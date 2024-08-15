JOALI BEING invites multigenerational travellers to join exciting weekend of wellbeing experiences

Bubbles of pleasure amidst crystalline turquoise waters, the beautiful private islands of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are quietly revolutionising the wine and dine experience in the Maldives. Unfolding once again on these heavenly shores, is an enriching odyssey with the House of Champagne Guy Charbaut – a masterclass in wine tasting and a journey into the sublime.

With her innovative approach to minimal intervention and natural wine, the fourth generation of the Champagne Charbaut family, daughter Hélène Charbaut will transport you to the heart of the terroir. Showcased this year, marking her Maldivian debut, is the limited production cuvée ‘La Crayère’ a 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs champagne. The sparkling extravaganza of champagne presentation classes unfolds from 21 to 23 October at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and 25 to 27 October at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

Artisanal wine growers for four generations, the members of the Guy Charbaut family have preserved the prestige of their name and the quality of their production. In 1936, their grandfather, André, cultivated his first vines in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, now a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of the Champagne region.

On their fourth visit with THE OZEN COLLECTION, Xavier and Nathalie Charbaut will share their finest prestige champagnes, including the esteemed ‘La Crayère’. Guests on the two private islands will have the privilege of joining the couple for degustation dinners with champagne pairings, elegant soirées, and blind tasting experiences. Whether you are just beginning to explore the champagne scene or are an oenophile, these tasting experiences will enrich the private island escape. Expect a flow of lively conversations, delectable food, and finest champagne set to the rhythm of the ocean, for an evening that warms the soul.

Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Hélène’s approach of single-plot vinification in oak while minimising inputs in the wine is remarkable. From vineyard to cellar, every step is taken with respect and minimal intervention. This innovative, sustainable, and ‘au naturel’ philosophy resonates deeply with our own values, as pioneers of the Holiday Plan in the Maldives, now leading the way in redefining wine tourism in this extraordinary luxury destination”.

Travellers at both the resorts stay on a curated Holiday Plan, RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, that incorporates all the experiences and luxuries for a memorable vacation. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, soulful white sandy beaches, calming jade gardens, and lavish private villas charm discerning global travellers. While OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort within the brand, is all about experiencing the lively island lifestyle with balmy days spent by in the indulgent villas or out by the pool bar. Between sips of champagne, guests at both resorts can head out into the open waters with a team of marine experts and diving instructors to explore shipwreck sites, coral reefs, and the majestic secrets of the ocean.