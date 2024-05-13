Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives earns TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

It’s time to celebrate freedom and revel in the joy! Champagne bottles are popping in celebration as Cora Cora Maldives’ outstanding Premium All-Inclusive experience receives recognition at the World Travel Awards. The five-star resort has proudly clinched the esteemed title of Indian Ocean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort for 2024. This prestigious honour marks a remarkable milestone for Cora Cora Maldives, solidifying its position as the premier all-inclusive destination in the entire Indian Ocean region.

“When we curated our Premium All-Inclusive offering, we wanted to give our guests the peace of mind that they could enjoy a fun and luxurious experience and leave their credit card in their room if they wanted to. Our team works incredibly hard to provide our guests with an enhanced and unforgettable Maldivian experience. I am thrilled that their admirable dedication is being celebrated at such a prestigious event,” delights Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives.

Cora Cora Maldives proudly offers its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan, available at all four restaurants and two bars, granting guests the freedom to indulge in their culinary desires at any time, including champagne. This comprehensive plan extends to refreshing smoothies, homemade gelato, and a diverse array of freshly prepared, all-day dining menus featuring extensive vegan and vegetarian options. Guests also enjoy access to the CoRa kids Club, exploration of the Dutch Onion® and Outdoor Heritage Site, non-motorised water sports, yoga, and sound healing at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with a variety of enriching “How To” sessions.

Cora Cora Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive offering anticipates and fulfils guests’ needs and desires, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive on the island. It’s no surprise that this luxurious resort has been recognised as the epitome of all-inclusive excellence in the entire Indian Ocean region!

Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards honour and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The prestigious World Travel Awards Gala, attended by industry leaders, influencers, and media, is a highlight of the travel calendar. An accolade from the World Travel Awards is universally esteemed as the pinnacle of industry recognition.

Comprising 100 villas, a water sports & diving centre, a gym, an overwater yoga pavilion, and an outdoor cinema, Cora Cora Maldives is conveniently accessible—just 45 minutes by seaplane from You can reach Cora Cora Maldives from Velana International Airport in just 45 minutes via seaplane, or opt for a domestic flight taking 30 minutes followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride. It stands as the quintessential tropical island retreat, offering an idyllic escape for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and relaxation.