News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, has announced the completion of a new solar project, which will save energy and minimise environmental impact.
The resort is blessed with a year-round tropical climate, and to utilise this, they created the solar panel project, which will lead to the property reducing its usage of diesel by 135,000 litres annually, representing a decrease of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, equivalent to 16,400 planted trees.
Discretely nestled in the heart of the island, the 650 new solar panels produce approximately six hours of energy daily, and the resort will save over USD 135,000 by switching to this renewable energy source.
The project represents The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. For food waste management, they have a food compost machine, and this by-product is used within the resort’s gardens. Their innovative bottle crusher repurposes broken bottles and glasses and turns these into umbrella bases for the villas.
General Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Vijay Kumar, commented, “As an island resort, sustainability is key, and we are committed to creating solutions to minimise the impact we have on this beautiful eco-system. The new panels will serve to harness the sunshine we are blessed with in the Maldives and reduce our reliance on energy sources such as diesel.”
Travellers can visit westin-maldives.com for further information, and bookings can be made at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Entertainment
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
Oaga Art Resort has announced the return of its popular Raa Baa Beats series with a sizzling performance by Sri Lankan band, The Soul. This exclusive event will take place on August 30, 2024.
Located a short distance from the vibrant Malé, Oaga Art Resort offers the perfect escape for music lovers and relaxation seekers alike. Our weekend getaways combine thrilling entertainment with the tranquility of island life.
This edition of Raa Baa Beats promises to be unforgettable as we welcome the talented Sri Lankan band, The Soul, to our shores. Their unique sound, combined with the resort’s idyllic setting, creates an unparalleled experience.
Unwind and Experience the Magic: Unleash Your Inner Soul offer
Discover your soul’s sanctuary with our “Unleash Your Inner Soul” offer. Indulge in luxury accommodations, roundtrip transfers, unlimited drinks, and delectable meals. Indulge in luxurious overnight stay in a Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa or Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool, convenient roundtrip transfers, a vibrant evening at Raa Baa, unlimited drinks and delicious meals.
Book your stay directly with the code RAABAASOUL and get access to special rates for Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool.
Can’t Stay Overnight? Catch the Beat!
Don’t miss out on the fun! Our Catch the Beat Day pass includes roundtrip transfers, dinner, entertainment, and a cocktail party for just USD 75. Get your tickets today!
The Soul: Sri Lanka’s Rising Musical Star
“The Soul,” a dynamic five-piece band hailing from Sri Lanka, is renowned for their original music and captivating live performances. From the masterful guitar playing of Khazim Miskin to the electrifying charisma of Dave Free Roberts, each member contributes distinctive abilities to the group.
Unmissable Entertainment Timeline:
- Opening Act: Kickstart your evening with the calming melodies of Flanbeha (Aroo), a seasoned Maldivian musician. With 15 years in the industry, he’s a familiar face known for his high-energy performances with Arkadia and his soulful solo work.
- Dynamic Duo: Get ready to groove to the energetic beats of Dumb & Dumber (Humam and Naffah), an enigmatic duo born from the creative crucible of Oaga Art Resort. The pair, whose roles as the titular characters remain a delightful mystery, have crafted a unique musical synergy that defies categorization.
- The Soul Ignition: Experience the electrifying performance of The Soul as they ignite the stage with their unique blend of music.
- Sun-Kissed Soiree: Unwind with a refreshing cocktail party while mingling with the talented members of The Soul.
- Grand Finale: The Soul returns with an encore performance, leaving you mesmerized by their unforgettable music.
Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of The Soul live at Oaga Art Resort.
Oaga Art Resort fosters artistic connection by inviting local and visiting artists to stay on the island for a vibrant artistic exchange enriching the guest experience. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Drink
Let Champagne moments inspire you at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Bubbles of pleasure amidst crystalline turquoise waters, the beautiful private islands of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are quietly revolutionising the wine and dine experience in the Maldives. Unfolding once again on these heavenly shores, is an enriching odyssey with the House of Champagne Guy Charbaut – a masterclass in wine tasting and a journey into the sublime.
With her innovative approach to minimal intervention and natural wine, the fourth generation of the Champagne Charbaut family, daughter Hélène Charbaut will transport you to the heart of the terroir. Showcased this year, marking her Maldivian debut, is the limited production cuvée ‘La Crayère’ a 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs champagne. The sparkling extravaganza of champagne presentation classes unfolds from 21 to 23 October at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and 25 to 27 October at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
Artisanal wine growers for four generations, the members of the Guy Charbaut family have preserved the prestige of their name and the quality of their production. In 1936, their grandfather, André, cultivated his first vines in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, now a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of the Champagne region.
