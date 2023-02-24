The Residence by Cenizaro launches Renewal Retreats

With travellers continuing to prioritise wellness when planning trips for this year too, The Residence by Cenizaro has added new renewal retreats to its 2023 calendar. Designed to rejuvenate, reset, and restore the body and mind, the programme is taking place across its luxury resorts in Zanzibar, Mauritius, Tunis, and the Maldives.

Perfect for couples, small groups, and solo travellers alike, itineraries combine meditation, spirituality, fitness, and healthy eating. The renewal retreats will be available throughout the year as the guests will be invited to slow down, relax, and reconnect with the self in the most picturesque of settings.

Physical & Mental Renewal at The Residence Maldives

The guests of The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah and Falhumaafushi are invited to absorb the serenity and peace the archipelago is famed for with its exclusive retreat programme. Designed to promote personal transformation, the retreat will immerse participants in meditative practices resulting in benefits that continue far beyond check out.

The guests indulge in some of Maldives’ most sought-after treatments at The Spa by Clarins and choose from ‘Just the two of us’ or ‘The Residences Bliss’ programmes. All traces of stress and tension melt away during 120-minute massage session that incorporate a full body scrub, Ayurvedic technics and a pampering foot massage.

Following the massage guests may sip on a selection of herbal teas or juices from the comfort of the island’s tropical gardens. The programme also includes yoga classes for all abilities, use of bicycles to roam from island to island and a private dinner under the stars on the idyllic Castaway Island.