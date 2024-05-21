Culture
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Celebrate the occasion of Eid Al-Adha by embracing island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To commemorate the holiday, the resort invites GCC travellers into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Guests are invited to indulge in stunning turquoise water views teeming with marine life, pristine untouched white-sand beaches and lush greenery amid the Indian Ocean. With an array of bespoke Eid activities happening for the holiday including sunset cruises, chakra yoga, coral regeneration, design artistry workshops and more, guests can step into a world of exceptional luxury, to enjoy the resorts breathtaking island home.
With only a short flight time from across the GCC, those visiting the island from Monday 17th June until Friday 21st June, can embark on captivating adventures and experiences for the whole family.
Dive into the crystal-clear waters and snorkel alongside majestic turtles or contribute to the preservation of the vibrant marine ecosystem with the hotel’s Coral Regeneration programme. Watch the sun dip below the horizon aboard a luxurious Sunset Dolphin Cruise or guests can try their luck at reeling in the catch of the day with a Big Game Fishing excursion. If guests are looking for something more challenging, try a Killer Abs workout or group Aerial Hoop Class. For those seeking a more creative activity, enjoy an Eid Design Artistry workshop and discover the joy of expression through art.
Nourish the body, mind, and soul with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives curated selection of indulgent experiences. Become immersed in the ancient practice of Chakra Yoga, harmonising inner energies amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, or learn how to give a Gua Sha Massage, where guests can transform their skincare routine by revealing radiant and rejuvenated skin. For those looking to experience something new, attend the Bamboo Tapping workshop where guests will discover a soothing rhythm.
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in culinary bliss with nightly Levantine cuisine served on the pristine sands of the hotel’s island paradise, courtesy of The White Journey. Guests can enjoy a Maldivian Night on the final evening of the Eid holiday, with a culinary journey underneath the stars where traditional flavours of the island can be enjoyed in every bite.
Keeping young hearts and minds engaged throughout the Eid holiday, the Ritz Kids programme offers a range of exciting activities. From crafting memories on the beach with Sandcastle Decoration to unleashing their inner artist with Eid Pallet Art Painting, children enjoy the holidays like never before. Children can also embark on a thrilling Eid Dhoni Boat Safari or unravel the mysteries of the island with an exciting Eid Treasure Hunt.
For an exclusive Eid activity, football legend Ivan Rakitic will be hosting two football workshops during the celebrations. The Saudi Pro League player and former Barcelona FC icon will be sharing his expertise with guests, and teaching life-long skills to aspiring young players.
Culture
Nova Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha programme with cultural activities
Recognising the growth of slow and experiential travel trends in the GCC, this Eid Al-Adha, from June 16 to June 19, Nova Maldives extends an invitation to join a journey that integrates traditional and modern aspects of Maldivian culture. Set against the backdrop of the island’s serene beauty, Nova is preparing an extensive cultural event that allows guests to delve into the heritage and customs of the Maldives.
Central to the festivities is the Holhuashi event, redefining traditional storytelling on Wink Beach. The term “Holhuashi,” meaning “public meeting space,” has been adapted here to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange. During the event, master storytellers will share traditional Maldivian stories, aiming to connect guests with the historical roots of the Maldives.
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, commented on the relevance of this year’s event, saying, “One of the notable GCC travel trends to Maldives this year is slow and experiential travel, which emphasises longer duration stays and a deep immersion into the local culture. The Maldivian Eid celebration at Nova is the perfect opportunity for GCC travellers to engage deeply with the unique cultural aspects of the Maldives.”
Additionally, the event will feature renowned Maldivian artists and craftspeople demonstrating their skills in traditional crafts. This presentation is designed not only for viewing but also for guests to experience, as each piece showcases a blend of heritage and innovation.
Throughout the Eid Al-Adha period, guests will have opportunities to engage more deeply with Maldivian culture. Activities will include language lessons, culinary experiences featuring local cuisine, and introductions to Maldivian rituals and beliefs. These elements collectively aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Maldivian way of life.
Guests can now book their stay at 45% off for stays up to September 2024. Rates for the Beach Villa start from AED 2711 for 2 guests on an all-inclusive basis, inclusive of all taxes and green tax. The offer includes complimentary use of snorkelling fins and masks during the stay, daily complimentary group Sunrise Yoga, a 30-minute photo session, complimentary rental of standard kayaks and paddleboards (non-guided) once per stay, and discounts on water sports, spa treatments, and à la carte restaurants.
Guests staying 6 nights or more will enjoy a complimentary 3-course dinner at Nova’s speciality restaurants, Mizu and Flames.
For those interested in experiencing this cultural event, bookings can be made for the specified dates in June. Additional details and reservations are available through Nova’s website.
Culture
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Experience an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives! Enjoy 4 nights in paradise, inclusive of seaplane transfers and half-board starting from USD 4976 for two adults. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the Maldives amidst pristine beaches and azure waters. Indulge in complimentary island experiences and revel in food, music, and captivating entertainment. Book now for an exquisite holiday experience!