On their fourth visit with THE OZEN COLLECTION, Xavier and Nathalie Charbaut will share their finest prestige champagnes, including the esteemed ‘La Crayère’. Guests on the two private islands will have the privilege of joining the couple for degustation dinners with champagne pairings, elegant soirées, and blind tasting experiences. Whether you are just beginning to explore the champagne scene or are an oenophile, these tasting experiences will enrich the private island escape. Expect a flow of lively conversations, delectable food, and finest champagne set to the rhythm of the ocean, for an evening that warms the soul.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Hélène’s approach of single-plot vinification in oak while minimising inputs in the wine is remarkable. From vineyard to cellar, every step is taken with respect and minimal intervention. This innovative, sustainable, and ‘au naturel’ philosophy resonates deeply with our own values, as pioneers of the Holiday Plan in the Maldives, now leading the way in redefining wine tourism in this extraordinary luxury destination”.
Travellers at both the resorts stay on a curated Holiday Plan, RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, that incorporates all the experiences and luxuries for a memorable vacation. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, soulful white sandy beaches, calming jade gardens, and lavish private villas charm discerning global travellers. While OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort within the brand, is all about experiencing the lively island lifestyle with balmy days spent by in the indulgent villas or out by the pool bar. Between sips of champagne, guests at both resorts can head out into the open waters with a team of marine experts and diving instructors to explore shipwreck sites, coral reefs, and the majestic secrets of the ocean.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils enhancements, milestones of achievement in third successful year
Kuda Villingili Resort, an award-winning luxury resort and home to the largest pool in the Maldives, has once again enhanced its already opulent offerings. These new features, which include adding pools to the sunset water villas, transforming the resort into an all-pool destination, introducing Teppanyaki dining to its diverse gourmet offerings, and unveiling a brand new padel tennis court, are part of the resort’s vision to continuously enhance the guest experience on the private island.
As Kuda Villingili celebrates three years of luxury hospitality, the resort has redefined time and space for discerning guests with its meticulously designed accommodations, seven exclusive dining options, a world-class surf break and unforgettable guest experiences.
With these exciting upgrades, a stunning 10-meter infinity-edge pool has been added to the existing 16 sunset water villas, offering guests an idyllic spot to relax and take in uninterrupted vistas of the sunset across the Indian Ocean.
Praised for exceptional and diverse culinary experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort is among the handful of resorts offering Nikkei cuisine in the Maldives. The private island’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, proudly showcases the exquisite flavours of the Japanese and Peruvian cultural exchange. This year’s enhancements also bring more flavour and sizzle to Mar-Umi, with the addition of a new teppanyaki table accommodating up to eight guests. The menu features sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a dining experience that is not only ethically responsible but also incredibly delicious. The resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, offers a carefully curated Sake collection that perfectly pairs with every dish. The Teppanyaki experience is available for lunch and dinner, offering thoughtfully created set menus.
Sports and recreational enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover a newly added padel tennis court along with the two floodlit tennis courts, volleyball, futsal ground, state-of-the-art gym and an Olympic size pool —an already extensive collection of recreational and wellness options in Kuda Villingili. As a racket sport increasingly popular among luxury travellers, padel tennis offers a comprehensive physical challenge, ideal for a serious two-person workout or an enjoyable family bonding activity.
“At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to enhancing the guest experience by continually responding to ever-changing industry trends and consumer demands, with the goal of exceeding expectations of our discerning guests. By adding spacious outdoor pools to our Sunset Water Villas, we aim to offer guests the ultimate in luxury and privacy,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives.
“Additionally, the new Teppanyaki experience provides a uniquely interactive and delectable dining option, making our gastronomic offerings even more exciting than it already is. We look forward to welcoming guests to our island paradise to experience these new redefined facilities creating once in a lifetime memories with their loved ones.”
Reflecting on Kuda Villingili’s remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, in early 2024 the resort earned the prestigious Green Globe Certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainability practices and community engagement while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.
In addition to this significant accomplishment, The Fire Restaurant at Kuda Villingili has been honoured with The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. With the title in hand, it demonstrates Kuda Villingili’s commitment to providing a premium dining experience for guests, as well as the extensive wine options available. Additionally, Kuda Villingili received a nomination for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, highlighting its reputation as a top destination for luxury travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort consistently surpasses expectations and eagerly awaits the arrival of guests to discover an ever-evolving island paradise, whether it is to relax in private infinity pools with dreamy views, or to venture on a gourmet journey while sipping on award-winning wine collections or to simply rejuvenate on a private island spa.
Trending
