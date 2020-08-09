Dive right in at The Residence Maldives

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, the Maldives offers an assortment of unrivalled luxury, white sandy beaches and a supreme underwater world, making it the perfect choice for a trip of a lifetime.

Both The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah and The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi define many people’s idea of balmy perfection: blissful blue lagoons, coral reefs and seclusion, offering privacy like no other.

Surrounded by a beautiful, untouched reef and set on one of the deepest and untouched atolls, with more than 250 species of coral and 1,200 species of marine life, both Falhumaasfushi and Dhigurah are must visit resorts for keen snorkelers and divers.

The waters are home to hard and soft corals, sponges, sea fans, trigger fish, parrot fish, fusiliers, tunas, turtles and barracudas. There is also an array sharks including grey reef sharks, white and black tip reef sharks, nurse sharks, leopard sharks, eagle rays and sting rays.

Offering some of the best and most remote diving spots in the world, the resorts have their own PADI five-star dive centre and are surrounded by exceptional dive sites.

With some of the best diving and snorkelling in the world, the clear waters of Maldives are a magnet for anyone with an interest in marine life.

The Residence Maldives offers a variety of sea-borne experiences, suited to those who love life inside and out the water. From sunset dolphin cruises and scuba diving experiences to big game fishing and local island excursions, the beautiful island offers it all.

The team can also accommodate a number of different diving levels and provide all the tools for those who want to secure an official qualification. From Discover Scuba Diving to Dive Master, the team offers a variety of specialties.

What’s more, it is suitable to dive all year around at The Residence Maldives with the water temperatures around 28-30°C!

There is also the option to explore the underwater beauty in the house reef, or journey by dhoni, a traditional Maldivian boat, to several amazing dive sites within a one-hour radius.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi and the recently-opened The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah are nestled in the southern Gaafu Alif Atoll. With a custom-built bridge that enables guests to travel between the two resorts, this is one of the largest resort offerings in the Maldives.

Falhumaafushi is an intimate retreat that offers 94 beach-front and overwater villas. Designed to complement its surroundings and provide a sense of place, the villas have been created using natural materials and are decorated with local artefacts.

The Spa by Clarins at Falhumaafushi is the only one of its kind in the Maldives, and offers a range of treatments created exclusively for the hotel and a place to escape – it sits out on a jetty in the lagoon. Other facilities include watersports, a fitness centre, kids club and excursions to nearby islands.

Dhigurah offers 173 beach and water villas, each featuring its own private pool. It also uses locally-sourced materials, designed to capitalise on natural lighting. Catering to families, the resort provides 12 two-bedroom beach and water pool villas, with more on-land options designed for younger children.

Dining options include all-day dining at The Dining Room, the resort’s beachfront restaurant and Li Bai, the resort’s signature Cantonese restaurant, serving classic Chinese dishes.

Other resort highlights include a 42-metre infinity pool, dive and watersports centre, relaxation reading lounge, fully-equipped gym, two complimentary bicycles per room for all guests, and a diverse range of water sports and land-based activities.