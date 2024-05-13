Awards
Bandos Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort at World Travel Awards 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced its triumphant win as the Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores Bandos’ unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled diving experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Dive Bandos, one of the Maldives’ longest-established diving centres, stands as a beacon of excellence in underwater exploration. With a dedicated team of professionals, Dive Bandos ensures that every dive excursion unfolds with the utmost safety, allowing guests to immerse themselves in lush underwater gardens, vibrant marine life, and breathtaking seascapes.
Nestled conveniently in the southern part of the North Male Atoll, Bandos Maldives offers access to over 40 remarkable dive sites, each offering a unique glimpse into the wonders of the Indian Ocean. Whether novice or seasoned diver, guests can expect unparalleled adventures beneath the waves, guided by a team of multi-lingual experts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and love for the ocean
“We are incredibly honored to win the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Dive Resort in the World Travel Awards 2024,” said Ismail Rasheed, the General Manager of Bandos Maldives. “This accolade is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional diving experiences and fostering a deep appreciation for the marine environment. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests and team members whose unwavering support and commitment have made this achievement possible.”
With its commitment to excellence, Dive Bandos continues to set the standard for diving in the Maldives, inviting guests to discover the unparalleled beauty and diversity of the region’s underwater world.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been recognized as one of the best hotels of 2024 by TripAdvisor’s prestigious Travelers’ Choice Awards.
This recognition is based on the most important critics in the travel industry – travelers themselves. Every year, TripAdvisor analyzes a full year’s worth of reviews, experiences, and honest opinions from globetrotters worldwide to identify the crème de la crème: the Travelers’ Choice Award winners.
Nestled amidst one of the Maldives’ largest shallow lagoons, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a haven for couples. Imagine turquoise waters by day melting into amber-hued sunsets, creating a breathtaking backdrop for your dream vacation.
As part of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ summer campaign, travelers can now experience this idyllic escape with special offers and exclusive benefits for booking directly. Whether you crave romantic dinners, indulgent spa treatments, or adventurous excursions, create unforgettable memories with a minimum four-night stay.
Design your perfect getaway with complimentary transfers and your choice of two Book Direct Benefits. Choose from exciting options like island hopping, thrilling shark watching, a romantic four-course beach dinner, a rejuvenating spa treatment, or even a free stay for a child.
Embrace the unparalleled hospitality of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives and start crafting unforgettable memories. Book your stay today and let the resort curate a summer you’ll never forget.
Awards
Cora Cora Maldives wins World Travel Awards’ best all-Inclusive resort title
It’s time to celebrate freedom and revel in the joy! Champagne bottles are popping in celebration as Cora Cora Maldives’ outstanding Premium All-Inclusive experience receives recognition at the World Travel Awards. The five-star resort has proudly clinched the esteemed title of Indian Ocean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort for 2024. This prestigious honour marks a remarkable milestone for Cora Cora Maldives, solidifying its position as the premier all-inclusive destination in the entire Indian Ocean region.
“When we curated our Premium All-Inclusive offering, we wanted to give our guests the peace of mind that they could enjoy a fun and luxurious experience and leave their credit card in their room if they wanted to. Our team works incredibly hard to provide our guests with an enhanced and unforgettable Maldivian experience. I am thrilled that their admirable dedication is being celebrated at such a prestigious event,” delights Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives.
Cora Cora Maldives proudly offers its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan, available at all four restaurants and two bars, granting guests the freedom to indulge in their culinary desires at any time, including champagne. This comprehensive plan extends to refreshing smoothies, homemade gelato, and a diverse array of freshly prepared, all-day dining menus featuring extensive vegan and vegetarian options. Guests also enjoy access to the CoRa kids Club, exploration of the Dutch Onion® and Outdoor Heritage Site, non-motorised water sports, yoga, and sound healing at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with a variety of enriching “How To” sessions.
Cora Cora Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive offering anticipates and fulfils guests’ needs and desires, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive on the island. It’s no surprise that this luxurious resort has been recognised as the epitome of all-inclusive excellence in the entire Indian Ocean region!
Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards honour and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The prestigious World Travel Awards Gala, attended by industry leaders, influencers, and media, is a highlight of the travel calendar. An accolade from the World Travel Awards is universally esteemed as the pinnacle of industry recognition.
Comprising 100 villas, a water sports & diving centre, a gym, an overwater yoga pavilion, and an outdoor cinema, Cora Cora Maldives is conveniently accessible—just 45 minutes by seaplane from You can reach Cora Cora Maldives from Velana International Airport in just 45 minutes via seaplane, or opt for a domestic flight taking 30 minutes followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride. It stands as the quintessential tropical island retreat, offering an idyllic escape for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and relaxation.
Awards
Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards
Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.
The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.
Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.
The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”
World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.
