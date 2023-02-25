Heritance Aarah Maldives offers ideal girls’ getaway

Heritance Aarah Maldives, part of Aitken Spence Hotels, with magnificent beaches is offering the ideal escape for a girl’s getaway with its spas and sunset cruises, paddle boarding, snorkeling and dolphin cruises.

Situated in the Raa Atoll, guests can relax and enjoy royal treatment, with Maldivian hospitality and culture at the centre of the experience. Heritance Aarah has created the ideal escape for groups to unwind while living in utmost comfort against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean with the adults-only Ocean Suites.

The premium suites elevate the traditional all-inclusive offering with superior amenities and facilities. Guests get to explore the best of this slice of paradise with exquisite cuisine, a variety of premium spirits, grapes, and a mini bar topped up daily, complimentary spa treatments, and excursions.

Spend some quality time together while indulging in relaxing treatments at the Medi Spa, which transports guests into a world of tranquilly – the ideal place to rest and rejuvenate with a massage, scrub, facial, or wrap.

For groups who love bonding over thrilling experiences, Heritance Aarah Maldives offers a variety of water-sport activities that promise action-packed adventures, including the hottest new water sport, Flyboarding, Catamaran sailing, a peaceful Dhoni ride for a Dolphin Search Cruise, and Snorkelling.

Nothing brings a girl-group together like food, and at the resort’s many dining options, diners are welcome to savour exemplary flavours from across the world prepared with care using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients.

Guests staying at the resort’s Ocean Suites will be spoiled for choice at the exclusively dedicated dining venues including Falhu Bar, meaning Lagoon Bar in Divelhi, the Udaras Infinity Pool, a unique and popular overwater pool bar, and Baani restaurant, which offers an exclusive and unique dining experience mixed with the right pairing of beverages.