic dining scene that allows for exploration of a diverse array of flavours and international cuisines.
For a decade, JA Manafaru has welcomed travellers from around the globe to experience the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, creating cherished memories for guests of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to seize the opportunity to experience the magic of the Maldives and book their dream winter escape. For reservations and further information, please visit the website.
To commemorate this significant milestone, JA Manafaru is excited to introduce its exclusive Anniversary Offer. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off their stays, along with an additional 10% discount for bookings of seven nights or more. To enhance the experience, guests can look forward to a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board or from full board to dine-around all-inclusive. Families will appreciate child-friendly benefits, allowing up to two children under 12 to stay and dine for free, making it an ideal opportunity for a family getaway.
Visitors can kick off their trip in style with access to the exclusive seaplane airport lounge and a complimentary bottle of house sparkling wine upon arrival. The package includes a variety of activities to ensure fun and relaxation, from daily recreational options and non-motorised water sports to the CoolZone kids’ club. Additional conveniences such as bike hire and dedicated resort host services guarantee a memorable stay.
Available for stays until December 23rd, 2024, the offer includes:
- Up to 30% off on stays
- Additional 10% discount on stays of seven nights or more
- Complimentary upgrade from half board to full board or from full board to dine-around all-inclusive
- Up to two children under 12 stay and dine for free
- Seaplane airport lounge access
- Complimentary bottle of house sparkling on arrival
- Inclusive recreational activities
This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a decade of unforgettable experiences at JA Manafaru!
Celebration
SO/ Maldives marks 1st anniversary with fashion-forward celebrations
SO/ Maldives, the trendsetting and fashion-forward resort, will celebrate its 1st anniversary on November 1, 2024, with an exclusive two-day event that will transform the island into a vibrant runway. Since its opening in 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined luxury hospitality with its chic design and bold identity, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. To commemorate this milestone, the resort has curated a series of extraordinary events, once again turning the island into a dynamic stage for fashion and entertainment.
The anniversary celebration will be held in collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan designer Brian Kerkoven, known for his elegant resort wear collections, and the prestigious French wine house Roseblood Estoublon, celebrated for its sophisticated wines and distinct style.
The celebration will kick off with a cocktail reception featuring Roseblood Estoublon wines, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication and style. The highlight of the night will be Brian Kerkoven’s Evening Resort Wear Collection, showcased on the island runway. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood at the beach night market and live music performances before the night concludes with an after-party hosted by DJ Blue Marin. The festivities will culminate with a grand anniversary ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display.
The second day of festivities will begin with a chic pool party, featuring a Roseblood Lazuli Bar Takeover. Brian Kerkoven will return to the runway with his stunning Swimwear Collection, maintaining the fashion-forward atmosphere of the celebration. With a dress code of “Swimwear | Poolside,” guests will be encouraged to fully embrace the stylish theme of the day.
In just one year, SO/ Maldives has established itself as a leader in luxury resort fashion and design, earning six prestigious awards for its excellence:
- Golden Travel Awards – Best Premium Design Hotel
- LIV Hospitality Design Awards – Architectural Design Resort (Luxury)
- Travelution Awards – Newcomer Resort & Best Pool in the Maldives
- GROHE Asia Pacific Awards – Best Hotel Architecture
- Travel Trade Maldives Awards & Gala – Best Emerging Resort
- Condé Nast Traveler RCA – Best Resort in the Maldives
The resort has also hosted several high-profile collaborations and events, including:
- The Grand Opening Party: The island was transformed into the ultimate runway, featuring a showcase by Thai fashion brand Milin, a Veuve Clicquot Beach Takeover, and appearances by Asia’s 50 Best chef Darsharn, award-winning mixologist Jenna Hemsworth, and DJ Karrouhat.
- The RIFFATH Flying Dress Edit: An exclusive partnership with Maldivian high-fashion brand RIFFATH for a unique photo shooting experience in collaboration with Timeless Maldives.
- Sustainability Initiatives: SO/ Maldives has supported the local community through sustainable projects, including Toddy-designed coral water bottles, Oevaalia Art ocean-inspired notebooks, and Palatino’s eco-friendly beach rope bags.
Following a successful first year, SO/ Maldives is set to elevate its offerings with a lineup of new and exciting projects:
- A 3-day holistic retreat in partnership with PUMA Middle East
- The launch of Ocean R, an exclusive sustainable swimwear and fitness wear collection by SO/ Maldives
- The much-anticipated Aquaman 2-week fitness retreat
- A fabulous Festive 2024 lineup, pushing the boundaries of fashion and luxury
- Attaining Green Globe Certification by the end of 2024
With its commitment to redefining luxury through fashion, design, and sustainability, SO/ Maldives is poised to continue its legacy as a trendsetter in the Maldives and beyond.
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives announces magical lineup of festive events
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.
The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.
Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.
For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.
To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.
Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”
Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.
In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.
Featured
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens November 2024
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the grand opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on November 1, 2024. This remarkable underwater world-themed resort represents a significant step in the company’s expansion, becoming the third property in the Maldives and the fourth under Centara’s family-focused Mirage brand. Nestled within the beautiful surroundings of the Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed to provide an unforgettable getaway for families from the GCC region. To commemorate its launch, Centara is offering an exclusive promotion that includes complimentary stays and dining for children, a free return stay for 2025, up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary transfers, and additional discounts for CentaraThe1 Members.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island resort destination—the new property offers guests access to two Centara properties. The soon-to-open Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, scheduled to launch in early 2025, will join Centara Mirage Lagoon as the brand’s fourth property in the Maldives. With a wide range of family-friendly activities and experiences, the resort aims to foster meaningful family connections through its enchanting design. Children can enjoy the expansive outdoor water complex, which features a lazy river, swimming pool, kids’ pool, and water playground, along with the engaging kids’ club and the unique, child-focused Candy Spa. Adults, meanwhile, can unwind at the renowned Spa Cenvaree, making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives a destination tailored to create lasting memories for every family member.
The opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a key element of the company’s “Future Growth” strategy, which was announced earlier this year. With construction now complete and final preparations underway, the resort is poised to welcome guests in Centara’s signature warm and inviting style. Building on the success of the family-focused Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which opened in August 2021, this new Maldives destination further strengthens Centara’s commitment to expanding its family-friendly offerings and providing world-class hospitality experiences in key travel destinations.
Sebastien Scheeg, Corporate Director of Operations for the Middle East & Maldives at Centara Hotels & Resorts, expressed his excitement about the new opening. He noted, “Having led the successful launch of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, it has been a privilege to see it thrive as a top family destination. With the upcoming opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we are eager to continue expanding the Mirage brand and remain committed to offering exceptional family-centric experiences. The resort brings the same level of outstanding hospitality to the Maldives, adding another jewel to our growing collection of dynamic properties.”
In celebration of the grand opening, Centara is offering a special introductory package. Available until December 20, 2024, the offer includes up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 Members can also benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple CentaraThe1 points.
Guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024, will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025, providing the perfect opportunity to escape the summer heat in the GCC region.
Offer Details:
- Booking Period: Now until December 20, 2024
- Stay Period: November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 25% off best available room rates
- Complimentary stays, meals, and activities for up to two children aged 15 and under
- Free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort
- Voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025 for guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024
- Additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members and triple CentaraThe1 points
- Access to a range of family-oriented attractions, dining options, and more
Trending
