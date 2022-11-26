Cora Cora Maldives announces three brand-new appointments at MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre

It’s Freedom Time! Explore personal freedom at Cora Cora Maldives as the five-star resort appoints three brand-new members to join the team at their MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre. Khun Nan has been appointed the new Spa & Wellness Manager, Namthip Phunta will take residence at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre from 5th December 2022 – 28th February 2023, and Damien Rider is the new Resident Wellbeing & Wellness Practitioner who will take guests on a journey of self-discovery.

Jariya Kanjanawong, affectionately nicknamed Khun Nan, has been appointed the new SPA & Wellness Manager at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre. Khun Nan has extensive experience running luxurious spas across Asia and the Middle East. Khun Nan specialises in incorporating innovative treatments with traditional therapies to provide every guest with an elevated sense of tranquillity and wellbeing.

Numthip Puntha is a registered Physiotherapist, certified holistic practitioner, Pilates teacher, and Wellness and Lifestyle Coach. With over 10 years of experience in renowned resorts across Asia, she will be offering a selection of treatments including Healing Touch Massage, Posture Alignment & Core Stability, and Immunity Enhancement.

Damien Rider, a Multiple World Record holder, Extreme Endurance & Adventure Athlete, author, and Motivational Speaker who specialises in pushing personal boundaries to achieve a newfound sense of self-realisation. Damien was recently named Cora Cora Maldives’ 2022 Inspirational Idol. After his visit to the luxurious resort, Damien was inspired to pursue his passion for wellness resulting in the resort offering him a residency. Damien will be hosting several workshops designed to lower stress, improve focus, and enhance the connection between breath, body, and lifestyle.

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MOKSHAÒ Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports & diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club, and Dutch OnionÒ Art Gallery. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.