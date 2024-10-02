Ifuru Island launches exclusive retreats for families and groups

Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of four spectacular island retreats: three 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and the expansive 32-Bedroom Island Reserve, which stands as the largest of its kind in the world. Specifically designed for families and groups seeking extraordinary experiences, these retreats seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and tropical adventure. Whether guests are looking to relax in style or participate in thrilling excursions, Ifuru Island offers a remarkable getaway for all.

The 20-Bedroom Family Retreats consist of three distinct units: Ocean Retreat Island Reserve, Island Retreat Reserve, and Seaside Retreat Island Reserve. Each unit features five charming duplexes, with two spacious rooms on the upper floor and two on the lower floor, providing the perfect setting for families to reconnect and unwind.

Guests can enjoy the vibrant private outdoor social lounge, which serves as an ideal space for sharing meals, sipping cocktails, and enjoying quality time together. Whether engaging in friendly competitions or exchanging stories over drinks, this retreat fosters the creation of cherished memories. It offers a perfect balance of comfort and togetherness, making it an idyllic choice for family getaways.

For larger gatherings, the 32-Bedroom Island Reserve—featuring the stunning Reef Retreat Island Reserve—caters to every need. Each suite is beautifully furnished to serve as a sanctuary of comfort, allowing guests to relax in style. With breathtaking views and an array of luxurious amenities, the Island Reserve is perfect for big families and groups seeking their own piece of paradise. The expansive living areas, exceptional service, and picturesque surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for creating unforgettable experiences together.

Both retreats come fully equipped with a range of amenities to ensure that every stay is nothing short of extraordinary:

Welcome Goodies: Guests receive a warm island welcome in every suite.

Group Transfers: Private domestic transfers for 50 to 60 guests are available for those arriving on the same flight.

Personal Island Buddy: Each group is assigned a dedicated Buddy to cater to all their needs.

Family Sunset Cocktails & BBQ: Families can gather for an unforgettable evening in the Sunken Lounge.

Cocktail & Mocktail Class: Guests can learn to craft their own drinks in a fun and interactive session.

The Waterfront Lunch & Sunset Hi-Tea: A delightful lunch followed by afternoon tea on the deck is offered for guests to enjoy.

Choose Your Adventure: Guests can choose between a sunset cruise or a local island excursion.

Scavenger Hunt: A fun activity that encourages a little friendly competition.

Wellness Activities: Group yoga or sound healing sessions are available to help guests unwind.

Sports & Recreation: Guests can participate in beach volleyball or make use of the tennis/multipurpose court.

Tree Planting Activity: A heartwarming opportunity to give back to the island through tree planting.

Movie Night: A cozy film night can be enjoyed at the private cinema.

Photo Session: A 20-minute photo reel session allows guests to capture special moments.

Laundry Service: Complimentary laundry service for five pieces per room is provided to keep wardrobes fresh.

Departure Gift: Guests receive a thoughtful memento to remind them of their island getaway.

Located just steps away from pristine sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, these retreats invite guests to explore beach activities, immerse themselves in local culture, or simply relax under the sun.

Whether planning a family reunion, a celebration, or a chance to reconnect, the 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and 32-Bedroom Island Reserve provide the perfect backdrop for laughter, love, and unforgettable experiences.

In addition to these exceptional retreats, Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, 6 dining options—including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars—offering a 24-hour premium all-inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive dropzone, providing a truly unique attraction for thrill-seekers.