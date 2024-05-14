The Ritz-Carlton Maldives introduces transformative series of retreats in ‘Summer Of Renewal’ 

Those seeking a peaceful alternative to the bustle of Europe this Summer should have the Maldives firmly in their sights, and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces an unmissable choice of transformative retreats for the season! In a ‘Summer of Renewal’ the coveted Indian Ocean resort has collaborated with talented masters in wellness, food and adventure to curate a stellar line-up of experiences and restorative encounters for its guests.

In a Summer of Renewal, forming part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts program, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is committed to ensuring that all guests ‘Leave Better’. A first for the resort, 2024 sees the introduction of two surf retreats partnering with championship surf heroes Nic von Rupp and Victor Bernardo. During the Maldives’ optimum surf season of June and July, the exhilarating escapes led by von Rupp and Bernardo will allow guests to ride and master the four most popular waves in the North Malé Atoll, comprising Chicken, Cokes Surf Break, Honkeys and Jailbreak. The retreat will also incorporate culinary trails across the local islands.

With his trademark Portuguese flair, Nic Von Rupp is one of the top ‘big wave’ surfers in the world. Two-time finalist of ‘World Surf League Big Wave Performance of the Year’, von Rupp spends his time in pursuit of the world’s largest swells and will take the helm at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from 8th-11th June. Brazilian big wave surfer Victor Bernardo was born on a board, surfing from the age of four and with global accolades under his belt, he is one to watch on the free surfer circuit. Bernardo will lead his guest retreat from 3rd-6th July.

From 19th-23rd July, celebrity healer and founder of the sound healing school The Copper Vessel, Susy Markoe Schieffelin, will take residency with a soothing retreat guided by the moon. Under Maldivian skies guests will experience Susy’s practice enjoyed by millions worldwide, her clients including Google, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and solo artist LeAnn Rimes. The Summer retreat will include five days of serenity, with Susy’s signature sound baths complemented by crystal healing and meditation. Guests can expect a full moon release fire ceremony, a full moon dinner under the stars with a crystal-inspired menu, chakra balancing kundalini yoga, floating water practice and a meditative sleep session in suspended aerial hammocks.

Growing its stable of exceptional gastronomic experiences, 2024 will see pop-up residencies with an impressive circle of culinary friends, and from 10th-12th August, Chef Pam (Pichaya Soontornyanakij), newly crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will bring her celebrated mastery from Bangkok’s Potong. The first and youngest female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, will present a bespoke menu of her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine in an exclusive two-night residency at the resort’s Summer Pavilion restaurant. Diners will enjoy an eight-course tasting menu with dishes including; ‘Parts of Banana’, POTONG’s Pad Thai, Evolution of Crab, Yin Yang Noodle, Five-Spices Squab, Salak, Chocolate Sphere, with the final course of intricate feasting – Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with Cantaloupe Pâte de Fruits and White Chocolate.

The Summer transformation concludes with two retreats offering practice based on ‘energy medicine’. From 14th-18th August, celebrated practitioner and founder of Project Woman, Abi Adams will take over one of the resort’s luxurious two-bedroom villas as her very own healing house and the setting for both. The first retreat, from the 14th-16th August, focuses on an emotional journey using breath, meridian dancing and yoga to enliven the body with movement, music and expression to explore emotion. Practices will include chakra work and creative writing, peppered with Bamford signature pampering at The Ritz-Carlton Spa – from B Vibrant and B Silent treatments to foot release massage.

The second retreat with Abi from the 17th-18th August, is for women-only and explores female health and hormonal balance with tools of meridian dance, music, yoga, spa and creative writing. Guests will channel hormonal flow and inner rhythm meditation connecting to their inner seasons of Summer and Autumn. The spa journey will include Bamford’s B Balanced and Wellness Facial treatments set in the design masterpiece spa, and halo of happiness, floating above the azure Indian Ocean waters.

Villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offer one to four bedrooms, from the iconic Ocean Pool and Ocean Beach Villas to The Ritz-Carlton Estate. Each are complemented by the legendary 24-hour service of a dedicated Aris Meeha butler. From unadulterated wellness at the Indian Ocean’s first Ritz-Carlton Spa with Bamford, life-aquatic experiences with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, innovative conservation research, to exquisite dining curated within an architectural masterpiece, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is the perfect long-haul escape this Summer.