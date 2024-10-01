Celebration
SO/ Maldives marks 1st anniversary with fashion-forward celebrations
SO/ Maldives, the trendsetting and fashion-forward resort, will celebrate its 1st anniversary on November 1, 2024, with an exclusive two-day event that will transform the island into a vibrant runway. Since its opening in 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined luxury hospitality with its chic design and bold identity, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. To commemorate this milestone, the resort has curated a series of extraordinary events, once again turning the island into a dynamic stage for fashion and entertainment.
The anniversary celebration will be held in collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan designer Brian Kerkoven, known for his elegant resort wear collections, and the prestigious French wine house Roseblood Estoublon, celebrated for its sophisticated wines and distinct style.
The celebration will kick off with a cocktail reception featuring Roseblood Estoublon wines, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication and style. The highlight of the night will be Brian Kerkoven’s Evening Resort Wear Collection, showcased on the island runway. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood at the beach night market and live music performances before the night concludes with an after-party hosted by DJ Blue Marin. The festivities will culminate with a grand anniversary ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display.
The second day of festivities will begin with a chic pool party, featuring a Roseblood Lazuli Bar Takeover. Brian Kerkoven will return to the runway with his stunning Swimwear Collection, maintaining the fashion-forward atmosphere of the celebration. With a dress code of “Swimwear | Poolside,” guests will be encouraged to fully embrace the stylish theme of the day.
In just one year, SO/ Maldives has established itself as a leader in luxury resort fashion and design, earning six prestigious awards for its excellence:
- Golden Travel Awards – Best Premium Design Hotel
- LIV Hospitality Design Awards – Architectural Design Resort (Luxury)
- Travelution Awards – Newcomer Resort & Best Pool in the Maldives
- GROHE Asia Pacific Awards – Best Hotel Architecture
- Travel Trade Maldives Awards & Gala – Best Emerging Resort
- Condé Nast Traveler RCA – Best Resort in the Maldives
The resort has also hosted several high-profile collaborations and events, including:
- The Grand Opening Party: The island was transformed into the ultimate runway, featuring a showcase by Thai fashion brand Milin, a Veuve Clicquot Beach Takeover, and appearances by Asia’s 50 Best chef Darsharn, award-winning mixologist Jenna Hemsworth, and DJ Karrouhat.
- The RIFFATH Flying Dress Edit: An exclusive partnership with Maldivian high-fashion brand RIFFATH for a unique photo shooting experience in collaboration with Timeless Maldives.
- Sustainability Initiatives: SO/ Maldives has supported the local community through sustainable projects, including Toddy-designed coral water bottles, Oevaalia Art ocean-inspired notebooks, and Palatino’s eco-friendly beach rope bags.
Following a successful first year, SO/ Maldives is set to elevate its offerings with a lineup of new and exciting projects:
- A 3-day holistic retreat in partnership with PUMA Middle East
- The launch of Ocean R, an exclusive sustainable swimwear and fitness wear collection by SO/ Maldives
- The much-anticipated Aquaman 2-week fitness retreat
- A fabulous Festive 2024 lineup, pushing the boundaries of fashion and luxury
- Attaining Green Globe Certification by the end of 2024
With its commitment to redefining luxury through fashion, design, and sustainability, SO/ Maldives is poised to continue its legacy as a trendsetter in the Maldives and beyond.
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives announces magical lineup of festive events
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.
The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.
Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.
For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.
To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.
Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”
Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.
In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.
Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a galactic twist at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s AstroFest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is preparing to embark on an intergalactic journey this festive season as the island transforms into a celestial oasis with AstroFest 2024-2025, taking place from December 21st, 2024 to January 8th, 2025. This year’s theme is a cosmic celebration of space, featuring floating astronauts, glowing planets, and celestial decor that transport guests into a dazzling universe. With twinkling fairy lights adorning every corner and celestial-inspired activities, the island is set to become a galactic paradise where adventure and celebration await under the stars.
