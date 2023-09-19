News
Vakkaru Maldives celebrates World Wellness Weekend with fun, engaging wellness programme
Luxury resort Vakkaru Maldives wrapped up a weekend full of holistic wellness activities to celebrate the World Wellness Weekend from 15-17 September 2023. The programmes were designed to promote wellness in a more accessible and enjoyable way for guests of all ages and fitness levels.
The three-day festivities kicked off with the Island Fun Run – a spirited dash around the island that blended fitness with the natural beauty of Vakkaru Maldives. Adding a tranquil counterpoint to the energetic run was a specially curated yoga session featuring guided meditation and singing bowl rituals. Led by the resort’s wellness and fitness instructor, the session was held at the award-winning Vakkaru Overwater Residence at sunset, offering a serene backdrop that helped elevate the experience to a deeply spiritual level.
Sleep, often overlooked in our busy lives, took centre stage at the “Sleep Better” Ayurvedic Workshop, conducted by Dr Surandi Dissanayake from Siddhalepa. The workshop focused on the vital role sleep plays in overall health and offered practical Ayurvedic remedies to improve the quality of rest. Dr Surandi also guided guests through a “Tea Journey in Ayurveda”. Participants discovered the secrets of healthy living as they sampled an array of Ayurvedic herbal teas made from 100% natural herbs and spices, offering numerous health benefits to enhance overall well-being.
Adding to the excitement was the Farm-to-Table experience at the Organic Farm. This unique dining experience features a tour of the resort’s farm, followed by a cooking class and a set menu combining the freshly harvested herbs from the farm and locally sourced ocean produce.
Other highlights of the fabulous wellness weekend included a session where the mixologist taught guests how to make health-boosting shots and the kayak race for couples across the crystal-clear lagoon. A Coconut Painting Competition also allowed guests to unleash their inner artist and express their unique imagination through vibrant colours.
Drink
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
Mark your calendars for the 6th to 8th of November when the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will be hosting the vintner, Nicolas Maillart, for an exclusive three-day event, delving into all facets of wine and oenology. With a legacy dating back to 1753, the Nicolas Maillart family has a rich history of vine cultivation and the crafting of exceptional sparkling wines. Their business ethos is grounded in viticulture and precise winemaking techniques. Now, led by the ninth generation, the legacy endures with the esteemed business continuing to thrive in the industry.
The commitment displayed by Champagne Nicolas Maillart, the champagne house bearing his name, extends beyond the art of winemaking. The family’s dedication to environmental sustainability is boldly materialised in the installation of 130 square meters of photovoltaic panels in 2009, generating 90% of their power needs and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. This commitment allows their customers to enjoy their delightful wines without compromising the welfare of their environment.
Collaborating now with the soulful island Nova, the event will feature a showcase of Nicolas Maillart’s incredible new products, along with a presentation delving into the winery’s rich history and background. These remarkable three days will also encompass an exclusive dinner hosted at Flames, the fine grill house restaurant, where fire-kissed dishes are grilled to perfection. The restaurant will offer an exclusive menu, including mouthwatering Fine de Clair oysters, succulently gratinated with champagne sabayon and tarragon. Visitors can also indulge in the Mud Crab Ravioli, a sumptuous culinary delight served in the most delectable sauce, or a Kurobuta Pork Chop which is chargrilled with garlic puree, purple potatoes and the aromatic pommery mustard.
With a degustation of 10 different exclusive Nicolas Maillart champagnes to choose from, guests can enjoy the sweetest taste of France and embark on a journey, witnessing the creation of the world’s most beloved drink from start to finish. Spotlighted products include six bottles of signature Nicholas Maillart, Chaillot’s Gillis which is 100% Chardonnay, and six bottles of Mont Martin which is 100% Pinot Meunier delight.
Enveloped by dreamy pristine lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, Nova is a paradise on earth where luxury greets natural beauty in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Together with esteemed winemaker Nicolas Maillart this November, the natural laidback island presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of champagne that is sure to tantalise taste buds and pique the interest of every gastronome.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nova’s journey as we continuously seek ways to elevate our guest experience. We have joined forces with Nicolas Maillart as their commitment to quality mirrors our own, and we are excited to learn from their centuries-old expertise. Nova believes in responsible tourism and sustainability, and working with a like-minded partner such as Nicolas Maillart, inspires us. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, investment in solar energy and carbon footprint reduction is a testament to their responsibility towards our planet. Through this partnership, we will introduce our guests to exclusive culinary delights that perfectly complement the champagne experience. Flames, our fine grill house restaurant, will host exclusive dinners that promise to be a feast for the senses. This memorable event will not only tantalise our guests’ taste buds but also deepen their appreciation for the artistry of winemaking and the immense craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A 5-night stay from 6th to 11th November at Nova is now available with a limited-time flash sale discount of 52% on all room types and meal plans for 2 adults. Book at the island resort’s website: https://nova-maldives.com/
News
Soneva Secret revealed: A new, ultra-bespoke resort concept from Soneva
Soneva, the world-leading sustainable resorts operator, has revealed the launch of the new, ultra-bespoke Soneva Secret. Located in Haa Dhaalu, the Maldives’ most remote atoll, the debut Soneva Secret 2024 will welcome its first guests on January 10, 2024. Thirty years in the making, the Soneva Secret resort concept builds upon Soneva’s experience at the forefront of exceptional hospitality, and will set a new, unmatched standard in intuitive, personalised service, exquisite private villas and unspoiled settings, surrounded by nature.
