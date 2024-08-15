Entertainment
Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’
Oaga Art Resort has announced the return of its popular Raa Baa Beats series with a sizzling performance by Sri Lankan band, The Soul. This exclusive event will take place on August 30, 2024.
Located a short distance from the vibrant Malé, Oaga Art Resort offers the perfect escape for music lovers and relaxation seekers alike. Our weekend getaways combine thrilling entertainment with the tranquility of island life.
This edition of Raa Baa Beats promises to be unforgettable as we welcome the talented Sri Lankan band, The Soul, to our shores. Their unique sound, combined with the resort’s idyllic setting, creates an unparalleled experience.
Unwind and Experience the Magic: Unleash Your Inner Soul offer
Discover your soul’s sanctuary with our “Unleash Your Inner Soul” offer. Indulge in luxury accommodations, roundtrip transfers, unlimited drinks, and delectable meals. Indulge in luxurious overnight stay in a Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa or Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool, convenient roundtrip transfers, a vibrant evening at Raa Baa, unlimited drinks and delicious meals.
Book your stay directly with the code RAABAASOUL and get access to special rates for Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool.
Can’t Stay Overnight? Catch the Beat!
Don’t miss out on the fun! Our Catch the Beat Day pass includes roundtrip transfers, dinner, entertainment, and a cocktail party for just USD 75. Get your tickets today!
The Soul: Sri Lanka’s Rising Musical Star
“The Soul,” a dynamic five-piece band hailing from Sri Lanka, is renowned for their original music and captivating live performances. From the masterful guitar playing of Khazim Miskin to the electrifying charisma of Dave Free Roberts, each member contributes distinctive abilities to the group.
Unmissable Entertainment Timeline:
- Opening Act: Kickstart your evening with the calming melodies of Flanbeha (Aroo), a seasoned Maldivian musician. With 15 years in the industry, he’s a familiar face known for his high-energy performances with Arkadia and his soulful solo work.
- Dynamic Duo: Get ready to groove to the energetic beats of Dumb & Dumber (Humam and Naffah), an enigmatic duo born from the creative crucible of Oaga Art Resort. The pair, whose roles as the titular characters remain a delightful mystery, have crafted a unique musical synergy that defies categorization.
- The Soul Ignition: Experience the electrifying performance of The Soul as they ignite the stage with their unique blend of music.
- Sun-Kissed Soiree: Unwind with a refreshing cocktail party while mingling with the talented members of The Soul.
- Grand Finale: The Soul returns with an encore performance, leaving you mesmerized by their unforgettable music.
Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of The Soul live at Oaga Art Resort.
Oaga Art Resort fosters artistic connection by inviting local and visiting artists to stay on the island for a vibrant artistic exchange enriching the guest experience. Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Raise your steins at Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Oktoberfest meets Maldives
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is rolling out the barrels for an Oktoberfest celebration like no other! From the 1st to 05th of October, 2024, immerse yourself in the lively spirit of Bavaria amidst the tropical paradise of the Maldives. Don your lederhosen and dirndls and get ready for a week filled with frothy fun, festive activities, and live entertainment.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli loves to throw a good party! A vibrant events calendar showcases commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and this time it’s no exception.
Entertainment Lineup:
- DJ Toni Perry – Spinning the decks on the 1st & 2nd of October, 2024, DJ Toni Perry from London, known for rocking crowds at Wembley Stadium and the Burj Al Arab, will have you dancing to a vibrant mix of house, soul, disco, and more.
- HAIVAI B – On the 4th & 5th of October, 2024, let HAIVAI B take you on a musical journey with her fusion of hip-hop and electronic beats that have captivated audiences around the globe.
- Luxora Belly Dancer – On the 1st, 2nd and 5th of October, 2024 , world champion belly dancer Luxora will dazzle guests with her sensational performances, bringing a touch of exotic flair to the festivities.
- II Sense Band – On the 3rd of October, 2024, the Maldivian 5-piece II Sense Band will take the stage, celebrating Oktoberfest and National Tourism Day with an unforgettable live performance.
In addition to this incredible line-up, guests can look forward to a range of exciting activities. Enjoy authentic German brews and savor traditional Oktoberfest treats in a lively beer garden. Feast on Bavarian specialties crafted by expert chefs, from bratwurst to pretzels, at live cooking stations. Join in the fun with beer stein holding contests, and more oompah-pah activities that promise a fun-filled experience for everyone. All Oktoberfest activities and live performances are complimentary for guests staying at Sun Siyam Olhuveli during the festival dates, but some German specialty food and beverages available for purchase at designated stations.
By focusing on the MICE sector (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events), Sun Siyam Olhuveli has hosted countless successful events, proving that we’re not just about stunning beaches but also top-notch gatherings for both fun and business.
Relax all day, dance all night with ‘Birds of Tokyo’ at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed ‘Birds of Tokyo’ one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands will perform at the private island resort 5 -12 April 2025, delighting alternative rock fans. The week-long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
A VIP Experience package has been released for A$4,340 per person, twin share, (normally A$5,100) for 7 nights staying in a two-storey Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The VIP Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- 1 group yoga sessions
- 1 group ‘Learn to Surf’ experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Formed in Perth, Australia the band Birds of Tokyo has grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s top contemporary rock bands winning APRA Awards ‘Rock work of the year’ a record five times.
With six studio albums under their belt including ‘Human Design’ which topped the ARIA charts, Birds of Tokyo have also played major festivals such as as Splendour in the Grass & Falls and performed as special guests for Muse, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites filmmakers to capture magic in paradise
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has extended a warm invitation to filmmakers, production teams, and content creators worldwide with our exciting new offering – the exclusive Filming Package. Tucked away in the serene Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is more than just a luxurious retreat; it’s a breathtaking backdrop for your next cinematic masterpiece.
Picture yourself filming amidst stunning coral reefs teeming with marine life or capturing golden sunsets over pristine beaches. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort provides an extraordinary setting where every frame tells a story of natural beauty and luxury.
What’s Included in the Filming Package?
- Tailored Location Rental Fees: Choose from a variety of picturesque settings within our resort to bring your creative vision to life.
- Discounted Accommodation: Enjoy special rates for your cast and crew, ensuring comfort and relaxation during your filming adventure.
- Additional Services: From gourmet catering to top-notch equipment rental and seamless transportation, we’ve got your production logistics covered.
- Permits and Permissions: Our team handles all the paperwork, making sure you have the necessary approvals to film in this exclusive location.
- Personalised On-Site Support: Count on our dedicated staff to assist with everything from logistics to ensuring your filming experience runs smoothly.
- Customisation Options: We understand every project is unique; that’s why we offer flexibility to tailor our package to suit your specific needs and creative goals.
Beyond its cinematic vistas, our resort offers state-of-the-art facilities, impeccable service, and a commitment to making your filming experience exceptional. Whether you’re shooting a documentary, commercial, or feature film, the resort provides the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.
Ready to bring your cinematic vision to life? Contact the resort team today to explore our filming opportunities, discuss customisation options, and secure your preferred filming dates. Let NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort be your partner in creating unforgettable moments amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. For more information and to book your filming package, visit Filming Package (nh-hotels.com) or reach out to; T: +960 684 4888 | E: havodda@nhcollection.com.
