Leading female Spanish chef to host pop up at Le Meridien Maldives

Acclaimed Michelin star chef, Begona Rodrigo, is to host an exclusive pop up at Le Meridien Maldives this Easter to celebrate the launch of their new Restaurant Riviera Tapas & Bar.

Chef Begona of Valencian restaurant La Salita, who won the first edition of, Top Chef Spain, and was named the best cook in the Valencian Community, kicks off Le Meridien Maldives culinary programme on April 7.

She will be treating guests visiting the luxury resort in the Indian ocean to a Spanish gastronomical experience, which will include two special dinners with bespoke tasting menus plus an evening of Petit Plates. Dishes from her inspiring tasting menu include the likes of Scallops, Sea Lettuce & Cream of Pine Nuts; Parsnip Carbonara, Kimchi & Pork Belly and Strawberries, Yogurt, Yuzu & Ginger.

Chef Begona will also be hosting a special culinary masterclass, where guests have the gastronomic treat of learning how to cook a selection of dishes such as paella with the talented chef in addition to gaining valuable insider knowledge and tips.

She commented: “I thrilled to be bringing the cuisine of my homeland to the Maldives and treating diner’s to dishes packed with Valencian flavours and teaching guests how cook dishes from the Mediterranean such as the famed paella.”

Inspired by the bustling boulevards of southern Spain and designed to celebrate long summers, Riviera Tapas & Bar, recently opened at Le Meridien Maldives. The beachside restaurant offers a taste of Catalonia with Petit Plates enthused with Spain’s culinary vibrancy.

Director of F&B at Le Meridien Maldives, Michal Zemlika, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Chef Begona to our island paradise and celebrate the launch of our new Restaurant Riviera Tapas & Bar. She is an extremely talented chef and we know guests will enjoy her award winning cuisine.”

Chef Begona will be hosting her Easter Delights pop up from April 7 to 10 and guests can take advantage of a special dine and stay offering, which will include delectable 6-course tasting menu for two plus buffet breakfast. Prices start from £520, per room, based upon double occupancy.