Highlights of the Eid Celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives:
- Adha Feast: Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish feast at Seasalt restaurant featuring international dishes with a Maldivian touch, meticulously prepared by our expert culinary team. From traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, our Eid al-Adha feast promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
- Local Music: Experience the enchanting melodies and rhythmic Boduberu beats of Maldivian music, performed live by Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ talented Boduberu band. Let the soul-stirring tunes serenade you against the backdrop of our serene surroundings, creating an ambiance of pure bliss.
- Special Kids’ Activities: Keeping the young members of the family entertained, we offer a range of specially curated activities designed to spark joy and creativity. From arts and crafts to interactive games, children will delight in an array of experiences tailored just for them.
- Maldivian Badhiya Dance Show: Prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing performance of the Maldivian Badhiya dance, a traditional art form that showcases the cultural heritage of the Maldives. Marvel at the graceful movements and vibrant costumes as our talented dancers transport you to a world of wonder and enchantment.
In addition to these exclusive festivities, guests will have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities, including snorkelling, diving, and more. Whether you are seeking adventure or relaxation, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration.
Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the lap of luxury at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Book your stay now and embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence amid the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives with a 4-Night Special Offer. The offer includes return seaplane transfers for two adults and two children below 11 years of age, daily breakfast and dinner, and more.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact: kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.
Culture
CROSSROADS Maldives to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with fusion of local customs, contemporary flair
Imagine exploring a culture and its mythical folklore that few have heard before. Imagine exploring it in a way that seems quite lifelike and whimsical at the same time. From the bold and bright Maali Neshun, to vivid and captivating cultural shows, CRSOSSROADS Maldives is ready to take the guests and visitors into the lunar landscapes of the celebrations, with plenty of adventure along the way. Scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th April 2024, the celebrations will unfold over three exhilarating days filled with cultural performances, traditional games, live entertainment and culinary experiences. Guests staying at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as well as day visitors at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives can look forward to an engaging and enjoyable time at CROSSROADS.
The Eid festivities begin with an array of exciting activities on the first day. Guests can engage in various outdoor games either at The Marina’s Marquee or SAii Beach Club, where additional water-based activities and entertainment await. The program includes aqua zumba, mobile karaoke, water polo, family pool parties featuring live DJs and many more, promising a vibrant start to the celebrations and a lively ambience throughout the day. Simultaneously, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives can enjoy exclusive Eid-themed activities. From a rockin’ Eid breakfast corner at Sessions Restaurant to a Brazilian flair beach BBQ lunch at The Elephant & The Butterfly Restaurant and an electrifying live band performance at Hard Rock Cafe, the day is brimming with culinary delights and festive feasts, offering an unforgettable experience for in-house guests of both resorts.
The most anticipated it all is the dramatic unfolding of the Bodu Mas and Maali Parade, a vibrant spectacle honouring local culture and mythical folklore. The parade showcases the massive Bodu Mas, an impressive float crafted from sustainable coconut palm leaves, accompanied by Maali ancient characters and women dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. Starting at The Pavilion of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the parade will traverse the 400-meter Musikee Footbridge towards the SAii Beach Club and concludes at The Marina’s Marquee for a Cultural Eid Show, complete with food stalls and local games. Music and dance play a significant role in these festivities. As guests join the parade, they will enjoy the rhythmic beats of the “Boduberu” drums and engage in a playful water activity “Fenkulhi” creating a lively atmosphere. Continuing into the second day of Eid celebrations, CROSSROADS guests can anticipate more fun-filled activities at SAii Beach Club, and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, including lively pool parties, fun games, a family tie-dye event, and an enchanting sundown ritual featuring the mesmerizing Abracadabra performance. On the final day, The Marina will come alive with the bustling Street Market, drawing inspiration from vibrant Asian street markets. Visitors can explore a variety of stalls offering delicious food, refreshing beverages, captivating art souvenirs, stylish clothing items and many more. Live performances, street music and engaging activities will contribute to a memorable conclusion to the Eid festivities.
“We can’t wait for our guests to experience a one-of-a-kind Eid Al-Fitr celebration, blending the Maldivian cultural essence with contemporary indulgences at CROSSROADS Maldives. Our team has put in tremendous effort to create an engaging series of events for this three-day celebration, showcasing the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage alongside exciting activities & entertainment and a delightful culinary journey for everyone to enjoy”, said Mr. Alexander Traeger, General Manager of CROSSROADS Marina and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives welcomes visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM. Complimentary transfers are provided, subject to a minimum spend of $20 per person, excluding children below 12 years old. These transfers connect visitors from Male’, Hulhumale’ and the Airport to The Marina. Moreover, day visitors arriving with their private boats can take advantage of the convenience of berthing at The Marina, eliminating touch-and-go berthing fees, subject to terms and conditions.
For more information and to book your Eid Al Fitr getaway, connect with The Marina Concierge Team at www.crossroadsmaldives.com.
