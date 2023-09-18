News
Soneva Secret: 30-year culmination of luxury hospitality
In the world of luxury travel, the name Soneva has long been synonymous with exceptional hospitality and unparalleled experiences. Now, after three decades of crafting unforgettable memories for travelers, Soneva is set to redefine the very essence of luxury with its latest creation: Soneva Secret.
Situated in the pristine Haa Dhaalu atoll, one of the Maldives’ most remote and untouched regions, the inaugural Soneva Secret 2024 is poised to welcome its first guests on January 10th. This exclusive resort, a jewel in Soneva’s crown, offers an unprecedented level of privacy and personalisation that promises to elevate the standards of luxury travel.
The heart of the Soneva Secret experience lies in its intimate scale. With just 14 beach and overwater villas, the resort eschews the crowded and bustling atmosphere found in larger counterparts. Instead, it invites you to embrace the serenity of the Maldives in splendid isolation.
One of the most distinguishing features of this remarkable resort is the inclusion of villas accessible only by boat, adding an extra layer of seclusion. However, perhaps the pièce de résistance is the Maldives’ first-ever floating villa, a true architectural marvel that can be moved to any location based on guest preferences. Imagine waking up to the gentle lapping of waves beneath your bedroom floor and the ability to choose your daily view.
But Soneva Secret is not just about the luxurious accommodations; it’s a celebration of personalization. Each stay is perfectly tailored to the guest’s desires, right down to the dining experiences curated by private chefs. From romantic beachside dinners to sumptuous feasts beneath a star-studded sky, your culinary journey will be a work of art.
Moreover, Soneva Secret promises rare and unique encounters with the natural beauty of the Maldives. Whether it’s snorkelling in crystal-clear waters, embarking on sunset dolphin cruises, or simply stargazing in the tranquil night, every moment becomes a memory to cherish.
As Soneva Secret unveils its doors, it beckons travellers to experience the epitome of luxury travel, where every detail is thoughtfully considered, and every desire fulfilled. With a legacy of three decades in the making, Soneva continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury, inviting you to create your own Soneva Secret.
Are you ready to embark on this extraordinary journey? The Soneva Secret awaits, promising the vacation of a lifetime in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
News
ELE | NA wins Readers’ Choice Favourite Spa Brand at GlobalSpa Awards 2023
ELE | NA, a leading name in the wellness and spa industry, has announced its remarkable victory as the “Readers’ Choice – Favourite Spa Brand – Global” at the prestigious GlobalSpa Awards 2023.
This coveted award recognises ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional spa experiences and its dedication to sustainable, conscious wellness practices in alignment with the event’s theme, “Conscious Sustainable Wellbeing.”
GlobalSpa Awards, known for celebrating excellence in the spa and wellness sector, serves as a testament to ELE | NA’s relentless pursuit of perfection in an industry that values rejuvenation, relaxation, and holistic health. This recognition reaffirms the brand’s position as a global leader in the spa industry, setting the gold standard for impeccable service and sustainable wellness initiatives.
ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to sustainability extends beyond its exceptional spa services. The brand has been at the forefront of championing eco-friendly practices, promoting conscious wellness, and reducing its environmental footprint. This award is a testament to ELE | NA’s efforts in creating a harmonious balance between personal wellbeing and environmental responsibility.
Meanwhile, ELE | NA has announced its strategic expansion plans for 2024. In line with its mission to spread the message of conscious sustainable wellbeing across the globe, the brand will be extending its reach to new horizons in the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka. These regions have shown a growing appetite for holistic wellness experiences, making them ideal destinations for ELE | NA’s world-class spa offerings.
The expansion into the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka in 2024 represents a significant milestone for ELE | NA, marking a new chapter in its journey to redefine wellness and spa experiences worldwide. With a focus on embracing local cultures and traditions while integrating sustainable practices, ELE | NA is poised to leave an indelible mark on these diverse and vibrant markets.
ELE | NA expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal patrons, and partners who have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious award and supporting its expansion endeavours. As ELE | NA continues to thrive in the global spa industry, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled wellness experiences that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul, all while promoting conscious sustainable wellbeing.
