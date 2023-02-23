Fun for all family this Easter at Kandima Maldives

If you and the family are seeking a holiday jam-packed with fun and excitement this Easter then look no further. Kandima has released its Easter events that are sure to keep the whole family entertained throughout their stay.

The team at Kandima have been busy planning various Easter-themed activities that will be running from 6 – 9April 2023. Kandiland, the island’s kid’s club is run by a dedicated, multilingual team of fully qualified carers and is hosting numerous games for the little bunnies that are visiting. They can try out Easter Egg Decorations, Bunny Crafts, have a go on the Easter Egg Piñata or decorate some festive Easter Egg cookies.

Special string art workshops will be hosted during the three-day Easter programme giving you the chance to learn the techniques and create some sea-inspired artwork or a colourful mandala.

There will be some delicious breakfast and dinner options that will be brought in specially for the celebrations. Each morning, start your day with the Chef’s special breakfast which includes a pancake station which will be served with smoked salmon and mouth-watering Bellini, eggs benedict or freshly baked hot cross buns. For the afternoons and evenings, tuck into the Easter Special High Tea or the four-course Chef’s special lobster set dinner.

Don’t miss out on the pool parties at the Breeze Pool Bar or the Easter Bazaar which will include a live DJ session plus a treats station, food stalls, kid’s face painting and family games before ending with a movie under the stars!

Situated in the Dhaalu Atoll and only a short boat ride away from the airport, this kool island resort has something for everyone. With 264 stylishly designed studios and villas, 10 incredible dining options, one of the largest swimming pools in the Maldives and many thrill-packed activities to choose from while being in lush, tropical surroundings.

Make it an egg-citing Easter by visiting Kandima.