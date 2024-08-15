Get ready to groove: Oaga Art Resort brings Sri Lankan sensation ‘The Soul’

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed ‘Birds of Tokyo’ one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands will perform at the private island resort 5 -12 April 2025, delighting alternative rock fans. The week-long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.

A VIP Experience package has been released for A$4,340 per person, twin share, (normally A$5,100) for 7 nights staying in a two-storey Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The VIP Experience includes:

Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events

3 Intimate Performances

Meet & Greet with the Band

Professional Photo with the Band

Music in Paradise Welcome Bag

Music in Paradise Event Poster

Event commemorative t-shirt

Return shared Speedboat airport transfers

Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café

Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily

1 group yoga sessions

1 group ‘Learn to Surf’ experience

Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Formed in Perth, Australia the band Birds of Tokyo has grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s top contemporary rock bands winning APRA Awards ‘Rock work of the year’ a record five times.

With six studio albums under their belt including ‘Human Design’ which topped the ARIA charts, Birds of Tokyo have also played major festivals such as as Splendour in the Grass & Falls and performed as special guests for Muse, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.