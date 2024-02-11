Turning the Tide Together: ELE|NA and OCEANR+ Unite for Ocean Conservancy and Wellness Innovation

A growing body of evidence indicates that human health, both mental and physical, is intrinsically linked to nature, while many experts now believe blue spaces, such as lakes, rivers and oceans could be even more beneficial than the green spaces celebrated for keeping us calm and grounded. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, an architectural masterpiece hovering above the crystal waters of one of the world’s most enticing oceans, enters 2024 offering a prescriptive package to harness nature’s medicine with special ‘Blue Rate’.

For those experiencing stress, anxiety or simply seeking escape from urban environments, the resort, surrounded by endless Indian Ocean vistas, and designed to embrace the rhythmic energy of ocean waters, is the ultimate destination for a ‘Blue Prescription’. An experience curated to encourage optimum engagement with the deep blue, guests will stay in the iconic ocean pool villas, renowned for their clean sweeping lines and uninterrupted blue vistas. Complete with private sun decks, plunge pools and peppered with organic Bamford amenities, the elliptical satellites provide the perfect ocean cocoon for relaxation and restorative sleep.

From dawn to dusk, days are spent above and below the ocean. Inhaling the morning with sunrise yoga, exhaling with a snorkelling experience designed by legendary ocean explorer and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau. For qualified divers, resort naturalists will guide underwater exploration, offering healing interactions with mesmerising ecosystems and wildlife encounters with eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.

Practiced in the halo-shaped design-spa hovering over its sparkling lagoon, the resort’s B Balanced treatment with Bamford will be the spa highlight. To nature’s soundtrack of hypnotic ocean rhythms, B Balanced will bring 90 minutes of pure indulgence, dedicated entirely to nurturing wellbeing and bringing the body and mind back to centre. Harnessing the power of botanicals, the treatment can target any hormonal and energy imbalance with attention turning to breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage.

Guests will take to the big blue by boat to catch a sighting of the ocean’s most serene residents, embracing the healing energy of dancing dolphins, and closing the day with a private dinner aboard the resort yacht. The pinnacle of calm will take place on a private sandbank, surrounded by lapping azure waters, where a private sunset ceremony begins with a mindfulness practice, and closes with a personalised experience of the resort’s Defining Moment. A tribute to the cycle of nature, the signature ritual serenades the sun as it sets on another day, with hypnotic beats of Boduberu drumming and blowing of the Sangu shell.

The ‘Blue Rate’ at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands includes:

Four nights’ accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa with daily breakfast at La Locanda

Floating breakfast ceremony in-villa

Paddle board experience

Aqua stretching

90-minute B Balanced treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Cities under the sea snorkelling experience

A tank dive with resort naturalist

Dolphin cruise

Sandbank sunset ceremony with mindfulness practice and personalised Defining Moment

A private dinner on board The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ yacht

Return transfers by yacht or speedboat.

Price starting from USD 27,360 per person based on two adults sharing and USD 22,110 for single occupancy, including all taxes. Subject to availability from 01 March to 30 November 2024. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.