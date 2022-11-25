JW Marriott Maldives to host activities for UAE National Day

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a multi-generational property, is offering a host of activities and experiences for guests of all ages over the UAE National Day long weekend.

Boasting 60 spacious beach and overwater villas designed elegantly and with utmost comfort, each villa offers a home-away-from-home experience. Families and friends can stay in one of the Duplex Pool Villas, each with a spacious outdoor deck offering direct access to the blue waters of the Indian Ocean, where the underwater world can be explored, or to the white sandy beach for those who prefer to be by the shore.

The resort’s FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club offers a variety of activities and experiences for younger guests. Children will have unlimited fun with activities such as the Island Exploration, which takes them on an interactive and instructive nature tour through the island, Olympics-themed games, various water activities, and more, which will keep them entertained during the holiday.

No holiday is complete without indulgent dining experiences and guests at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa are treated to a culinary journey like no other with the resort’s 8 unique dining venues offering flavours from all over the world, including Thai, Japanese, Italian, and traditional Maldivian delicacies.

Those wishing to make the most of the resort’s superb dining offerings can book the special ‘Culinary Haven’ package, the resort’s full board deal with up to 15% of savings. The package includes daily buffet breakfast and 3-course dinner at Aailaa with an appealing selection of international and Maldivian cuisine, daily three-course lunch at either Aailaa, Fiamma, or Kaashi, and 60% off food bill at the resort’s signature restaurants Hashi & Shio. Those who book the package will also have access to complimentary usage of non-motorised water sports during their stay.