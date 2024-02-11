Wellness
Turning the Tide Together: ELE|NA and OCEANR+ Unite for Ocean Conservancy and Wellness Innovation
ELE|NA, a leader in wellness, has announced a groundbreaking commitment to ocean conservancy through its strategic partnership with OCEANR+, a brand dedicated to ocean conservation. This collaboration unites ELE|NA’s focus on wellness with OCEANR+’s innovative approach to sustainable apparel, emphasizing a shared dedication to tackling environmental challenges and enhancing the wellness experience.
Plastic Pollution: A Global Challenge
Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, with an estimated 13 million tonnes entering our oceans annually. To combat this crisis, ELE|NA and OCEANR+ are joining forces, leveraging OCEANR+’s expertise in transforming post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality, eco-friendly clothing and products. This partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to sustainable practices and responsible business operations.
Key highlights of this partnership include:
Recycled Fabrics Impact: Together, we have prevented a significant number of plastic bottles from polluting our ecosystem by choosing recycled polyester.
Shared Sustainability Objectives: OCEANR+’s pillars of sustainability—focusing on people, product, and planet—resonate with ELE|NA’s ethos of responsible and mindful business practices.
“A Kilo for the Planet” Initiative: In collaboration with NGO Enaleia, OCEANR+ funds the removal of 30,000KG of ocean plastic annually, engaging with fishing communities across the Mediterranean and Indian oceans.
Introducing Sustainable Wellness Apparel
ELE|NA is delighted to unveil an exclusive range of sustainable wear, including rash guards and caps, thoughtfully designed for the unique climatic conditions of the Maldives. This eco-friendly attire not only respects the environment but also elevates the wellness experience for ELE|NA’s guests.
ELE|NA’s wellness practitioners are now adorned in OCEANR+ apparel while delivering the OCEANFLOW treatment—a therapeutic amalgamation of global healing traditions such as Watsu, Water Dance, Ayurveda, and more. OCEANFLOW is designed to foster healing and rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul.
OCEANFLOW: A Revolutionary Healing Experience
OCEANFLOW is effective in addressing various health conditions, reducing stress, improving mobility, alleviating discomfort from arthritis and rheumatism, easing back pain, relieving headaches and migraines, aiding insomnia management, supporting post-operative rehabilitation, assisting accident recovery, addressing trauma, helping overcome aquaphobia, and providing care for expectant mothers.
This partnership between ELE|NA and OCEANR+ marks a significant milestone in combining sustainable luxury with holistic wellness, setting a new standard in environmental stewardship and health.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces ‘The Deep Blue Prescription’ wellness package
A growing body of evidence indicates that human health, both mental and physical, is intrinsically linked to nature, while many experts now believe blue spaces, such as lakes, rivers and oceans could be even more beneficial than the green spaces celebrated for keeping us calm and grounded. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, an architectural masterpiece hovering above the crystal waters of one of the world’s most enticing oceans, enters 2024 offering a prescriptive package to harness nature’s medicine with special ‘Blue Rate’.
For those experiencing stress, anxiety or simply seeking escape from urban environments, the resort, surrounded by endless Indian Ocean vistas, and designed to embrace the rhythmic energy of ocean waters, is the ultimate destination for a ‘Blue Prescription’. An experience curated to encourage optimum engagement with the deep blue, guests will stay in the iconic ocean pool villas, renowned for their clean sweeping lines and uninterrupted blue vistas. Complete with private sun decks, plunge pools and peppered with organic Bamford amenities, the elliptical satellites provide the perfect ocean cocoon for relaxation and restorative sleep.
From dawn to dusk, days are spent above and below the ocean. Inhaling the morning with sunrise yoga, exhaling with a snorkelling experience designed by legendary ocean explorer and conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau. For qualified divers, resort naturalists will guide underwater exploration, offering healing interactions with mesmerising ecosystems and wildlife encounters with eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.
Practiced in the halo-shaped design-spa hovering over its sparkling lagoon, the resort’s B Balanced treatment with Bamford will be the spa highlight. To nature’s soundtrack of hypnotic ocean rhythms, B Balanced will bring 90 minutes of pure indulgence, dedicated entirely to nurturing wellbeing and bringing the body and mind back to centre. Harnessing the power of botanicals, the treatment can target any hormonal and energy imbalance with attention turning to breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage.
