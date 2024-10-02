Featured
Ifuru Island launches exclusive retreats for families and groups
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of four spectacular island retreats: three 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and the expansive 32-Bedroom Island Reserve, which stands as the largest of its kind in the world. Specifically designed for families and groups seeking extraordinary experiences, these retreats seamlessly blend luxury, comfort, and tropical adventure. Whether guests are looking to relax in style or participate in thrilling excursions, Ifuru Island offers a remarkable getaway for all.
The 20-Bedroom Family Retreats consist of three distinct units: Ocean Retreat Island Reserve, Island Retreat Reserve, and Seaside Retreat Island Reserve. Each unit features five charming duplexes, with two spacious rooms on the upper floor and two on the lower floor, providing the perfect setting for families to reconnect and unwind.
Guests can enjoy the vibrant private outdoor social lounge, which serves as an ideal space for sharing meals, sipping cocktails, and enjoying quality time together. Whether engaging in friendly competitions or exchanging stories over drinks, this retreat fosters the creation of cherished memories. It offers a perfect balance of comfort and togetherness, making it an idyllic choice for family getaways.
For larger gatherings, the 32-Bedroom Island Reserve—featuring the stunning Reef Retreat Island Reserve—caters to every need. Each suite is beautifully furnished to serve as a sanctuary of comfort, allowing guests to relax in style. With breathtaking views and an array of luxurious amenities, the Island Reserve is perfect for big families and groups seeking their own piece of paradise. The expansive living areas, exceptional service, and picturesque surroundings provide the perfect backdrop for creating unforgettable experiences together.
Both retreats come fully equipped with a range of amenities to ensure that every stay is nothing short of extraordinary:
- Welcome Goodies: Guests receive a warm island welcome in every suite.
- Group Transfers: Private domestic transfers for 50 to 60 guests are available for those arriving on the same flight.
- Personal Island Buddy: Each group is assigned a dedicated Buddy to cater to all their needs.
- Family Sunset Cocktails & BBQ: Families can gather for an unforgettable evening in the Sunken Lounge.
- Cocktail & Mocktail Class: Guests can learn to craft their own drinks in a fun and interactive session.
- The Waterfront Lunch & Sunset Hi-Tea: A delightful lunch followed by afternoon tea on the deck is offered for guests to enjoy.
- Choose Your Adventure: Guests can choose between a sunset cruise or a local island excursion.
- Scavenger Hunt: A fun activity that encourages a little friendly competition.
- Wellness Activities: Group yoga or sound healing sessions are available to help guests unwind.
- Sports & Recreation: Guests can participate in beach volleyball or make use of the tennis/multipurpose court.
- Tree Planting Activity: A heartwarming opportunity to give back to the island through tree planting.
- Movie Night: A cozy film night can be enjoyed at the private cinema.
- Photo Session: A 20-minute photo reel session allows guests to capture special moments.
- Laundry Service: Complimentary laundry service for five pieces per room is provided to keep wardrobes fresh.
- Departure Gift: Guests receive a thoughtful memento to remind them of their island getaway.
Located just steps away from pristine sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, these retreats invite guests to explore beach activities, immerse themselves in local culture, or simply relax under the sun.
Whether planning a family reunion, a celebration, or a chance to reconnect, the 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and 32-Bedroom Island Reserve provide the perfect backdrop for laughter, love, and unforgettable experiences.
In addition to these exceptional retreats, Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, 6 dining options—including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars—offering a 24-hour premium all-inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive dropzone, providing a truly unique attraction for thrill-seekers.
Celebration
SO/ Maldives marks 1st anniversary with fashion-forward celebrations
SO/ Maldives, the trendsetting and fashion-forward resort, will celebrate its 1st anniversary on November 1, 2024, with an exclusive two-day event that will transform the island into a vibrant runway. Since its opening in 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined luxury hospitality with its chic design and bold identity, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. To commemorate this milestone, the resort has curated a series of extraordinary events, once again turning the island into a dynamic stage for fashion and entertainment.
The anniversary celebration will be held in collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan designer Brian Kerkoven, known for his elegant resort wear collections, and the prestigious French wine house Roseblood Estoublon, celebrated for its sophisticated wines and distinct style.
The celebration will kick off with a cocktail reception featuring Roseblood Estoublon wines, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication and style. The highlight of the night will be Brian Kerkoven’s Evening Resort Wear Collection, showcased on the island runway. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood at the beach night market and live music performances before the night concludes with an after-party hosted by DJ Blue Marin. The festivities will culminate with a grand anniversary ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display.
The second day of festivities will begin with a chic pool party, featuring a Roseblood Lazuli Bar Takeover. Brian Kerkoven will return to the runway with his stunning Swimwear Collection, maintaining the fashion-forward atmosphere of the celebration. With a dress code of “Swimwear | Poolside,” guests will be encouraged to fully embrace the stylish theme of the day.
