The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives brings SEVA Experience for wellness takeover this International Women’s Day

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has partnered with Middle East based wellness centre, SEVA Experience, to bring its leading yoga, meditation and holistic program to the beautiful Maldivian blues from 7-11th March 2023.

SEVA, one of the leading Yoga, Meditation and holistic wellness centres in the Middle East, was founded to encourage deep reflection and acknowledge life’s journey through a range of multifaceted practices. The space provides a sanctuary for the conscious traveller and offers learning opportunities for those who want to restore balance in their daily life.

Located on Huruvalhi Island in the Raa Atoll, The Standard, Maldives’ 360° white sand beaches and crystal-clear lagoon offers the perfect backdrop to facilitate such a journey. The Standard, Maldives has a strong wellness offering of daily yoga and meditation; as such the partnership with SEVA simply elevates this offering.

Hosted by SEVA founder Eda, SEVA Table Head Chef Kiki and The Standard, Maldives resident Yogi Karan, the five-day takeover is overflowing with a range of yoga, meditation and breath-work exercises as well as an abundant menu curated by SEVA Table, the Middle East’s award winning first plant based café. SEVA Table will takeover the Joos café offering sustainable holistic eats for the duration of the partnership.

Highlights include ‘Kundalini In The Dark’, a full moon glow in the dark yoga and meditation class and an International Women’s Day chanting masterclass that celebrates and honours women through connection between the body and feminine power, both hosted by Eda. Guests can also expect a unique cacao ceremony that combines two different cultures and traditions to not only open the heart but also deep cleanse our system at The Standard Maldives Hammam Studio, followed by daily nourishing boosts at the Tonic Bar.

“We have tailored an incredibly unique takeover in one of the most beautiful places in the world……, move, breath, chant, meditate, dance to let go of whatever is not serving you, and manifest a brand new reality.” – Eda, SEVA Founder

SEVA Experience Takeover

March 7

6:00AM Kundalini Culture at The Tonic Bar

Tune into yourself and connect with others through dance, yoga, breath and more.

10:00AM

Aqua Yoga with The Standard Maldives’ Resident Yogi, Karan at the Main Pool

Flow it out and splash it up during a yoga session in the pool.

6:00PM

Sunset Energy Cleanse at the Beach CoveWelcome the night with guided meditation, breathwork, and sound healing.

March 8

6:00AM International Women’s Day Chanting and Kundalini Yoga at The Tonic Bar

International Women’s Day Chanting and Kundalini Yoga at The Tonic Bar: Open the connection between the body and feminine power in this womens-only workshop.

6:00PM: Water Blessing Ceremony at Beach Cove Let go of the past and manifest your future through meditation and water blessing.

March 9

3:00PM: Sensory cooking experience, design to improve health and balance hormones Embark on a sensory workshop into plant-based deliciousness with Kiki and Edi.

6:00PM Full Moon Glow In The Dark Kundalini Yoga and Meditation

Experience the intimate magic of The Standard’s very own private island, Baby Island, with a moon lit Kundalini flow.

March 10

All Day Joos Café Takeover by SEVA Table

Fuel up on holistic and sustainable eats as SEVA Table takes over our Joos Cafe.

3:00PM Sensory cooking experience, design to improve health and balance hormones Embark on a sensory workshop into plant-based deliciousness with Kiki and Edi.

March 11

10:00AM Hammam Cacao Sound Bath at The Standard Spa Hammam Studio

Cleanse your system with an ancient plant medicine and the power of sound.

Costs start at USD 428 per night, exclusive of 10% service charge and 16% GST. Guests can currently receive 35% off using code ‘SEVA’ here. For full details, terms and conditions and booking information, see here.