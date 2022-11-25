The Private Reserve at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, is home to a luxurious and secluded residence, The Private Reserve. Featuring four bedrooms, an open-air cinema, gym, spa, 21m infinity pool and a waterslide straight into the lagoon, it is the largest standalone overwater villa in the world. Set across more than 1,700 sqm the sprawling Private Reserve perches atop a turquoise lagoon 500 metres from the island and 300 metres from the nearest residence, ensuring utmost privacy and serenity.

The castaway experience begins as soon as guests step foot on the eco-chic island, when they are whisked away to their very own paradise by luxury yacht. A private boat remains at guests’ disposal throughout their time at the Reserve, though with a 24-hour “Mr/Mrs Friday” private butler service and all the amenities one could dream of, most residents never find the need to leave.

Comprised of five vast buildings linked by open-air walkways, The Private Reserve can accommodate up to 12 guests in four bedrooms with spectacular lagoon views, extensive private living space and open-air bathrooms with deep-soaking bathtubs. With a rustic-chic design inspired by the resort’s natural surroundings, hand-crafted, upcycled furniture is combined with a warm, neutral colour palette and luxurious fabrics.

There are endless ways to unwind at The Private Reserve, with a pampering private spa complete with sauna and steam room, a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned gym and a 21m infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Sure to delight little ones and big kids alike, a waterslide extends from the top deck of the property directly into the lagoon, where corals, reef fish and eagle rays drifting through the shallows await – just add snorkel!

When it comes to in-residence dining, the possibilities are infinite, with several open-air dining areas ideal for an extravagant feast. Guests can choose to use the fully-equipped kitchen or invite Executive Chef Hari Govindaraj and his talented brigade to whip up their favourite dishes using ingredients from the island’s ‘Gili Garden’. Residents can even design their own wine cellar selection from a list of over 400 labels or choose to enjoy their cocktail of choice from the well-stocked bar.

The fun doesn’t stop there, however; a large open-air cinema with surround sound provides the perfect place to cosy up under the stars while watching the latest releases. Should guests wish to keep the party going, an open bar can be set up next to the living area and the Bose Bluetooth sound system can play their favourite tunes throughout the residence to keep the party going all night long.

The Private Reserve comes with a Mr/Mrs Friday butler, who is on hand around the clock to make guests’ wishes a reality and can be accommodated on request in the Friday’s room.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport, with direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy. The award-winning eco-resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2022, following a complete refurbishment of all 45 villas in 2019.

Nightly rates at The Private Reserve at Gili Lankanfushi start from $8,300 per villa per night for up to 8 guests including breakfast and return luxury boat transfer. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.