The festivities will begin on December 21 with the Christmas Tree Light-Up Ceremony, setting the stage for the magical season ahead. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a special evening will unfold with the Gala Cocktail Session at sunset, followed by live performances from DJ Jeremiah and belly dancer Vika Kolesnyk, creating a vibrant atmosphere for this special night.
On December 25, Christmas Day will feature Santa Claus’ Interstellar Arrival, a spectacular cosmic entrance that will delight guests of all ages. The evening will include a Christmas Beach BBQ under the stars, where guests can indulge in a delicious culinary feast.
AstroFest will also offer plenty of family-friendly activities. Guests can participate in the colourful and vibrant Olhuveli Galaxy Colour Run on December 26, a cosmic race filled with fun and laughter. On December 27, families can join the exciting Cosmic Quest Day, a day-long treasure hunt with hidden celestial surprises scattered across the island. These activities are designed to bring a sense of adventure and discovery to the festive celebration.
New Year’s Eve on December 31 will be the highlight of AstroFest. Guests will be invited to enjoy an exclusive Gala Cocktail Session, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at the resort’s beachfront, offering an unforgettable dining experience under the Maldivian celestial sky. The Galactic New Year Bash will set the stage for a spectacular night, headlined by Amber Na, one of Asia’s top-ranked DJs, known for her explosive EDM sets. DJ Jeremiah will return with his energetic beats, and performances from Italian pop sensation Matilde G, and talented singer-songwriter TEJMUSIK from India, will keep the celebration alive as the island counts down to 2025.
The festivities will continue into the new year with special performances by renowned belly dancer Alla Kushnir on January 2 and 7, adding her signature grace and elegance to AstroFest. Russian singer Tanya German, known for her energetic pop and dance performances, will captivate audiences on January 4 and 7, while the Wild Fire Arts Collective will mesmerise guests with their cirque-style entertainment, blending acrobatics, creativity, and visual artistry on January 7.
For guests seeking a more relaxed experience, the II Sense band will perform soothing acoustic sets on December 22, 29, and January 5, creating the perfect ambiance for celestial stargazing.
Sports enthusiasts will have their turn on January 2 with the Olhuveli Open Tennis Masters, where participants can showcase their tennis skills in a thrilling tournament. On January 3, the Snowman at the Beach Competition will offer a playful twist on the traditional snowman, encouraging families to get creative with sand sculptures.
For the younger guests, the Little Astronauts’ Adventure on January 6 will provide a fun-filled day of space-themed games and crafts, ensuring young explorers are fully entertained. With something for everyone, AstroFest promises that each day will be packed with adventure, joy, and celebration.
AstroFest will conclude with a Cosmic Farewell Party on January 8, where guests will bid adieu to this unforgettable festival under the stars, enjoying live music from High Tide for one final night of celestial celebrations.
Celebration
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced a groundbreaking celebration for Global Champagne Day, featuring an exclusive Krug Champagne Dinner at its renowned SEA Underwater Restaurant. Scheduled for October 27, 2024, this event promises a unique culinary and sensory adventure, showcasing exquisite Krug Champagne and gourmet cuisine amidst the stunning underwater landscape of the Maldives.
This event will mark the first time Krug hosts an underwater champagne dinner, creating a historic moment for both the brand and the world of underwater dining. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who will share insights and stories from the esteemed Champagne House, enriching the experience with the artistry and history of Krug.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug has dedicated itself to crafting the finest Champagne, overcoming annual climate variations to produce beverages of exceptional quality and consistency. The signature Krug Grande Cuvée exemplifies the richness of Champagne terroirs and plots, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
During this exclusive dinner, guests will enjoy a meticulously curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s finest Champagnes, including the esteemed Krug Grande Cuvée. The breathtaking views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space will provide an immersive experience with vibrant marine life. This extraordinary evening promises a captivating blend of luxury, history, and unforgettable moments beneath the ocean waves.
