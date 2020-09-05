The Residence Maldives Dhigurah wins Nat Geo Traveller UK’s The Big Sleep Award

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah has been awarded The Big Sleep Award 2020, which features 48 of the world’s best new hotels by National Geographic Traveller UK.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah was recognised as a runner-up in the Castaway category which is defined by barefoot luxe ocean villas, private island pampering, and pristine stretches of sand — to be stranded on these remote desert island retreats is the stuff of travel daydreams.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah is the only Maldivian property to have made the highly prestigious list.

The resort has reopened its doors along with the Maldives border in July for guests, and has implemented safety and hygiene in accordance with international and local health safety guidelines so as to safeguard the wellbeing of its staff and guests.

“The safety and hygiene of our staff and guests are paramount to us and we would like to ensure travellers peace of mind while enjoying our island paradise,” a statement read.

All of Dhigurah’s 173 spacious beach, lagoon and water villas overlook the dappled turquoise waters of the ocean and each one has its own private pool. Rooms are designed with plenty of natural light and crafted using the finest local materials, blending the beauty of traditional Maldivian architecture with contemporary flair.

Dining options include all-day dining at The Dining Room, the resort’s beachfront restaurant, and Li Bai, the resort’s signature Cantonese restaurant, sister to the celebrated Li Bai in Singapore, serving exquisite classic Chinese dishes.

Guests can choose ocean-facing Long Island for dazzling sunsets, sharing plates, light bites, champagne and glamorous cocktails. For Mediterranean tapas, head to Café del Sol, set within The Beach Club, for poolside lunches and sunset cocktails.

For a more intimate experience, guests can choose from a series of private dining experiences including a castaway dinner on a private island served under starlit skies, to a beach barbecue for family and friends.

The world-renowned Spa by Clarins, found only at The Residence Maldives resorts, is set in 10 thatched roofed spa pavilions, each of which is privately situated in lush tropical gardens overlooking the ocean. The full-service spa is a haven of holistic tranquility to heal mind, body and soul and also includes a hair and beauty salon and yoga garden deck overlooking the ocean.

Other resort highlights include a 42-metre infinity pool, dive and watersports centre, relaxation reading lounge, fully-equipped gym, two complimentary bicycles per room for all guests, and a diverse range of water and land-based experiences.

Surrounded by a beautiful, untouched reef and set on one of the deepest and untouched atolls, with more than 250 species of corals and 1,200 species of marine life including manta rays, dolphins and green turtles, The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah is a must visit for keen snorkelers and divers.

Opened in June 2019, The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah is set in one of the country’s most beautiful atolls, Gaafu Alifu Atoll, and is adjacent to The Residence by Cenizaro’s first property, The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi.

The two resorts are connected by a bridge – enabling guests to travel between the two with ease – and forming one of the largest resort offerings in the Maldives.