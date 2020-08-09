LUX* South Ari Atoll bags Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has once again been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The accolade reflects the unbiased reviews of travellers from across the globe on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest online travel community.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is once again a Travellers’ Choice Winner, placing the resort in the top 10 per cent of hotels in the world.

Travellers’ Choice (formerly Certificate of Excellence) recognises properties that earn consistently great user reviews. Travellers’ Choice winners are among the 10 per cent of hotels on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on millions of reviews and ratings, and this year’s winners are based on reviews from 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

LUX* South Ari Atoll will reopen to guests on August 15 with Collectable Experiences – a unique collection of never-seen-before experience packages tailor-made for the purpose of travelling. For more information and bookings, please visit www.luxsouthariatoll.com, or contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or +960 668 0901.