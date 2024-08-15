The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative

Kuda Villingili Resort, an award-winning luxury resort and home to the largest pool in the Maldives, has once again enhanced its already opulent offerings. These new features, which include adding pools to the sunset water villas, transforming the resort into an all-pool destination, introducing Teppanyaki dining to its diverse gourmet offerings, and unveiling a brand new padel tennis court, are part of the resort’s vision to continuously enhance the guest experience on the private island.

As Kuda Villingili celebrates three years of luxury hospitality, the resort has redefined time and space for discerning guests with its meticulously designed accommodations, seven exclusive dining options, a world-class surf break and unforgettable guest experiences.

With these exciting upgrades, a stunning 10-meter infinity-edge pool has been added to the existing 16 sunset water villas, offering guests an idyllic spot to relax and take in uninterrupted vistas of the sunset across the Indian Ocean.

Praised for exceptional and diverse culinary experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort is among the handful of resorts offering Nikkei cuisine in the Maldives. The private island’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, proudly showcases the exquisite flavours of the Japanese and Peruvian cultural exchange. This year’s enhancements also bring more flavour and sizzle to Mar-Umi, with the addition of a new teppanyaki table accommodating up to eight guests. The menu features sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a dining experience that is not only ethically responsible but also incredibly delicious. The resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, offers a carefully curated Sake collection that perfectly pairs with every dish. The Teppanyaki experience is available for lunch and dinner, offering thoughtfully created set menus.

Sports and recreational enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover a newly added padel tennis court along with the two floodlit tennis courts, volleyball, futsal ground, state-of-the-art gym and an Olympic size pool —an already extensive collection of recreational and wellness options in Kuda Villingili. As a racket sport increasingly popular among luxury travellers, padel tennis offers a comprehensive physical challenge, ideal for a serious two-person workout or an enjoyable family bonding activity.

“At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to enhancing the guest experience by continually responding to ever-changing industry trends and consumer demands, with the goal of exceeding expectations of our discerning guests. By adding spacious outdoor pools to our Sunset Water Villas, we aim to offer guests the ultimate in luxury and privacy,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives.

“Additionally, the new Teppanyaki experience provides a uniquely interactive and delectable dining option, making our gastronomic offerings even more exciting than it already is. We look forward to welcoming guests to our island paradise to experience these new redefined facilities creating once in a lifetime memories with their loved ones.”

Reflecting on Kuda Villingili’s remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, in early 2024 the resort earned the prestigious Green Globe Certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainability practices and community engagement while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.

In addition to this significant accomplishment, The Fire Restaurant at Kuda Villingili has been honoured with The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. With the title in hand, it demonstrates Kuda Villingili’s commitment to providing a premium dining experience for guests, as well as the extensive wine options available. Additionally, Kuda Villingili received a nomination for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, highlighting its reputation as a top destination for luxury travellers.

Kuda Villingili Resort consistently surpasses expectations and eagerly awaits the arrival of guests to discover an ever-evolving island paradise, whether it is to relax in private infinity pools with dreamy views, or to venture on a gourmet journey while sipping on award-winning wine collections or to simply rejuvenate on a private island spa.