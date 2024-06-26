News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives welcomes climate activist Saad Amer as sustainability champion
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that it has partnered with renowned climate activist and Founder of Justice Environment Saad Amer. With expertise in environmental justice and experience as a United Nations consultant, Saad Amer joins the resort as its latest Sustainability Champion. He will spearhead a range of guest activations and educational initiatives aimed at highlighting the importance of climate action and environmental stewardship.
As the resort’s Sustainability Champion, Saad Amer will lead initiatives to reduce water and energy consumption, inspired by Marriott International’s annual sustainability projects. From July 4th to 11th, Amer will be on-site to inaugurate his new role, conducting a series of engaging presentations and activities designed to raise environmental awareness and foster a deep connection with nature among guests and the local community.
“I am thrilled to partner with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands in advancing their environmental education and sustainability initiatives,” said Saad Amer. “Together, we will inspire future generations to contribute to the preservation of this stunning ecosystem and take climate action. It is a privilege to work with a resort that leads with a commitment to luxury and environmental stewardship.”
The highlight of his visit will be Saad’s Climate School: A Thought Experiment on How to Save the Planet, taking place from July 7th to 9th. Inspired by the depth of the ocean and the vastness of the sky, Amer will lead participants in meditative reflections on our place on Earth and our responsibility in preserving it. Drawing on his extensive experience in grassroots climate movements and his work with the United Nations, Amer will tackle global environmental challenges, aiming to foster community, shift perspectives, and equip participants with practical knowledge and skills. This unique experience will include a sensory journey designed to spark curiosity about the natural world, enhanced by insights from the Marriott Sustainability Community, including a Marriott Marine Biologist.
Complementing these thought-provoking sessions, Amer will also engage with local school programs, in line with the resort’s mission to promote environmental education. He will deliver customised presentations at various schools near the resort, aiming to inspire the next generation to adopt sustainable practices and become advocates for the environment.
To further enrich The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ holistic approach to sustainability, Saad will participate in a distinguished lunch with Marine Biology students from the Maldives National University and Environmental Management students from Villa College. This will facilitate meaningful discussions on critical environmental issues and foster collaboration on sustainability initiatives. Additionally, during his stay, resort guests will enjoy a sustainability-inspired afternoon tea, a resort cocktail hour, and a special Ritz Kids activity. During this kid-friendly workshop, Saad will educate the resort’s young guests on the importance of climate change.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is committed to sustainability, marine life advancement, and environmental conservation education. The partnership with Saad Amer aligns with its ongoing mission to provide a luxurious yet environmentally conscious experience for guests and the broader community. As a destination that has quickly become an iconic hub of innovation in environmental conservation, travelers can expect to experience eco-friendly refinement and enjoy amenities that reflect a shared sensibility of living consciously and in harmony with nature.
Action
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the launch of “Journey Through Maldivian Heritage,” an immersive cultural experience that aims to introduce the luxury resort’s guests to a variety of local customs and artisanal activities designed to celebrate the heritage and traditions of the Maldives.
Available every Thursday, this all-day initiative offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in local heritage by making a genuine connection to the Maldivian people and their culture. From the moment guests wake up, they are treated to a wide selection of authentic Maldivian specialities at breakfast. Then as they stroll around the island, guests will see the team proudly dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. With guidance from the resort’s dedicated team and local artisans, guests will experience traditional corals, local cuisine, and cultural activities throughout the day.
Suitable for guests of all ages, the many engaging artisanal activities on oﬀer include a Palm Leaf Weaving Workshop, where guests can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own beautiful palm leaf corals such as ornaments, baskets, hats, and more. For those seeking a musical experience, the Bodu Beru Drum Class offers guests an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rhythm and movement of traditional Maldivian drumming and dance. Culinary explorers can participate in a hands-on Maldivian Cooking Class with a local master chef as he reveals the secrets of Maldivian cuisine.
As part of the fully immersive adventure, the Local Island Visit encourages guests to explore a nearby island and experience the local way of life up close. The Traditional Maldivian Sunset Fishing activity provides guests with an opportunity to try their hand at fishing using traditional methods against the backdrop of a stunning sunset. The Fishing Net Making Class, led by local experts, teaches the skill of making fishing nets that has been handed down across multiple generations. For the more active fun seekers, there is an unmissable opportunity to join in a Bashi Game, a traditional Maldivian sport which is similar to volleyball.
As the sun sets, the team and guests will gather for the mesmerising Bodu Beru Sundowner Ritual. Celebrating the end of the day, the ceremony begins with the lighting of torches before the rhythmic beats of a Maldivian bodu beru performance by the team combine to create an enchanting and unforgettable experience.
Anantara Kihavah is committed to offering guests an authentic and immersive experience that captures the heart and soul of the Maldives. Through these cultural activities, the resort aims to create lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian heritage.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi featured among 50 honeymoon resorts
Coco Bodu Hithi beckons with its enchanting allure, casting a spell of romance and adventure to all the sun-and-sea lovers. This year, Weddings & Honeymoons Magazine features the luxurious resort as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the world in their Honeymoons Special Bookazine.
