The Ritz-Carlton Maldives welcomes climate activist Saad Amer as sustainability champion

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that it has partnered with renowned climate activist and Founder of Justice Environment Saad Amer. With expertise in environmental justice and experience as a United Nations consultant, Saad Amer joins the resort as its latest Sustainability Champion. He will spearhead a range of guest activations and educational initiatives aimed at highlighting the importance of climate action and environmental stewardship.

As the resort’s Sustainability Champion, Saad Amer will lead initiatives to reduce water and energy consumption, inspired by Marriott International’s annual sustainability projects. From July 4th to 11th, Amer will be on-site to inaugurate his new role, conducting a series of engaging presentations and activities designed to raise environmental awareness and foster a deep connection with nature among guests and the local community.

“I am thrilled to partner with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands in advancing their environmental education and sustainability initiatives,” said Saad Amer. “Together, we will inspire future generations to contribute to the preservation of this stunning ecosystem and take climate action. It is a privilege to work with a resort that leads with a commitment to luxury and environmental stewardship.”

The highlight of his visit will be Saad’s Climate School: A Thought Experiment on How to Save the Planet, taking place from July 7th to 9th. Inspired by the depth of the ocean and the vastness of the sky, Amer will lead participants in meditative reflections on our place on Earth and our responsibility in preserving it. Drawing on his extensive experience in grassroots climate movements and his work with the United Nations, Amer will tackle global environmental challenges, aiming to foster community, shift perspectives, and equip participants with practical knowledge and skills. This unique experience will include a sensory journey designed to spark curiosity about the natural world, enhanced by insights from the Marriott Sustainability Community, including a Marriott Marine Biologist.

Complementing these thought-provoking sessions, Amer will also engage with local school programs, in line with the resort’s mission to promote environmental education. He will deliver customised presentations at various schools near the resort, aiming to inspire the next generation to adopt sustainable practices and become advocates for the environment.

To further enrich The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ holistic approach to sustainability, Saad will participate in a distinguished lunch with Marine Biology students from the Maldives National University and Environmental Management students from Villa College. This will facilitate meaningful discussions on critical environmental issues and foster collaboration on sustainability initiatives. Additionally, during his stay, resort guests will enjoy a sustainability-inspired afternoon tea, a resort cocktail hour, and a special Ritz Kids activity. During this kid-friendly workshop, Saad will educate the resort’s young guests on the importance of climate change.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is committed to sustainability, marine life advancement, and environmental conservation education. The partnership with Saad Amer aligns with its ongoing mission to provide a luxurious yet environmentally conscious experience for guests and the broader community. As a destination that has quickly become an iconic hub of innovation in environmental conservation, travelers can expect to experience eco-friendly refinement and enjoy amenities that reflect a shared sensibility of living consciously and in harmony with nature.