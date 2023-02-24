Where dream weddings come true: JW Marriott Maldives Resort

Guests can cherish one of life’s most significant occasions on the island paradise of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, an idyllic location in the Shaviyani Atoll. Showcasing one of the most perfect spots to say ‘I do’ or renew lifelong vows, couples can create unforgettable memories over a carefully curated day of joy and love as they begin their precious journey together.

The multigenerational resort is ideal for intimate affairs or celebrations on a grand scale with 60 spacious villas which include private pools and expansive wooden decks. With a variety of unique packages, couples can choose whichever experience speaks to their hearts.

Happily Ever After

The ‘Happily Ever After’ package, offers the ultimate indulgence with luxurious experiences including spa treatments and gastronomic surprises such as a romantic floating breakfast in the villa’s private pool. A welcome bottle of grape and a platter of traditional Maldivian sweets greets the couple upon arrival. Couples are also assigned a wedding planner who will meet them and take care of the smallest of details from preparations of outfits to the flowers for him and her, a two-tier wedding cake, and special treats that await the lucky lovers.

During the celebration, the couple arrive in a buggy decorated with leaf art to the rose covered wedding aisle, greeted by Boduberu beats, accompanied by flower girls who join in escorting the couple to a flower-decorated pavilion with an arch, where the master of the ceremony awaits.

The symbolic ceremony sees the couple exchange vows and rings including the traditional sand mixing before toasting with a glass of bubbly, ending with planting a commemorative tree on the island, a symbolic way to mark their love.

To turn moments into lasting memories, a photo or video shoot will capture precious feelings before the couple heads to a romantic sunken table beach dinner under the stars.

A special turndown with strawberries greets the couple to end the cherished day at their romantically decorated villa and bedroom. The pampering continues with a 90-minute Inner Connection Spa Treatment at Spa by JW once during their stay.

Price starts from USD4,800++

Bespoke experiences

No request is too big for the team who are on hand to create bespoke experiences for every couple, making magical memories last forever with extras including a sunset cruise, cinema under the stars and live music to enliven the magnificent event.

