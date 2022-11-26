Barefoot luxury at The Residence by Cenizaro, Maldives

Floating in the Indian Ocean, The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi with 94 villas and the Residence Maldives at Dhigurah with 173 villas are located in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, also known as the northern Huvadhoo Atoll. Barefoot luxury at its finest is what The Residence by Cenizaro is designed to offer.

As you step into this haven, unwinding in the true sense begins, thanks to the muted tones of the interiors contrasted with the azure sea. The understated luxury is perfectly expressed through thatched roofs, natural materials and fabrics accented with local artefacts and wall art, and a 360-degree view from the French windows of the villas. There are beachfront villas, one-bedroom and two-bedroom overwater villas to choose from.

Dining out has a whole new meaning at The Residence Maldives. One can choose to dine by the pool in the comfort of their villa, on the beach, or even over the ocean. One of the most romantic settings is an evening on a private castaway island when you can feel pages from Robinson Crusoe books come alive. You can also take the dining experience closer to Nature and opt for the Earth Basket session.

The vast ocean around is inspiring enough to take a dip into it. But a holiday at The Residence is beyond that. Spend a 90-minute ride on a Dolphin Cruise gazing at the blue ocean and spotting spinner dolphins and bottlenose dolphins. To take your marine activity a notch higher, opt for snorkelling or deep-sea diving. The PADI Dive Centre at the resort offers various classes and excursions that include snorkelling in nearby reefs and advanced open water diver courses. Exploring the underwater world in the Gaafu Alifu atoll where the resort is located is extremely rich when it comes to marine life.

The welcoming ambience of Spa by Clarins is a soothing addition to the barefoot luxury that you experience at The Residence. Those looking for yoga and meditation sessions, can head to an open deck and align the mind and body.