Guests will take to the big blue by boat to catch a sighting of the ocean’s most serene residents, embracing the healing energy of dancing dolphins, and closing the day with a private dinner aboard the resort yacht. The pinnacle of calm will take place on a private sandbank, surrounded by lapping azure waters, where a private sunset ceremony begins with a mindfulness practice, and closes with a personalised experience of the resort’s Defining Moment. A tribute to the cycle of nature, the signature ritual serenades the sun as it sets on another day, with hypnotic beats of Boduberu drumming and blowing of the Sangu shell.
The ‘Blue Rate’ at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands includes:
- Four nights’ accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa with daily breakfast at La Locanda
- Floating breakfast ceremony in-villa
- Paddle board experience
- Aqua stretching
- 90-minute B Balanced treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa
- Cities under the sea snorkelling experience
- A tank dive with resort naturalist
- Dolphin cruise
- Sandbank sunset ceremony with mindfulness practice and personalised Defining Moment
- A private dinner on board The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ yacht
- Return transfers by yacht or speedboat.
Price starting from USD 27,360 per person based on two adults sharing and USD 22,110 for single occupancy, including all taxes. Subject to availability from 01 March to 30 November 2024. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Discover a journey of transformation this Year of the Dragon at JOALI BEING
This Lunar New Year, experience a holiday filled with joy and weightlessness. Crafted around good fortune, strength and health, JOALI BEING presents a magnificent calendar of activities, bespoke wellbeing journeys curated with Chinese Traditional Medicinal treatments, tea celebrations, and epicurean adventures.
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, brings a sense of joy, enlightenment, and weightlessness, designed around the Four Pillars of Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy for multi-generational travellers this Lunar New Year.
The island’s wellbeing consultants specialised in Traditional Chinese Medicine will host conversations in the Inspiration Room, delving deep into the healing wisdom of the old and shedding light on the science and relevance of the practice in the modern day. Guests can enjoy personalised treatments available at Areka, the wellbeing centre, from comprehensive consultations to a highlight of treatments from acupuncture to cupping. The young ones can discover the magic of this festival through fun Qi Gong sessions, treasure hunts and underwater activities at B’Kidult, the newly introduced multi-generational facility.
Experience JOALI BEING’s signature treatments, from sensorial Aufguss Sauna to Turkish Hammam, or elevate the journey by reserving a Watsu experience with the visiting practitioner Toru Ogasawara, a world-renowned aquatic bodywork and meditation healer, trained by the creator of Watsu, Harold Dull.
Ring in the new year on 10th February with music and an exquisite five-course family-style menu featuring vibrant traditional Yee Sang Salad, Chinese crab corn soup, an assortment of homemade dim sum and wok-fried seafood. End the evening at SAI Tea Lounge, listening to the tales from far and wide as you sip on a calming cup of tea brewed by our Tea Master.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
For further details and booking, please visit joalibeing.com.
Acclaimed Nepalese doctor arrives at JA Manafaru for festive wellness therapy
Aside from the incredible 16-day Festive extravaganza with its fun-packed, “A Kind Of Manafaru Magic” programme of endless seasonal experiences, JA Manafaru’s schedule of visiting VIP practitioners welcomes internationally-acclaimed specialist Dr Tridendra from Nepal.
Until the 15th January 2024, guests can benefit from Dr Tridendra’s experience providing his unique approach to holistic therapy treatments including manipulative massage acupuncture, reflexology, cupping, therapeutic yoga, and stress management through body-breath techniques.
Guests can reserve one-to-one sessions with Dr Tridendra selecting from his signature treatments:
- Acupuncture For Pain Management
- Acupuncture For Weight Loss
- Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture
- Acu Massage
- Yoga-Thai Massage
- Sleep Well Package
- Head To Toe Reviver
These therapies aim to address physical, mental, and emotional health, offering patients a holistic approach to healing and wellness.
With almost 20 years of practicing as a therapist, Dr Tridendra has become a pioneer in the field of holistic healthcare, providing comprehensive and individualised care to those seeking alternative and holistic approaches to health and well-being.