Coco Bodu Hithi, an ideal luxury destination in the Maldives, nestled only 40 minutes away from Velana International Airport is the perfect hideaway for honeymooners. This perfect location, situated on a naturally serene island, exemplifies the tranquil elegance that defines a tropical paradise.
While this five-star property offers a perfect, quiet, and intimate atmosphere with its swaying palm trees and white beaches, nothing surpasses the exceptional luxury travel experiences and curated hospitality that the island provides.
Coco Bodu Hithi offers seamless and idyllic experiences that are exclusively designed for honeymooners, including a mesmerising Sunset Cruise that allows guests to witness the breathtaking Maldivian hues.
As the sun dips below the horizon, choose to celebrate the end of the day with an intimate, private pergola dinner. Each dining experience is a symphony of flavours and ambiance, curated to create unforgettable moments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.
Indulge in the ultimate privacy with a delectable floating breakfast served right in your villa or elevate your stay with a journey of wellness at Coco Spa with His & Hers Coco Fusion Massage, part of Coco Bodu Hithi’s exclusive Coco Splendid Honeymoon Offer.
Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to discover the ultimate contemporary luxury during you next stay with your loved ones!
News
JOALI BEING announces B’Kidult Summer Programme 2024
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing destination of its kind in the Maldives, has announced an extraordinary lineup of multi-generational experiences for its B’Kidult Summer Programme, where a range of activities will take place between 1st July to 31st August 2024. On the heels of the island’s recent transformation to welcoming guests of all ages, JOALI BEING’s summer programme welcomes families to come together and immerse in wellbeing, embark on family bonding excursions, discover the joys of movement, practice sustainability, unleash their creativity, and unearth elements of nature that are central to the ethos of the destination, all the while enjoying an idyllic setting amid crystalline lagoons, pristine beaches, and lush coconut palms.
A dedicated space for multi-generational learning and play, B’Kidult invites adventurers of all ages to embark on a shared journey of joy, discovery and connection that is centred around the island’s Four Pillars of wellbeing – Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. The summer programme will bring families together through purposeful, meaningful, and enjoyable experiences that are fun and at the same time offer various physical and mental health benefits for adults and children alike. During this period, JOALI BEING will welcome guests to its’ 68 exclusive beach and overwater villas with private pools, team of wellbeing experts and culinary maestros, and transformational spaces in nature, including AKTAR, the island’s herbology centre led by the resident herbalist.
Highlights from the summer programme include:
- Aqua Venture: Helping guests get comfortable in the water, these sessions will teach kids the basics of water safety, assist in developing swimming skills, learn the various strokes, and boost water confidence.
- Muay Thai: Conducted by professional and professionally trained instructors, Muay Thai classes will enable kids to discover the warrior within and become masters of their Martial Arts journey with classes rooted in the art of striking, essential defensive techniques, building agility and balance, unleashing power and precision, and combination techniques.
- Ocean Guardian: The ocean is central to JOALI BEING, and through these sessions, guests will deepen their relationship with an understanding of the world’s largest ecosystem through classes such as Coral Scientists, which will uncover the basics of corals, how one can help protect them, and apply that knowledge by assessing the island’s own coral reef; Fish Finders, in which guests can dive into the ocean and observe fish local to the island’s landscape and learn the behaviour of reef fish; Plastic Rangers, enlightening participants about the threats of water pollution and creating one’s own ocean-inspired recycled art piece; Eco Fishers to learn and practice the different fishing techniques and sustainable methods; become a Manta Ray researcher in Ray Researchers; and discover more about Dolphins in Dolphin Detectives.
- Eco Harmony: Sustainability, being a core focus of JOALI BEING, enables young guests to discover how to care for the environment; learning ways to protect wildlife, its’ habitats, reducing waste through educative sessions, gardening workshops, nature scavenger hunts such as bird spotting, plant identification, and much more. In partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), JOALI BEING recently inaugurated the new Raa Atoll Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and welcomed its’ first sea turtle patient currently undergoing rehabilitation. Guests can participate in sea turtle research activities and conservation efforts along with the resident Turtle Biologist.
- Padel Tennis: The next biggest sport, young guests will learn the basics of padel tennis from the JOALI BEING team of experts; including rules, fundamental skills, and strategy, then get to put their skills to practise in doubles play and point games.
- Ace Academy: Invites participants to become tennis pros through a variety of class levels and focuses that cover the fundamentals of tennis all the way up to exciting tennis matches.
- Joyful Journey: Embracing all the joys that JOALI BEING has to offer, these sessions will celebrate movement through Fitness Fun, Yoga Adventures, Pilates Power, Mindfulness Meditation, Fusion Flow, and Wellbeing Celebration.
JOALI BEING has villas from $2700 per night based on two persons sharing an Ocean Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme.
The Summer Programme coincides with the year-round B’Kidult calendar of activities and are complimentary for guests of JOALI BEING.
