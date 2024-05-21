News
Atmosphere Core leads sustainable travel in Maldives
International hospitality company, Atmosphere Core announces sustainability achievements across four pillars of Community, Operations, Resources and Environment. This environment-conscious approach is evident through the company’s many impactful initiatives such as renewable energy infrastructure and water-saving technology across resorts. Along with company-wide projects, individual resorts are also looking at innovative pilot projects such as a vertical hydroponic garden at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO or the in-house biogas setup at OBLU SELECT Sangeli.
“Sustainability isn’t an option; it’s our ethos. We look at reusing, reducing, and recycling. All our resorts use a paperless app-based booking and check-in system. At our spas, we serve handmade candied orange peels, and all our resort teams maintain kitchen gardens with a constant effort to improve every year. The cumulative impact of these eco-friendly choices can have a lasting positive change. From conscious development to conserving resources and curating culturally connected experiences for our guests, every decision we make is rooted in preserving the natural beauty that surrounds us in the enchanting islands of Maldives,” comments Shrikant Dash, the Deputy Managing Director for Corporate at Atmosphere Core.
Driving Positive Community Impact
Recognising the need to give back to the local community, Atmosphere Core has been supporting charities and driving impact through a non-profit, non-governmental organisation – Atmosphere Foundation. In the span of two years, the foundation has achieved significant milestones. It has built a high-quality training kitchen for special needs students, run reading programmes for 7,196 youngsters and supported health screening programs for 590 senior citizens at local islands.
By introducing bamboo plantation and cultivation not just on the group’s resorts, but also in local community outreach programs, Atmosphere Foundation is at the forefront of bringing responsible hospitality and climate protection programmes together. Bamboo plants are known for their exceptional carbon absorption rate, contributing to the goal of making the Maldives a carbon-free destination. Through the Bamboo for Climate Change Mitigation project, Atmosphere Foundation has donated over 4,000 germinated seedlings and introduced saplings to 27 islands, collaborating with local councils on 9 initiatives. This project has covered all but 5 atolls in Maldives. Over 1,000 seedlings have also been planted in resorts operated by Atmosphere Core.
How the Sun Powers Atmosphere Core’s Resorts
Atmosphere Core is driving a solar revolution in the Maldives by maximising every opportunity to power resorts with clean energy from the sun. In 2019, Atmosphere setup a marine and rooftop solar system at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Since then, the solar setup has expanded across resorts, leading to a year-over-year increase in solar energy production. With a 40% increase in 2022 followed by a 14% rise in 2023.
As of May 2024, there are 8,890 solar panels installed across seven resorts which have produced a cumulative of 16,500 MWh of clean energy from 85 roof installations and 12 floating platforms. To put those numbers in perspective, Atmosphere Core has saved 4,459,459 liters of diesel by using solar energy, and thus resulting in a cumulative reduction of 11,951 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Commitment to Coral Conservation
At the resorts within the Atmosphere Core portfolio, environmental care takes centre stage, with a special focus on coral conservation. Within the portfolio of nine resorts, seven have an actively managed coral conservation programme and four resorts have a dedicated marine biologist. In 2023, a total of 279 coral frames were installed in Atmosphere Core waters with about 13,436 coral fragments. In Q1 2024, 21 new frames were installed across the resorts. Through continuous monitoring and maintenance, the coral fragments have encrusted onto the frames and started to grow new branches. Over the years, through coral propagation, these conservation gardens have flourished with live corals attracting marine life including Parrot Fish, Snappers, Eagle Rays, Sharks, and other invertebrates.
All of Atmosphere Core’s resorts have received Green Globe Certification for environmental sustainability, with OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO receiving gold certifications. With a 10% global market share, Green Globe is one of the most preferred sustainability certifications for resorts and involves successfully being audited on 44 key environmental criteria and up to 380 compliance indicators depending on the destination.
Awards
JA Manafaru celebrates 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award: A paradise of personalized service
JA Manafaru, the luxurious Maldivian resort renowned for its idyllic setting and impeccable service, is celebrating a prestigious win. The resort has been recognized as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on outstanding guest reviews.
“This recognition from TripAdvisor is a tremendous honor,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to exceeding guest expectations in every way, from our luxurious accommodations and diverse culinary experiences to our personalized service that goes above and beyond.”
Guest reviews consistently highlight the resort’s strengths, including:
- Dine Around all-inclusive package: Travelers rave about the vast culinary options offered within the all-inclusive package.
- Personalized service: JA Manafaru prioritizes personalized attention, ensuring each guest has a seamless and unforgettable stay.
- Well-equipped accommodations: Guests consistently praise the comfort and amenities offered in their villas or suites.
- Pristine beaches and exciting excursions: The resort’s stunning location and diverse activities provide guests with a true Maldivian escape.
A growing number of returning guests is a testament to JA Manafaru’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences. “We are thrilled to see so many guests returning to our resort,” says Kruse. “Our top priority is exceeding guest expectations, and their positive word-of-mouth is our greatest reward.”
