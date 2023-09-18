News
ELE | NA wins Readers’ Choice Favourite Spa Brand at GlobalSpa Awards 2023
ELE | NA, a leading name in the wellness and spa industry, has announced its remarkable victory as the “Readers’ Choice – Favourite Spa Brand – Global” at the prestigious GlobalSpa Awards 2023.
This coveted award recognises ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional spa experiences and its dedication to sustainable, conscious wellness practices in alignment with the event’s theme, “Conscious Sustainable Wellbeing.”
GlobalSpa Awards, known for celebrating excellence in the spa and wellness sector, serves as a testament to ELE | NA’s relentless pursuit of perfection in an industry that values rejuvenation, relaxation, and holistic health. This recognition reaffirms the brand’s position as a global leader in the spa industry, setting the gold standard for impeccable service and sustainable wellness initiatives.
ELE | NA’s unwavering commitment to sustainability extends beyond its exceptional spa services. The brand has been at the forefront of championing eco-friendly practices, promoting conscious wellness, and reducing its environmental footprint. This award is a testament to ELE | NA’s efforts in creating a harmonious balance between personal wellbeing and environmental responsibility.
Meanwhile, ELE | NA has announced its strategic expansion plans for 2024. In line with its mission to spread the message of conscious sustainable wellbeing across the globe, the brand will be extending its reach to new horizons in the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka. These regions have shown a growing appetite for holistic wellness experiences, making them ideal destinations for ELE | NA’s world-class spa offerings.
The expansion into the Middle East, India, and Sri Lanka in 2024 represents a significant milestone for ELE | NA, marking a new chapter in its journey to redefine wellness and spa experiences worldwide. With a focus on embracing local cultures and traditions while integrating sustainable practices, ELE | NA is poised to leave an indelible mark on these diverse and vibrant markets.
ELE | NA expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team, loyal patrons, and partners who have been instrumental in achieving this prestigious award and supporting its expansion endeavours. As ELE | NA continues to thrive in the global spa industry, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled wellness experiences that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul, all while promoting conscious sustainable wellbeing.
For more information about ELE | NA please visit www.ele-na.com or contact salesandmarketing@ele-na.com
Action
ROBINSON NOONU offers exciting sports, well-being events for guests
ROBINSON NOONU, the premium resort on the Maldivian island Orivaru, is offering guests the chance to experience innovative concepts and practice them with experienced coaches and experts. The resort’s upcoming event weeks include the HOT IRON Event Week, Mindful METIME Event-Week, “BODY POSITIVITY”-Event, and “Your timeout” Yoga-Event.
From October 16th to 21st, 2023, guests can participate in the HOT IRON Event Week “Strength meets mobility”, led by Sebastian Prahl. This strength-endurance training with the barbell is suitable for all levels and focuses on body toning and fat reduction.
The Mindful METIME Event Week, led by Peter Praunsmändtl, takes place from November 7th to 19th, 2023. Guests can find their inner strength through meditations, breathing exercises, and workout classes, including Pilates and mobility sessions.
From December 22nd, 2023, to January 13th, 2024, guests can participate in the “BODY POSITIVITY” Event with Sava Assenov. This event includes core training, Pilates, and yoga flows, as well as early bird workouts and intensive whole-body workouts.
For those looking for a yoga-focused event, the “Your timeout” Yoga Event with Anja Bölitz takes place from January 13th to 27th, 2024. Bölitz, founder of emBODYMINDing®, focuses on healthy alignment for the body and mind, combining yoga and fascia training with meditation and mindfulness.
“Many of our guests come to our island not only to relax and enjoy the dreamlike scenery, but also to benefit their body and mind during their holiday,” said Jan-Hendrik Karliczek, General Manager of ROBINSON NOONU. “With our sport and well-being event weeks, we offer them the opportunity to get to know new innovative concepts and to practice them with experienced coaches and experts.”
In addition to the special event weeks, the resort offers a wide range of activities for all guests to enjoy, including volleyball, badminton, football, water polo, table tennis, billiards, snorkelling, diving, fishing, sailing, boat tours, and wakeboarding.
News
#SenseTheMoment escape to Angsana Velavaru Maldives with Vietnam’s acclaimed singer, top travel blogger Quang Vinh
Vietnam’s acclaimed singer and top travel blogger, Quang Vinh, with an impressive following in both the music and travel realms, has embarked on an extraordinary “SenseTheMoment” escape to Angsana Velavaru, a breathtaking island resort in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll in the Maldives.
