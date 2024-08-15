News
JOALI BEING invites multigenerational travellers to join exciting weekend of wellbeing experiences
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, has announced the celebration of World Wellness Weekend on 20th, 21st, and 22nd September 2024. Guests are invited to take part in an extensive line-up of activities that will take place on the island during three consecutive days. The 8th annual World Wellness Weekend will be celebrated in 8,000 venues in 160 different countries this year. Every September, the World Wellness Weekend opens its doors to encourage people across the world to live a healthy lifestyle. The concept “September is the new January” inspires transformation after the summer period.
At JOALI BEING, transformative journeys await year-round where new beginnings transcend. Multigenerational guests are invited to participate in a range of joyful, wellbeing activities that are centred around the pillars of the World Wellness Weekend: Sleep and Creativity, Nutrition and Immunity, Movement and Vitality, Mindfulness and Serenity, and Purpose and Solidarity. Highlights include:
- Muay Thai: Chanel your inner warrior with Muay Thai boxing as you master the techniques of lower body strikes, and defences in a high-intensity workout.
- Movement Meditation: Embark on a transformative journey of inner peace and self-discovery, where every graceful gesture becomes a pathway to mindfulness and tranquillity.
- Yoga Marathon: Join an exhilarating, hour-long Yoga Marathon that immerses you in the art of Yoga, flowing through poses, breathwork, and finding balance amidst a community of like-minded souls.
- Beach Pilates: Rekindle your energy and ignite your happy hormones as you synchronise with the harmony of the ocean breeze and grace the nature around you.
- Functional Training: Indulge in a strength-boosting session that includes fundamental movements which improve your daily life and amplify your longevity.
- Yogic Breathwork and Yoga Nidra: Harness the ancient wisdom of pranayama to cultivate vitality, clarity, and a profound sense of inner peace, awakening your body’s innate capacity for balance and harmony. Yoga Nidra allows you to immerse yourself in a state of conscious relaxation where stress melts away, leaving you refreshed, renewed, and deeply connected to your inner calm.
- Walking Mediation: Every aspect of life can be meditative. Mindful walking is an excellent way of being grounded and integrating meditation into your daily life.
- Somatic Movement: An invigorating somatic movement class where you will unlock the secrets of fluidity and freedom through innovative techniques that blend mindfulness with physical expression, leaving you energized and empowered.
- Communal Table with Wellbeing Consultants: Dive into JOALI BEING’s Four Pillar wellbeing concept and Earth-to-Table cuisine with an expert team of resident consultants. Guests will have the chance to engage and learn holistic insights along with first-hand tips on nutrition and mindful eating, women’s health, healthy aging and longevity, gut health, sleep and mindfulness, yoga and breathwork, and so much more.
- Visiting Master Practitioner: JOALI BEING will host Dr. Leonard McGill during the month of September and the World Wellness Weekend. Dr. Leonard is the developer of Structural/Energetic Integration Therapy and a highly esteemed holistic physician with 30 years of experience. He focuses on transformative bodywork and pain relief, where guests can experience a powerful integrative approach to bodywork that addresses pain and musculoskeletal conditions such as neck, shoulder, low back, hip and knee challenges, and promotes overall wellbeing.
Designed to restore natural balance and facilitate personal transformation, the wellbeing offerings are woven around the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING – Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. Families can indulge in the finest wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces, offering signature experiences such as Sound Healing and Watsu, whilst being grounded in the calm-inducing effects of nature. From exhilarating adventures and soulful relaxation to personalised nutrition and interactive learning, JOALI BEING creates wellbeing experiences tailored to individual lifestyles and goals. Culinary offerings are expertly curated with the help of the island’s nutritionists, offering a selection of flavours and cuisines with healthy and indulging dining options. JOALI BEING offers a range of daily activities for its guests to enhance their wellbeing, such as yoga, meditation, breathwork classes, mat Pilates, wellbeing conversations and health insights with resident consultants, functional training and mobility, HIIT workouts, sauna rituals, as well as tennis and padel tennis sessions. The herbology centre, AKTAR, offers workshops for guests to learn about the health benefits of herbs, essential oils and therapeutic teas, led by the resident Herbologist.
Guests of every generation can discover the best of nature and holistic wellbeing, guided by our expert team of naturopaths, herbalists, chefs, sound healers and fitness specialists. B’Kidult invites all guests to ‘be a kid again as an adult’ and experience the best of family vacations. The multigenerational zone is dedicated to wellbeing, sustainability and early learning that fosters a joyful environment. Daily activities include herbology sessions, botanical workshops, sound healing journeys, as well as kids-special fitness, yoga, Qi Gong, and sustainability initiatives. Guests can also enjoy marine adventures that explore the underwater world and an array of water sports.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort completes solar initiative
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, has announced the completion of a new solar project, which will save energy and minimise environmental impact.
The resort is blessed with a year-round tropical climate, and to utilise this, they created the solar panel project, which will lead to the property reducing its usage of diesel by 135,000 litres annually, representing a decrease of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, equivalent to 16,400 planted trees.
Discretely nestled in the heart of the island, the 650 new solar panels produce approximately six hours of energy daily, and the resort will save over USD 135,000 by switching to this renewable energy source.
The project represents The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. For food waste management, they have a food compost machine, and this by-product is used within the resort’s gardens. Their innovative bottle crusher repurposes broken bottles and glasses and turns these into umbrella bases for the villas.
General Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Vijay Kumar, commented, “As an island resort, sustainability is key, and we are committed to creating solutions to minimise the impact we have on this beautiful eco-system. The new panels will serve to harness the sunshine we are blessed with in the Maldives and reduce our reliance on energy sources such as diesel.”
Travellers can visit westin-maldives.com for further information, and bookings can be made at mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
Oaga Art Resort has announced the return of its popular Raa Baa Beats series with a sizzling performance by Sri Lankan band, The Soul. This exclusive event will take place on August 30, 2024.
Located a short distance from the vibrant Malé, Oaga Art Resort offers the perfect escape for music lovers and relaxation seekers alike. Our weekend getaways combine thrilling entertainment with the tranquility of island life.
This edition of Raa Baa Beats promises to be unforgettable as we welcome the talented Sri Lankan band, The Soul, to our shores. Their unique sound, combined with the resort’s idyllic setting, creates an unparalleled experience.
Unwind and Experience the Magic: Unleash Your Inner Soul offer
Discover your soul’s sanctuary with our “Unleash Your Inner Soul” offer. Indulge in luxury accommodations, roundtrip transfers, unlimited drinks, and delectable meals. Indulge in luxurious overnight stay in a Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa or Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool, convenient roundtrip transfers, a vibrant evening at Raa Baa, unlimited drinks and delicious meals.
Book your stay directly with the code RAABAASOUL and get access to special rates for Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool.
Can’t Stay Overnight? Catch the Beat!
Don’t miss out on the fun! Our Catch the Beat Day pass includes roundtrip transfers, dinner, entertainment, and a cocktail party for just USD 75. Get your tickets today!
The Soul: Sri Lanka’s Rising Musical Star
“The Soul,” a dynamic five-piece band hailing from Sri Lanka, is renowned for their original music and captivating live performances. From the masterful guitar playing of Khazim Miskin to the electrifying charisma of Dave Free Roberts, each member contributes distinctive abilities to the group.
Unmissable Entertainment Timeline:
- Opening Act: Kickstart your evening with the calming melodies of Flanbeha (Aroo), a seasoned Maldivian musician. With 15 years in the industry, he’s a familiar face known for his high-energy performances with Arkadia and his soulful solo work.
- Dynamic Duo: Get ready to groove to the energetic beats of Dumb & Dumber (Humam and Naffah), an enigmatic duo born from the creative crucible of Oaga Art Resort. The pair, whose roles as the titular characters remain a delightful mystery, have crafted a unique musical synergy that defies categorization.
- The Soul Ignition: Experience the electrifying performance of The Soul as they ignite the stage with their unique blend of music.
- Sun-Kissed Soiree: Unwind with a refreshing cocktail party while mingling with the talented members of The Soul.
- Grand Finale: The Soul returns with an encore performance, leaving you mesmerized by their unforgettable music.
Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of The Soul live at Oaga Art Resort.
Oaga Art Resort fosters artistic connection by inviting local and visiting artists to stay on the island for a vibrant artistic exchange enriching the guest experience. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Let Champagne moments inspire you at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO
Bubbles of pleasure amidst crystalline turquoise waters, the beautiful private islands of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are quietly revolutionising the wine and dine experience in the Maldives. Unfolding once again on these heavenly shores, is an enriching odyssey with the House of Champagne Guy Charbaut – a masterclass in wine tasting and a journey into the sublime.
With her innovative approach to minimal intervention and natural wine, the fourth generation of the Champagne Charbaut family, daughter Hélène Charbaut will transport you to the heart of the terroir. Showcased this year, marking her Maldivian debut, is the limited production cuvée ‘La Crayère’ a 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs champagne. The sparkling extravaganza of champagne presentation classes unfolds from 21 to 23 October at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and 25 to 27 October at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
Artisanal wine growers for four generations, the members of the Guy Charbaut family have preserved the prestige of their name and the quality of their production. In 1936, their grandfather, André, cultivated his first vines in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, now a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of the Champagne region.
On their fourth visit with THE OZEN COLLECTION, Xavier and Nathalie Charbaut will share their finest prestige champagnes, including the esteemed ‘La Crayère’. Guests on the two private islands will have the privilege of joining the couple for degustation dinners with champagne pairings, elegant soirées, and blind tasting experiences. Whether you are just beginning to explore the champagne scene or are an oenophile, these tasting experiences will enrich the private island escape. Expect a flow of lively conversations, delectable food, and finest champagne set to the rhythm of the ocean, for an evening that warms the soul.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Hélène’s approach of single-plot vinification in oak while minimising inputs in the wine is remarkable. From vineyard to cellar, every step is taken with respect and minimal intervention. This innovative, sustainable, and ‘au naturel’ philosophy resonates deeply with our own values, as pioneers of the Holiday Plan in the Maldives, now leading the way in redefining wine tourism in this extraordinary luxury destination”.
Travellers at both the resorts stay on a curated Holiday Plan, RESERVE™ Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE™ Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, that incorporates all the experiences and luxuries for a memorable vacation. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, soulful white sandy beaches, calming jade gardens, and lavish private villas charm discerning global travellers. While OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort within the brand, is all about experiencing the lively island lifestyle with balmy days spent by in the indulgent villas or out by the pool bar. Between sips of champagne, guests at both resorts can head out into the open waters with a team of marine experts and diving instructors to explore shipwreck sites, coral reefs, and the majestic secrets of the ocean.