In just one year, SO/ Maldives has established itself as a leader in luxury resort fashion and design, earning six prestigious awards for its excellence:
- Golden Travel Awards – Best Premium Design Hotel
- LIV Hospitality Design Awards – Architectural Design Resort (Luxury)
- Travelution Awards – Newcomer Resort & Best Pool in the Maldives
- GROHE Asia Pacific Awards – Best Hotel Architecture
- Travel Trade Maldives Awards & Gala – Best Emerging Resort
- Condé Nast Traveler RCA – Best Resort in the Maldives
The resort has also hosted several high-profile collaborations and events, including:
- The Grand Opening Party: The island was transformed into the ultimate runway, featuring a showcase by Thai fashion brand Milin, a Veuve Clicquot Beach Takeover, and appearances by Asia’s 50 Best chef Darsharn, award-winning mixologist Jenna Hemsworth, and DJ Karrouhat.
- The RIFFATH Flying Dress Edit: An exclusive partnership with Maldivian high-fashion brand RIFFATH for a unique photo shooting experience in collaboration with Timeless Maldives.
- Sustainability Initiatives: SO/ Maldives has supported the local community through sustainable projects, including Toddy-designed coral water bottles, Oevaalia Art ocean-inspired notebooks, and Palatino’s eco-friendly beach rope bags.
Following a successful first year, SO/ Maldives is set to elevate its offerings with a lineup of new and exciting projects:
- A 3-day holistic retreat in partnership with PUMA Middle East
- The launch of Ocean R, an exclusive sustainable swimwear and fitness wear collection by SO/ Maldives
- The much-anticipated Aquaman 2-week fitness retreat
- A fabulous Festive 2024 lineup, pushing the boundaries of fashion and luxury
- Attaining Green Globe Certification by the end of 2024
With its commitment to redefining luxury through fashion, design, and sustainability, SO/ Maldives is poised to continue its legacy as a trendsetter in the Maldives and beyond.
Featured
Experience 10 years of JA Manafaru: special offers for a memorable getaway
Situated in the breathtaking northernmost region of the Maldives, JA Manafaru is a serene island paradise where adventure meets relaxation, transforming every moment into an unforgettable story. As it celebrates ten years of creating treasured memories, the resort invites guests to join in the festivities with an exclusive offer tailored for GCC travellers, promising an exceptional winter retreat in this tropical haven.
The journey begins with an exhilarating seaplane ride to the resort, igniting a sense of adventure while showcasing the Maldives’ stunning beauty from above. Upon arrival, guests can unwind in an idyllic setting free from the distractions of boats and seaplanes, providing a peaceful escape amidst vibrant natural surroundings. Visitors can marvel at the island’s pristine landscape, adorned with 150-year-old banyan trees and lush greenery that epitomise the Maldives’ enchanting allure.
Dedicated to preserving the island’s natural beauty, JA Manafaru prioritises sustainability by cultivating its own herbs and vegetables, minimising its carbon footprint. The resort also sources seafood responsibly to support the local fishing community while ensuring top-notch quality. Ethically raised meats are selected to promote sustainable practices within the industry.
For those seeking ultimate rejuvenation, the resort’s wellness offerings take centre stage. With bespoke Wellness Your Way retreats and tailored wellness menus, each guest can enjoy a personalised experience designed to meet their individual needs. The resort features two crystal-clear pools, a cutting-edge ocean-view gym, invigorating yoga sessions, and full access to the spa’s steam room, sauna, and plunge pool. Food enthusiasts will delight in vibrant themed nights and a dynamic dining scene that allows for exploration of a diverse array of flavours and international cuisines.
For a decade, JA Manafaru has welcomed travellers from around the globe to experience the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, creating cherished memories for guests of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to seize the opportunity to experience the magic of the Maldives and book their dream winter escape. For reservations and further information, please visit the website.
To commemorate this significant milestone, JA Manafaru is excited to introduce its exclusive Anniversary Offer. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off their stays, along with an additional 10% discount for bookings of seven nights or more. To enhance the experience, guests can look forward to a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board or from full board to dine-around all-inclusive. Families will appreciate child-friendly benefits, allowing up to two children under 12 to stay and dine for free, making it an ideal opportunity for a family getaway.
Visitors can kick off their trip in style with access to the exclusive seaplane airport lounge and a complimentary bottle of house sparkling wine upon arrival. The package includes a variety of activities to ensure fun and relaxation, from daily recreational options and non-motorised water sports to the CoolZone kids’ club. Additional conveniences such as bike hire and dedicated resort host services guarantee a memorable stay.
Available for stays until December 23rd, 2024, the offer includes:
- Up to 30% off on stays
- Additional 10% discount on stays of seven nights or more
- Complimentary upgrade from half board to full board or from full board to dine-around all-inclusive
- Up to two children under 12 stay and dine for free
- Seaplane airport lounge access
- Complimentary bottle of house sparkling on arrival
- Inclusive recreational activities
This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a decade of unforgettable experiences at JA Manafaru!
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives announces magical lineup of festive events
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.
The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.
Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.
For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.
To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.
Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”
Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.
In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.
Trending