Soneva Secret 2024 features just 14 beach and overwater villas, including lagoon Crusoe Villas, accessible only by boat, and the Castaway, the Maldives’ first floating villa. Each is designed in perfect harmony with the untouched natural setting, with direct access to the white sand beach or sparkling lagoon. As well as vast master suites, including a roof that slides to reveal star-strewn skies, every villa also features adjoining bedrooms, offering ample space for families or additional guests.
Soneva’s superlative service reaches new heights at Soneva Secret 2024, with a dedicated Barefoot Guardian and Barefoot Assistant for every villa, curating an utterly personalised stay and one-of-a-kind, rare experiences for every guest. The resort’s 14 private chefs, one for each villa, craft bespoke menus and unique culinary journeys, whether savoured in the privacy and comfort of the villa or enjoyed in nature at the island’s most picturesque spots.
Other dining experiences will include Out of This World, a castaway dining tower, observatory and wine cellar in the lagoon, reachable by zipline; a toes-in-the-sand firepit dining experience at So Primitive; and The Living Room, the island hub and casual dining and lounge venue, which is also home to a library, boutique and Soneva’s renowned ice cream, chocolate and cheese and charcuterie rooms.
At Soneva Secret 2024, fully bespoke rare experiences are curated for every guest, reconnecting them with the abundant nature that surrounds the island. An underwater haven, the crystal-clear waters are home to colonies of majestic manta rays, pods of curious dolphins and gentle whale sharks, alongside shoals of colourful tropical fish. Family experiences go far beyond The Den, whether picnics on castaway shores, sunset dolphin cruises, guided snorkelling with the experienced Marine Biologist, or navigating the night skies with exceptionally clear views of the Milky Way with the resident Astronomer.
Soneva Secret 2024 can be reached via a scenic 75-minute seaplane flight direct from Velana International Airport in Malé, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, a 30-minute seaplane flight from Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll, or a leisurely full-day cruise from Soneva Fushi onboard Soneva in Aqua. Guests can also fly directly into Kulhudhuffushi Airport in the Haa Dhaalu Atoll and take a one-hour speedboat ride to the resort.
Soneva Secret 2024 is now open for bookings. For more information visit www.soneva.com
News
ELE | NA wins Readers’ Choice Favourite Spa Brand at GlobalSpa Awards 2023
ELE | NA, a leading name in the wellness and spa industry, has announced its remarkable victory as the “Readers’ Choice – Favourite Spa Brand – Global” at the prestigious GlobalSpa Awards 2023.
This coveted award recognises ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional spa experiences and its dedication to sustainable, conscious wellness practices in alignment with the event’s theme, “Conscious Sustainable Wellbeing.”
GlobalSpa Awards, known for celebrating excellence in the spa and wellness sector, serves as a testament to ELE | NA’s relentless pursuit of perfection in an industry that values rejuvenation, relaxation, and holistic health. This recognition reaffirms the brand’s position as a global leader in the spa industry, setting the gold standard for impeccable service and sustainable wellness initiatives.
ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to sustainability extends beyond its exceptional spa services. The brand has been at the forefront of championing eco-friendly practices, promoting conscious wellness, and reducing its environmental footprint. This award is a testament to ELE | NA’s efforts in creating a harmonious balance between personal wellbeing and environmental responsibility.
Meanwhile, ELE | NA has announced its strategic expansion plans for 2024. In line with its mission to spread the message of conscious sustainable wellbeing across the globe, the brand will be extending its reach to new horizons in the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka. These regions have shown a growing appetite for holistic wellness experiences, making them ideal destinations for ELE | NA’s world-class spa offerings.
The expansion into the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka in 2024 represents a significant milestone for ELE | NA, marking a new chapter in its journey to redefine wellness and spa experiences worldwide. With a focus on embracing local cultures and traditions while integrating sustainable practices, ELE | NA is poised to leave an indelible mark on these diverse and vibrant markets.
ELE | NA expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal patrons, and partners who have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious award and supporting its expansion endeavours. As ELE | NA continues to thrive in the global spa industry, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled wellness experiences that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul, all while promoting conscious sustainable wellbeing.
For more information about ELE | NA please visit www.ele-na.com or contact salesandmarketing@ele-na.com
