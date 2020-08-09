The Ritz-Carlton appoints Ahmed Ziyadh as HR manager for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed Ahmed Ziyadh as Human Resources Manager (pre-opening) for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

A Maldivian nation who has worked in the hospitality industry for over a decade, Ziyadh has a strong human resources management as well as resort pre-opening background.

Before beginning his new assignment with The Ritz-Carlton on April 1, Ziyadh was serving as the Human Resources Manager at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences. Prior to that, he held the same position at Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives.

Ziyadh has also held several leadership roles for various five-star resorts in the Maldives, including with the pre-opening team of COMO Maalifushi.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Ziyadh will work under the guidance of Director of Human Resources Deanne Garling.

He will assist Deanne in leading the HR team, developing and implementing HR strategies to accomplish overall business objectives by effectively positioning The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and reinforcing the brand in the market.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.