With its unwavering commitment to personalized service and luxurious amenities, JA Manafaru continues to be a haven for discerning travelers seeking an unparalleled Maldivian experience.
Action
Gear up for ride of your life with Siyam World’s first go-kart track in Maldives
Get ready to rev your engines and satisfy your need for speed at Siyam World Maldives with the grand opening of the 205m² Speed Racers Circuit – the first-ever go-kart track in the Maldives, adding an electrifying twist and high-octane experience to the ultimate island getaway.
Siyam World, known for breaking the mold of traditional Maldivian holidays, is paving new ground with the launch of a state-of-the-art go-kart track, the Speed Racers Circuit, that comes fully equipped with 18 sleek electric go-karts and a rugged off-road course. Spanning 205m² of heart-pounding twists and turns, the track is designed to ignite your inner racer and unleash the adrenaline junkie within.
But that’s not all, with speeds of up to 35km/h, racers feel the rush of the wind in their hair as they zoom around the exhilarating course.
And when the race is over, the party’s just getting started! There is a fully stocked bar, the perfect pit stop to refuel and celebrate a victory with friends and fellow racers. After all, every great race deserves an epic after-party!
“Siyam World is all about redefining what it means to holiday in the Maldives,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing. “We’re not just offering relaxation and the traditional means of a Maldivian holiday, we are committed to delivering unforgettable adventures. Our new go-kart track is just the beginning of a series of exciting, fun-filled activities that set Siyam World apart from the rest.”
Siyam World has tailored four adrenaline-pumping go-kart racing packages to suit every level from 12 years and up:
Quick Sprint Package
- Get your adrenaline fix with 3 lightning-fast laps for just $25 per racer (up to 5 racers).
- Perfect for those who want a quick burst of excitement and friendly competition!
The Triple Challenge Package
- Take on 5 laps of non-stop racing action for $80 (up to 5 racers).
- Push the pedal to the metal and test your skills with this ultimate challenge!
Family Package
- Treat the whole family to a thrilling ride with our fun-filled package for $350.
- Enjoy 3 lap races for families and friends, creating unforgettable memories together!
Private Championship Package
- Go for glory with an exclusive racing event for $550.
- Compete in a private series with 3 lap qualifiers, 5 lap heats, and a 7 lap final – complete with scorekeeping, timekeeping, and awards
The addition of the go-kart track is part of Siyam World’s commitment to provide guests with a diverse range of activities, extraordinary adventures ,and pioneering experiences that go beyond the mainstream. Whether you are a seasoned racer or a first-time driver, the go-kart track promises a rush of excitement as you zip through tropical paradise. The electric go-karts are eco-friendly and perfect for healthy competitions among family and friends.
It’s time to buckle up, hold on tight, and experience the thrill of a lifetime at Siyam World Maldives’ Electric Go-Kart Track. Book your race now and get ready to unleash your inner speed champion!
Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.
Culture
Nova Maldives unveils Eid al-Adha programme with cultural activities
Recognising the growth of slow and experiential travel trends in the GCC, this Eid Al-Adha, from June 16 to June 19, Nova Maldives extends an invitation to join a journey that integrates traditional and modern aspects of Maldivian culture. Set against the backdrop of the island’s serene beauty, Nova is preparing an extensive cultural event that allows guests to delve into the heritage and customs of the Maldives.
Central to the festivities is the Holhuashi event, redefining traditional storytelling on Wink Beach. The term “Holhuashi,” meaning “public meeting space,” has been adapted here to create a dynamic space for cultural exchange. During the event, master storytellers will share traditional Maldivian stories, aiming to connect guests with the historical roots of the Maldives.
Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives, commented on the relevance of this year’s event, saying, “One of the notable GCC travel trends to Maldives this year is slow and experiential travel, which emphasises longer duration stays and a deep immersion into the local culture. The Maldivian Eid celebration at Nova is the perfect opportunity for GCC travellers to engage deeply with the unique cultural aspects of the Maldives.”
Additionally, the event will feature renowned Maldivian artists and craftspeople demonstrating their skills in traditional crafts. This presentation is designed not only for viewing but also for guests to experience, as each piece showcases a blend of heritage and innovation.
Throughout the Eid Al-Adha period, guests will have opportunities to engage more deeply with Maldivian culture. Activities will include language lessons, culinary experiences featuring local cuisine, and introductions to Maldivian rituals and beliefs. These elements collectively aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Maldivian way of life.
Guests can now book their stay at 45% off for stays up to September 2024. Rates for the Beach Villa start from AED 2711 for 2 guests on an all-inclusive basis, inclusive of all taxes and green tax. The offer includes complimentary use of snorkelling fins and masks during the stay, daily complimentary group Sunrise Yoga, a 30-minute photo session, complimentary rental of standard kayaks and paddleboards (non-guided) once per stay, and discounts on water sports, spa treatments, and à la carte restaurants.
Guests staying 6 nights or more will enjoy a complimentary 3-course dinner at Nova’s speciality restaurants, Mizu and Flames.
For those interested in experiencing this cultural event, bookings can be made for the specified dates in June. Additional details and reservations are available through Nova’s website.