Crowned as “Travel Blogger of the Year” during the 2022 Men and Life Awards Vietnam, Quang Vinh’s exceptional content characterised by its diversity, depth, and superior quality has established noteworthy collaborations with various travel organisations and renowned brands. These include national-level travel campaigns such as the “Embracing Taiwan” initiative organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the “Reimagine Singapore Neigbourhoods,” which was orchestrated by VisitSingapore. Furthermore, he has forged partnerships with leading luxury airlines and esteemed hospitality brands, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Aman, Six Senses, Banyan Tree Group, and many others. Notably, Quang Vinh is at the forefront of the travel influencer scene in Vietnam, actively championing sustainable travel experiences through his impactful “Saving Coral Project” and “Less Plastic Campaign.”
As Quang Vinh explored Angsana Velavaru, he uncovered the “101 Things to Do” – a diverse collection of activities that ensures something for every traveller to enjoy, whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion. He indulged in exquisite food and beverage offerings, experienced the warmth of the diverse staff, and simply did “SenseTheMoment,” which encapsulates the essence of mindfulness and the art of savouring life’s precious moments.
With his reality travel show “Quang Vinh Passport”, he takes the audience to many corners of the world, such as Australia, Spain, Portugal, France, Russia, Turkey, Taiwan, Singapore, Bhutan, Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Maldives. Quang Vinh’s passion for travel and his desire to inspire others to explore and connect with the world align perfectly with Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to eco-conscious experiences and warm hospitality.
Inspired to visit Angsana Velavaru and immerse in the “101 Things to Do” soon? Linger longer and save up to 35% for a minimum 5 nights’ stay with the “Stay More, Pay Less Offer”. Enjoy and earn Accor Live Limitless points, too! Find out more through this link: Stay More, Pay Less | Angsana Velavaru Resort Maldives.
Action
Inaugural Kandooma Manta Week kicks off on World Manta Day 2023
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates the annual World Manta Day (17 Sept) with the naming of a recently rescued Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, an award and a variety of guest activities for the resort’s inaugural Kandooma Manta Week. World Manta Day has been created to celebrate manta rays and to raise awareness of the threats that these beautiful, mysterious, ocean giants face.
Last month divers from Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives led by Japanese PADI-certified Dive Instructor Tomoyo, freed a Giant Oceanic Manta Ray tangled in ghost nets, at a site nearby to the island resort. The Manta Trust through its identification process has now confirmed the Manta is an adult male and is the 915th Oceanic Manta Ray to be spotted in Maldivian waters. As part of the identification process the Manta was named ‘Kandooma’ in honour of where it was seen and the dive team who freed it from tangled nets.
“We are delighted to have the Manta named after our natural island, Kandooma. When the Manta Trust shared confirmation of the name with us, I was absolutely thrilled,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, who was one of the divers who freed the Manta.
As part of the Kandooma Manta Week activities at the resort, the team at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives will host a naming ceremony for Kandooma the Manta and will honour the Dive Instructor, Tomoyo from the Kandooma Dive Centre for her bravery, seizing the opportunity to cut ‘Kandooma’ the Giant Oceanic Manta Ray free. Other activities for the week long celebration of Manta Rays includes special scuba dives and snorkelling excursions to observe these giants in their natural environment and learn about their behaviours, the threats to their survival and share the story of the freeing of ‘Kandooma’.
“Tomoyo showed no hesitation on the dive. First ensuring the group of accompanying divers were all safe before proceeding. Fortunately they were all experienced and each had enough air remaining for her to do this. In all it took about three and a half minutes to free Kandooma. I was so proud of her for the way she conducted herself and took positive action. I think also the other divers need to be acknowledged as well, they remained calm, kept their distance, didn’t interfere with what Tomoyo was doing and recorded the entire encounter,” added Mark.
The newly named Manta, ’Kandooma’, is estimated to be 4 metres in size. While confirmed origin of the fishing net is yet to be confirmed, it is understood it is not Maldivian and has drifted with the tide from another country, reinforcing the importance of education and responsible disposal of nets and fishing line.
The theme of World Manta Day 2023 is Tourism. Tourism plays a pivotal role in Manta Ray conservation, as it helps to raise awareness, generates funding for research, and contributes to efforts to protect Manta Ray habitats and prevents their exploitation.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma is on the doorstep to some of the Maldives Top Ten Dive Sites and the wellbeing of the ocean and all the life within it, is important to guests and hotel staff alike. The resort aligns its efforts with IHG’s purpose True Hospitality for Good, through their sustainability programme ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ which is the hotel group’s response to helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Recent events with Kandooma the Manta have inspired the resort’s management to add two free Scuba Dives per day for certified divers staying at the resort for 3 nights or more.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for various leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and its complete activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquility and escape for body and mind.