For more information about ELE | NA please visit www.ele-na.com or contact salesandmarketing@ele-na.com
Action
ROBINSON NOONU offers exciting sports, well-being events for guests
ROBINSON NOONU, the premium resort on the Maldivian island Orivaru, is offering guests the chance to experience innovative concepts and practice them with experienced coaches and experts. The resort’s upcoming event weeks include the HOT IRON Event Week, Mindful METIME Event-Week, “BODY POSITIVITY”-Event, and “Your timeout” Yoga-Event.
From October 16th to 21st, 2023, guests can participate in the HOT IRON Event Week “Strength meets mobility”, led by Sebastian Prahl. This strength-endurance training with the barbell is suitable for all levels and focuses on body toning and fat reduction.
The Mindful METIME Event Week, led by Peter Praunsmändtl, takes place from November 7th to 19th, 2023. Guests can find their inner strength through meditations, breathing exercises, and workout classes, including Pilates and mobility sessions.
From December 22nd, 2023, to January 13th, 2024, guests can participate in the “BODY POSITIVITY” Event with Sava Assenov. This event includes core training, Pilates, and yoga flows, as well as early bird workouts and intensive whole-body workouts.
For those looking for a yoga-focused event, the “Your timeout” Yoga Event with Anja Bölitz takes place from January 13th to 27th, 2024. Bölitz, founder of emBODYMINDing®, focuses on healthy alignment for the body and mind, combining yoga and fascia training with meditation and mindfulness.
“Many of our guests come to our island not only to relax and enjoy the dreamlike scenery, but also to benefit their body and mind during their holiday,” said Jan-Hendrik Karliczek, General Manager of ROBINSON NOONU. “With our sport and well-being event weeks, we offer them the opportunity to get to know new innovative concepts and to practice them with experienced coaches and experts.”
In addition to the special event weeks, the resort offers a wide range of activities for all guests to enjoy, including volleyball, badminton, football, water polo, table tennis, billiards, snorkelling, diving, fishing, sailing, boat tours, and wakeboarding.
News
#SenseTheMoment escape to Angsana Velavaru Maldives with Vietnam’s acclaimed singer, top travel blogger Quang Vinh
Vietnam’s acclaimed singer and top travel blogger, Quang Vinh, with an impressive following in both the music and travel realms, has embarked on an extraordinary “SenseTheMoment” escape to Angsana Velavaru, a breathtaking island resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll in the Maldives.
Crowned as “Travel Blogger of the Year” during the 2022 Men and Life Awards Vietnam, Quang Vinh’s exceptional content characterised by its diversity, depth, and superior quality has established noteworthy collaborations with various travel organisations and renowned brands. These include national-level travel campaigns such as the “Embracing Taiwan” initiative organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “Reimagine Singapore Neigbourhoods,” which was orchestrated by VisitSingapore. Furthermore, he has forged partnerships with leading luxury airlines and esteemed hospitality brands, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Aman, Six Senses, Banyan Tree Group, and many others. Notably, Quang Vinh is at the forefront of the travel influencer scene in Vietnam, actively championing sustainable travel experiences through his impactful “Saving Coral Project” and “Less Plastic Campaign.”
As Quang Vinh explored Angsana Velavaru, he uncovered the “101 Things to Do” – a diverse collection of activities that ensures something for every traveller to enjoy, whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion. He indulged in exquisite food and beverage offerings, experienced the warmth of the diverse staff, and simply did “SenseTheMoment,” which encapsulates the essence of mindfulness and the art of savouring life’s precious moments.
With his reality travel show “Quang Vinh Passport”, he takes the audience to many corners of the world, such as Australia, Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, Turkey, Taiwan, Singapore, Bhutan, Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Maldives. Quang Vinh’s passion for travel and his desire to inspire others to explore and connect with the world align perfectly with Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to eco-conscious experiences and warm hospitality.
Inspired to visit Angsana Velavaru and immerse in the “101 Things to Do” soon? Linger longer and save up to 35% for a minimum 5 nights’ stay with the “Stay More, Pay Less Offer”. Enjoy and earn Accor Live Limitless points, too! Find out more through this link: Stay More, Pay Less | Angsana Velavaru Resort Maldives.
